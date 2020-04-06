Killer Scalper Xauusd

Step Scalpeer Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco 指标

Step Scalper , It is an indicator with alerts, where it sends you buy and sell alerts accompanied by a moving average of 21 periods It is very easy and simple to use. where on the path of the green period marks the purchase of the asset , and the path of the red period marks the sale of the asset, It is used for scalping on M5/M15 but it is also recommended use it in periods of 1 hour since it captures the buying or selling trend, to get more profit! no more to enjoy good profit World Investor!