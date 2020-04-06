Phoenix FX XAU

Phoenix FX Moving Averages EA
Expert Advisor for XAU/USD - Optimized for Prop Firms
Version: 1.10 | Timeframe: M5 | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Overview
Phoenix FX is an algorithmic Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on a 5-minute timeframe. It combines a moving average crossover system with advanced risk management, ideal for traders who use prop firms and seek consistent results.

Main Features
Trading System:

EMA crossover-based strategy (configurable 10/30 periods)
Intelligent grid with dynamic spacing between orders
Signal filter to prevent overtrading
Risk Management:

Configurable Stop Loss (20 pips by default)
Automatic Breakeven at 15 pips profit
Progressive Trailing Stop (start: 10 pips, step: 5 pips)
Maximum spread limit to prevent executions in adverse conditions
Margin check before each trade
Money Management:

Fixed lot size or based on risk percentage (0.5% recommended)
Automatic position size calculation based on balance
Suitable for accounts from $1,000 USD
Protection Filters:

Configurable trading hours (avoids high-impact news)
Minimum spacing between signals (3 bars by default)
Limit on pending orders (5 maximum)
Spread check before each entry
Advantages for Prop Firms
✅ Controlled Drawdown: Breakeven and trailing stop systems minimize losses
✅ Consistency: Clear rules without emotional decisions
✅ Scalability: Works for accounts from small to large capital
✅ Transparency: All trades identified with a unique Magic Number
✅ Backtesting: Results verifiable in MT4 Strategy Tester

Recommended Setup
Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Lot Size: 0.20 or Risk% 0.5
Capital: Minimum $1,000 USD
Broker: Low spread (<3.0 pips average)
Trading Hours: 1:00 AM - 11:00 PM (avoid rollover)
Key Parameters
Parameter Value Description
FixedLot 0.20 Fixed lot size
RiskPercent 0.5 Risk per trade
StopLoss 20 pips Maximum loss per Trade
BreakevenPips 15 pips Breakeven activation
MaxTotalPositions 8 Open trade limit
MaxSpread 30 Maximum allowed spread
Note: This EA is designed for disciplined traders who respect their proprietary trading firms' rules.

