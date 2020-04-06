ADX Scalper Xauusd

ADX Scalper XAU/USD
📊 Overview
ADX Scalper XAU/USD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the gold pair (XAU/USD) using the ADX indicator as its primary trend filter. This EA combines scalping strategies with advanced risk management, making it ideal for both personal and proprietary trading accounts.

🎯 Main Features
✅ Trading Strategy
Main Indicator: ADX (Average Directional Index)
Trend Filter: Uses +DI and -DI to confirm market direction
Order System: BuyStop and SellStop with configurable distance
Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection
Risk Management: Margin control and spread verification
🔧 Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Version: 1.50
Account Type: Common and Proprietary
💼 Recommended Settings
📈 Capital and Lot Size
Capital Recommended Lot Size Risk
$1,000 USD 0.10 - 0.20 Conservative
$2,500 USD 0.25 - 0.35 Moderate
$5,000 USD 0.40 - 0.50 Aggressive
⚙️ Configurable Parameters
🕐 Time Filter
Start Hour: 4 AM
End Hour: 11 PM
Trade during the most volatile market sessions.

💰 Money Management
Fixed Lot: 0.10 - 0.50
Risk Percentage: 0.5%
Fixed lot size or risk percentage-based management.

📐 Grid & Trade Settings
Delta: 3.0 pips (pending order distance)
MaxDistance: 15.0 pips (maximum distance)
StopLoss: 20 pips
TrailingStart: 5 pips
TrailingStep: 2 pips
MaxSpread: 30 pips
📊 ADX Filter
ADX_Period: 14
ADX_MinLevel: 20.0 (detects trends)
ADX_MaxLevel: 50.0 (avoids extreme volatility)
🎓 Advantages for Prop Firms
✅ Ideal for Funding Accounts
Strict Risk Management: Complies with drawdown rules
Automatic Trailing Stop: Progressively protects profits
Spread Control: Avoids trading in unfavorable conditions
Margin Verification: Prevents margin calls
Time Filter: Trades only during optimal hours
📋 Compatible With:
FTMO
The5%ers
MyForexFunds
FundedNext
And other proprietary trading firms
⚡ Quick Setup
Timeframe: M5
Lot: 0.10 (for a $1,000 account)
Activate automated trading in MT4
Verify connection with the broker
⚖️ Disclaimer
Trading currencies and precious metals carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a trading tool, and results may vary depending on market conditions, broker, and settings used.

🏆 Expected Results
With proper settings and risk management:

Consistency: High in trending markets
Drawdown: Controlled (<20%)
Win Rate: Variable depending on the market
Risk/Reward: Favorable with trailing stop
© 2025 Worldinversor - ADX Scalper XAU/USD - All rights reserved
推荐产品
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
专家
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
MacdTrade
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the MACD indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for default settings: 5M: EURGBP,
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
专家
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
专家
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
专家
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
专家
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
专家
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
专家
OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 限时优惠： 仅售499美元（原价1200美元 - 即将涨价！） 为什么OtmScalp EA V1是专业交易者的最佳选择？ 稳定的每日盈利 - 专为激进但可控的剥头皮交易设计，捕捉小而频繁的盈利机会 3个专业版本 - 针对欧元货币对、黄金(XAU/USD)和比特币(BTC/USD)优化 全自动AI交易 - 无需人工干预，24/5全天候运行 智能风险管理 - 自动止损、止盈和动态手数调整 OtmScalp EA V1如何为您创造收益 高胜率策略 - AI检测微趋势并在毫秒内执行交易 低回撤 - 先进的风险管理保护您的资金 兼容任何经纪商 - 已在IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等平台测试 简单设置 - 2分钟完成安装，无需编程知识 实际表现(回测和实盘结果) 欧元/美元版本：月均15-25%（5分钟和15分钟图表） 黄金(XAU/USD)版本：月均20-35%（波动率优化） 比特币(
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
专家
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
AFM Trade
Vladimir Pavlov
5 (1)
专家
Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators. Principle of operation The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close. Main advantages Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.   Advisor Launch it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allo
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
专家
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Multi Gold30 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
专家
Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
专家
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
专家
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
专家
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Alpha Trader v5
Sabina Fik
专家
AlphaTrader: Your Intelligent Partner in Forex Trading AlphaTrader   is an advanced trading system that utilizes automated analysis and trading strategies to optimize decision-making in the Forex market. Built using geometric patterns and cutting-edge algorithms, this bot detects pricing patterns, providing precise signals for successful trades.   Why Choose AlphaTrader? AlphaTrader is not just a trading bot; it’s a   full-fledged partner   designed to help you manage your capital as efficien
