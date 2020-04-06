🥇 ICHIMOKU SCALPER GOLD

Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

📋 OVERVIEW

Ichimoku Scalper Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) using the powerful Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical analysis system. This EA combines the precision of Ichimoku with an adaptive grid strategy and professional risk management, ideal for traders seeking consistency in one of the most volatile and liquid markets.





⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Operating Parameters

Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Strategy Type: Scalping with Adaptive Grid

Main Indicator: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (Tenkan 9, Kijun 26, Senkou 52)

Capital Requirements

Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD

Suggested Lot Size Range: 0.20 - 0.50 lots

Compatible with: Live Accounts and Prop Firms

🎯 TRADING METHODOLOGY

Ichimoku Multi-Confirmation System

The EA uses the three key Ichimoku confirmations to generate high-probability signals:





BUY Signals:

✅ Tenkan/Kijun Crossover: Tenkan Sen above Kijun Sen (bullish momentum)

✅ Price over Kumo Cloud: Price trading above the cloud (confirmed uptrend)

✅ Positive Chikou Span: Chikou Span above the historical price (buying strength)

SELL Signals:

✅ Tenkan/Kijun Crossover: Tenkan Sen below Kijun Sen (bearish momentum)

✅ Low Kumo Price: Price trading below the cloud (confirmed downtrend)

✅ Negative Chikou Span: Chikou Span below the historical price (selling strength)

🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

Capital Protection

Dynamic Stop Loss: 20 pips configurable according to volatility

Smart Trailing Stop: Activates at 5 pips of profit, with 2-pip steps

Spread Control: Maximum 30 pips to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions

Limit on pending orders: Maximum 2 per direction Exposure Control

Flexible Money Management

Option 1: Fixed Lot Size (0.20 - 0.50 recommended)

Option 2: Automatic Calculation by Percentage Risk (0.5% of balance)

Margin Verification: Automatic check before each trade

🏦 IDEAL FOR PROP FIRMS

Features Compatible with Funding Accounts:

✅ Respects drawdown limits: Conservative risk management

✅ Exposure control: Maximum 2 pending orders per direction

✅ No martingale: Does not double lots on losses

✅ Defined trading hours: Trades only during high liquidity hours (4:00 PM - 10:00 PM GMT configurable)

✅ Automatic trailing stop: Protects profits without manual intervention





📊 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

🎯 Ichimoku Accuracy

System proven for decades in Asian markets

Multi-confirmation reduces false signals

Clear trend visualization Momentum and Support/Resistance

⚡ Optimized for XAU/USD

Parameters calibrated for gold volatility

Adaptive grid leverages rapid M5 movements

Spread filter protects against slippage

🤖 Complete Automation

No manual intervention required

Autonomous pending order management

Automatic trailing stop to maximize profits

🔒 Maximum Security

No trading against confirmed trends

Stop loss on all trades

Margin check before opening positions.





🏆 CONCLUSION

Ichimoku Scalper Gold represents the perfect fusion of Japanese technical analysis wisdom and modern automated trading technology. Designed for serious traders seeking consistency in the gold market, this EA offers a competitive edge for both personal accounts and the demanding environment of Prop Firms.





Ready to trade gold with professional precision? 🥇



