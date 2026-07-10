Aegis Sweep Pro MT5

Aegis Sweep Pro EA MT5 — Institutional Liquidity Hunter

IMPORTANT: After completing your purchase, please send me a direct private message to receive the official installation guide, specialized set files, and your invitation to the private support group.

Special Launch Offer

The current price is $1,499 available for a limited time only. The price will increase to $1,899 after the next 5 sales, moving progressively until reaching its final structural value of $2,499.

Exclusive Bonus: Every buyer of Aegis Sweep Pro will receive one additional expert advisor from our premium portfolio completely free of charge. Contact me in private to choose your bonus tool.

Live Results

Live Tracking Signal: Account connection in progress for public verification, tracking link will be published here this week.

Core Trading Logic

Aegis Sweep Pro is a fully automated trading architecture built specifically for the EURUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of trading lagging indicators or chasing dangerous breakouts that turn into false moves, this system monitors institutional liquidity pools during the pre-market sessions.

The algorithm maps the exact high and low boundaries of the early sessions. When institutional players push the price outside the box to trap retail traders and then fail to hold the extension, the engine detects the structural failure on the candle close. It immediately enters the market alongside the smart money flow, targeting the opposite side of the range with raw precision.

Key Features

Structural Range Sweeps The system ignores tick noise and executes trades strictly on bar closes, ensuring the false breakout is fully confirmed by the market before opening a position.

Prop Firm Certified Protection Equipped with strict internal equity protection logic and automatic daily loss switches, ensuring complete compliance with funding challenge drawdown rules.

Riskt-to-Reward Dominance Every trade operates with a structural risk-to-reward ratio of 2.5:1, meaning your average profit is more than double the size of your average loss.

Zero Dangerous Strategies This architecture operates with absolute discipline. No martingale loops, no grid scaling layers, and no dangerous recovery recovery matrices.

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pair: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: $300 (Recommended $500+)

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Setup: Hedge Mode

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a VPS to run this software?

Yes, a low-latency VPS is highly recommended to ensure the trade execution matches the broker feed with zero latency friction.

Can I use this expert on prop firm accounts?

Yes, the built-in protection mechanisms and the absence of grid or martingale logic make it completely safe for evaluation accounts.

Does it require complex optimization?

No, the robot comes fully optimized from the factory. You only need to load the EA on a EURUSD M15 chart, adjust your lot size parameter, and activate algorithmic trading.

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专家
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Younes Bordbar
专家
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Shinichi Ikeda
专家
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Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
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Amazing Traders
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Amazing Traders
5 (1)
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专家
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John Folly Akwetey
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Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
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Sniper PRO Alert System
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
指标
RSI Price Action Breakout is a technical indicator designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability reversal points. Unlike standard oscillators, this tool does not signal immediately upon overbought/oversold conditions; instead, it waits for a Price Action confirmation (Breakout/Engulfing) to validate the entry. NEW:   Mobile Push Notifications included! Engineering Logic The algorithm operates on a strict two-step validation process: 1. Condition A (Setup): The RSI (Relative S
Aegis Quantum Reversal MT5
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
指标
Aegis Quantum Reversal   is a straight rules-based trading tool built to stop you from chasing bad entries, most indicators repaint or shift arrows backward to look good on past history but this one doesn't, the signals plot only when a bar closes and what you see on the chart stays there forever with no tricks, there is no generic retail moving average lag either because the engine uses a refined Nadaraya-Watson core combined with standard deviation lookbacks, it creates dynamic bands to map
Aegis Kalman Trend
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
专家
Aegis Kalman Trend is a raw automated trading engine built specifically to extract real momentum from XAUUSD without chasing market noise or taking dummy entries, most retail expert advisors use slow moving averages that cruzam atrasadas and wipe your balance during choppy sessions but this chassi uses a dual-matrix Kalman filter to track the true institutional price line with zero phase-lag, the core algorithm runs an adaptive noise engine that calculates volatility on the fly, it adjusts the f
Aegis SMC Matrix EA
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
专家
Aegis SMC Matrix EA is a high-performance automated architecture engineered for XAUUSD structure trading, the engine bypasses lagging retail templates by mapping institutional order blocks and liquidity sweeps directly on the terminal execution thread. The core algorithm tracks raw price expansion and volume displacement to secure clean entries at market extremes with zero phase-lag, every trade gets handled by a dynamic position matrix that locks partial targets fast to stabilize your equity li
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