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
专家
ThraeX – M1剥头皮交易   (DAX, XAU, etc) 受罗马时代的纪律与精确精神启发， ThraeX 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的 高频交易智能顾问（EA） ，特别适用于 1分钟图表（M1） 。 它旨在处理市场的快速波动，以极高的速度和适应性识别并响应短期价格变动。 主要特性： ️ M1剥头皮逻辑 – 基于实时数据进行高频决策。 ️ 快速执行系统 – 针对波动性强的市场中微小价格波动，具备迅速响应能力。 自适应参数 – 内置算法可根据市场动态自动调整，无需外部数据或平台连接。 持续优化机制 – 系统会根据最新市场数据不断改进自身行为，使策略随着时间推移更加精炼。 ️ 无外部依赖 – 完全自主运行；无需连接外部平台、API或文件。 紧凑型剥头皮结构 – 针对低延迟、高执行速度的交易环境而优化。 技术参数： 时间周期： 1分钟（M1） 执行方式： 高频剥头皮交易 输入数据： 由内部逻辑自动管理 兼容性： 适用于手动和自动化交易环境 本工具按“原样”提供，不保证任何交易结果。建议用户根据自身交易偏好与市场条件进行独立测试与
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 。 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 ReverseSystem 设置为 TRUE 时，买卖信号将被反转 适用于不同市场结构的适配测试 MaxConsecutiveTrades
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
专家
EvoTrade：市场上首个自学习交易系统 让我为您介绍EvoTrade——一款结合了前沿计算机视觉和数据分析技术的独特交易顾问。这是市场上首个自学习交易系统，能够实时运行。EvoTrade会分析市场情况，调整策略，并动态适应变化，在任何环境下都能提供卓越的精准度。 EvoTrade使用先进的神经网络技术，包括用于分析时间依赖性的长短期记忆网络（LSTM）和门控循环单元（GRU），用于识别复杂市场模式的卷积神经网络（CNN），以及用于实时策略调整的强化学习算法，例如近端策略优化（PPO）和深度Q学习（DQL）。这些技术使EvoTrade能够发现隐藏的市场信号，并精确调整其操作以适应当前市场动态。 在每次交易后，EvoTrade会重新评估其方法，自动更新止盈（TP）和止损（SL）等参数。系统的使命不仅是对变化做出反应，还要不断优化其交易策略，确保在任何市场条件下都能保持相关性和高效性。 为什么选择EVOTRADE交易顾问？ 实时信号 ： 交易顾问的价格将与其实时信号的增长成正比迅速上升 EvoTrade的技术架构 深度神经网络 EvoTrade的核心是一种采用混合架构的多层神经网络。卷
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
专家
请在 购买后 给我写信，以便收到 使用手册 （ PDF ）以及详尽 解说视频 的链接！！！ EA 始終須在設定狀態下啟動！！！ 在此下載 SETFILE 和說明  Candle Power EA 針對 S+P 500 的均值回歸股票策略。 五種策略組合的投資組合方法——專為波動性市場階段、修正期以及作為可能的戰術性投資組合保障而開發。 ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 害怕下一次崩盘吗？ 有了 Candle Power EA ，就不必担心。该 EA 把 五个互补的均值回归策略 （
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
专家
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
GridSync专业版   是一个   精密的网格交易 EA     设计用于     MetaTrader 4     结合   全自动执行   和   手动交易灵活性 。这   智能电网企业自动化   实现了   非鞅、高级网格策略   和   精确的风险管理控制 ，包括   每日盈利目标、亏损限额和追踪止损   保护资本   市场波动 。系统维持   连续的预定间隔挂单网格     （停止或限制）双向   无边界 ，系统地填充   价格差距   在两者期间   范围和趋势条件 。 EA 构建了一个   可定制的网格网络   和   可调整步长（3+点）     和   订单密度（每边 2+ 个订单）   ，允许交易者选择   止损单、限价单或混合方式 。其   先进的风险管理   当价格反转时自动平仓获利     50% 的趋势运动 ，无需   完全回撤 。其他功能包括   时间会话过滤器     避免   高影响力新闻事件   并支持   多对交易     （黄金、BTC、外汇主要货币）     个人神奇数字追踪 。 主要特点 灵活的电网配置：     调整     Firs
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
专家
黄金王座 EA – 黄金（XAUUSD）非马丁格尔网格交易系统 Gold Throne EA 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 交易设计的 EA。它采用结构化的网格交易方法，避免使用马丁格尔资金管理。该 EA 不会在亏损后指数级增加交易手数，而是采用固定或逐步调整交易手数的方法，让交易者更好地控制风险敞口和风险。 Gold Throne EA 摒弃了马丁格尔逻辑，旨在提供更稳定的仓位调整框架，使交易者能够规划资金配置，而无需突然增加交易手数。这使得它非常适合那些喜欢系统化网格结构，但又不想承受马丁格尔策略通常带来的复合风险的交易者。 购买 Gold Throne EA，即可免费获赠 AllPair Engine 以及您所选的任意 EA。租赁不适用！请私信了解更多详情 产品链接： 点击此处 售出 5 件后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1300 美元 新闻过滤集成 该 EA 配备了集成的新闻过滤功能，可以在重大经济事件发生时暂停交易。此功能有助于降低在极端波动期间执行交易的风险，这对于经常出现剧烈波动的黄金市场尤为重要。 时间框架和交易风格 Gold Throne
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
专家
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
专家
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
️ 三只小鸟 EA 源于亏损，历经痛苦臻于完美，目标明确地发布。️ 结构，而非投机。 三只小鸟 EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一个历经多年真实失败磨练的引擎，专为一个使命而设计： 在市场变得残酷时，保护、恢复并增值您的资产。 它 完美地结合了 三种强大的策略： 使用 Martingale 的损失网格 ：吸收损失并朝着完全恢复的方向发展。 使用 Martingale 进行网格获胜 ：利用动力，同时复合智能收益。 利用手数倍增进行对冲 ：抓住逆转并强制获利退出。 时间范围： H4 平台： MetaTrader 4（MT4） 最低余额： 10,000 美元 经纪商： 任何经纪商 货币对： 任何货币 对（默认设置： XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、US500 ） 为什么选择 H4？ 因为力量源于沉默。H4 能穿透噪音。它等待。它观察。它只在结构清晰时出击。 名字？ 三种策略。三条市场路径。三只小鸟。 不是随机的。不是被动的。而是在时机到来时冷静、执着、致命。 基于经验。历经
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
作者的更多信息
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Trend Scalper EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
EUR/USD Trend Scalper - System Description The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a b
Elephant Eurusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Elephant EUR/USD - Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points. Trading Requirements: Currency pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1-hour) Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable
Poison Slayer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Poison Slayer EUR/USD General Information Name: Poison Slayer EUR/USD Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Broker: IC Markets Currency Pair: EUR/USD Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Capital: USD $1,000 Version: 1.00 Developer: WorldInversor System Description Poison Slayer EUR/USD is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour charts. This system combines technical analysis based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with a risk management strateg
Danesha Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Danesha Xauusd EA Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Platform: MetaTrader 4 Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts) Overview Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging d
