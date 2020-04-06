OBV Scalper Gold

OBV Scalper GOLD MT4
📊 Description
OBV Scalper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator to detect divergences and high-probability scalping opportunities.

The EA automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and volume, placing strategic pending orders with integrated risk management and dynamic trailing stops.

⚙️ Technical Specifications
Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Style: Scalping with controlled grid
Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD minimum
Suggested Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots
Recommended Broker: IC Markets (works with all brokers)
Account Type: ECN, Standard, Raw Spread
Ideal for: Funding accounts and proprietary accounts
🎯 Main Features
✅ Automatic OBV divergence detection
✅ Intelligent grid system with order limits
✅ Dynamic trailing stop to maximize profits
✅ Configurable time filter
✅ Risk management by percentage or fixed lot size
✅ Maximum spread control
✅ Integrated margin protection

🚀 Advantages
Proven strategy: Based on professional volume analysis
Full automation: Trades 24/7 without intervention
Risk management: Stop Loss and Trailing Stop Included
Optimized for GOLD: Parameters adjusted for XAU/USD
Compatible with Funding: Meets trading firm requirements
© Worldinversor 2025 | Version 2.00