Level Hard Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
LEVEL XAU/USD HARD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview LEVEL XAU/USD HARD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements a sophisticated pending order management strategy with dynamic trailing stops and intelligent spread control. Main Features Trading Strategy Pending Order System: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders at dynamically calculated distances Adaptive Trailing Stop: Pro
Level Slow Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD General Description LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD is an Expert Advisor designed with a conservative and controlled approach to trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements advanced frequency controls that limit the opening of trades, making it ideal for Prop Firm accounts and traders seeking sustained and controlled capital growth. Main Features Controlled Trading Strategy Intelligent Frequency System: Control by number of candlesticks an
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Scalper Sniper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 OVERVIEW Sniper Scalper XAUUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This EA uses a high-precision scalping strategy based on candlestick pattern analysis, body size, and signal detection in consecutive rows to identify entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio. MAIN FEATURES Trading Strategy Type: Precision Scalping w
Killer Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
Making Scalper Hard GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Making Scalper Hard Gold - Professional EA for XAU/USD Description Making Scalper Hard Gold is an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This automated system combines multiple technical trading strategies to maximize opportunities in the gold market, one of the most volatile and liquid assets in the financial market. Key Features Multi-Strategy System The Expert Advisor (EA) implements three complementary trading systems:
Ichimoku Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
ICHIMOKU SCALPER GOLD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Ichimoku Scalper Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) using the powerful Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical analysis system. This EA combines the precision of Ichimoku with an adaptive grid strategy and professional risk management, ideal for traders seeking consistency in one of the most volatile and liquid markets. ️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Operating P
OBV Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
OBV Scalper GOLD MT4 Description OBV Scalper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator to detect divergences and high-probability scalping opportunities. The EA automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and volume, placing strategic pending orders with integrated risk management and dynamic trailing stops. ️ Technical Specifications Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe:
Bolinger Sniper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Bollinger Scalper Gold EA General Information Name: Bollinger Scalper Gold Version: 2.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Developer: Worldinversor 2025 System Description Bollinger Scalper Gold is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using a Bollinger Bands-based strategy combined with an intelligent Grid Trading system. The EA identifies overbought and overso
Stochastic Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
STOCHASTIC SCALPER MT4 Description A professional automated trading system specializing in XAU/USD that combines the power of the Stochastic oscillator with an adaptive grid strategy. Designed to capture rapid market movements through precise overbought and oversold signals, optimizing each trade with advanced risk management. Key Features Intelligent Trading System Real-time analysis with Stochastic (5,3,3) optimized for M5 Adaptive grid with strategic pending orders Double confirmat
Emas Gold Sniper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
EMAS GOLD SNIPER Expert Advisor for Automated Trading in XAU/USD OVERVIEW EMAS GOLD SNIPER is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using an advanced exponential moving average crossover strategy combined with an optimized risk management system. This automated system identifies precise entry points by analyzing crossovers between two exponential moving averages, executing strategically placed pending orders to capture favorable price mo
Psar MAC PRO
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
PSAR MAC PRO Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots DESCRIPTION PSAR MAC PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It combines the precision of the Parabolic SAR to identify trend changes with the power of the MACD and its advanced divergence detection system, creating high-pr
Magic Vac
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
MAGIC VAC XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview MAGIC VAC XAU/USD is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It utilizes an advanced multi-strategy analysis system that combines seven different technical indicators to generate highly accurate trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Multi-Strategy System Parabolic SAR: Trend and reversal point identification MACD: Momentum analysis and signal crossovers RSI: Overboug
Rsi Profesional
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
RSI Professional is based on an oscillator to hunt ranges and trends where you can also see it catches rebounds in the measurements according to the pair, it can be used for forex and synthetic indices, it works in any temporality, in the pairs that I use it are, eur/usd, usd/jpy, usd/chf and gbp/usd, in synthetics in the crash and boom pairs all, volatility 75, jumps, and range break!
Winner Oscillator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Winner Oscillator. As it is called, it is an oscillator that consists of a heikin ashi candlestick strategy + an oscillator programmed to grab perfect rebounds as it looks good in the photo It is used for scalping and intraday. It works for all seasons! and also for all forex pairs and synthetic indices It works very well also in volatility, jumps, crash and boom!
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Sell Buy Tendence Boom300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
On this occasion I am pleased to present the (Boom 300 Professional Pack) where it consists of 4 indicators for the Boom 300 index of synthetic indices (Deriv Broker) Acquiring this indicator enables you the pack of the 4 boom 300 indicators where the rest of the indicators will be sent, This indicator is 1 of the 4 that includes the Buy/Sell strategy, sending you clear alerts where there buy or sell the pair It is recommended to use in a period of 15 minutes, to have a greater profit since the
Tendencia Crash300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indica
Channel Stochastic Boom
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 I am pleased to present the pack (Tendence Boom 1000) where on this occasion I present the Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 indicator for (Deriv Broker) where is 1 of the 4 indicators that the pack brings! The indicator consists of the sthochastic strategy, where it reaches the point of (0 Level) the purchase is made, taking advantage of hunting spike, where it reaches the point of (90 Level) the sale is made taking advantage of the trend candles! It is used in 1 minute
Boom Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Boom Scalper Gold It is an indicator, programmed to scalp in a timeframe of 1/5 and 15 Minutes, perfect for hunting spikes and trend sails, where in the parameters of (70) it sends you a sale/sell alert and in the level parameter (8) it sends you a buy signal It is used for indices (BOOM) of synthetic indices (Deriv) It's easy and simple to use, it does all the work by sending you the alerts! the indicator during this period will remain on SALE! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profit. World Inv
Crash Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Crash Scalper Gold It is an indicator, where it marks points of purchase and points of sale As the name says, it is used to scalp in the pairs of (Crash) 1000/500/300 where it sends you signals of sale/Sell and purchase/Buy at level points (90) he sends you the sell signal, (Spike) at the level point (27) it sends you the buy signal, (Trend Candles) It is very simple and easy to use. to make the best tickets possible! For this period it will remain on sale! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profi
XauUsd Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Xau/Usd Scalper It is a unique indicator where it counts the low/high to make buy and sell entries! where you mark the entries with arrows next to the lows and highs used in m15/H1 to make longer and more valuable entries It is very simple and easy to use It also works for forex pairs and synthetic indices! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor!!
Step Scalpeer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Step Scalper , It is an indicator with alerts, where it sends you buy and sell alerts accompanied by a moving average of 21 periods It is very easy and simple to use. where on the path of the green period marks the purchase of the asset , and the path of the red period marks the sale of the asset, It is used for scalping on M5/M15 but it is also recommended use it in periods of 1 hour since it captures the buying or selling trend, to get more profit! no more to enjoy good profit World Investor!
筛选:
无评论
回复评论