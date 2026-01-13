VP-MTF PRO - Institutional Volume Profile Multi-Timeframe





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

OVERVIEW

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





VP-MTF PRO is a professional-grade Volume Profile indicator designed for serious traders who want institutional-level analysis. It combines multi-timeframe volume profiling with automated signal generation, VPOC migration tracking, and HVN/LVN detection to give you a complete picture of market structure.





This indicator helps you identify high-probability trade setups by analyzing where the most volume has traded (Value Area) and aligning your entries with the higher timeframe trend.









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

KEY FEATURES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME VOLUME PROFILE

• Current timeframe volume profile with customizable resolution

• Higher timeframe (HTF) volume profile overlay

• Automatic HTF alignment detection for trend confirmation





📍 VALUE AREA ANALYSIS (VAH/VAL/VPOC)

• Configurable Value Area percentage (default 70%)

• VPOC (Point of Control) - highest volume price level

• VAH (Value Area High) - upper boundary of value area

• VAL (Value Area Low) - lower boundary of value area

• Visual zone fill for easy identification





📈 VPOC MIGRATION TRACKING

• Track VPOC movement direction (UP/DOWN/NEUTRAL)

• Migration speed indicator (FAST/MEDIUM/SLOW)

• Historical VPOC levels display

• Migration trail visualization

• Consecutive streak counter





🎯 HVN/LVN DETECTION

• High Volume Nodes (HVN) - strong support/resistance zones

• Low Volume Nodes (LVN) - fast price movement zones

• Customizable threshold settings

• Both current TF and HTF detection





📡 AUTOMATED SIGNAL GENERATION

• Rule-based LONG/SHORT signals

• No priority - pure condition-based logic

• Confidence scoring system (LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH)

• Automatic SL calculation using ATR

• Multiple TP levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) with R:R ratios

• HTF alignment requirement option





📋 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

• Real-time price position analysis

• HTF and current TF data display

• Trade/Signal status with P&L tracking

• Migration direction and streak info

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

⏱️ RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME SETTINGS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Choose your trading style and use these optimal settings:





┌─────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────┐

│ TRADING STYLE │ CHART TF │ HTF SETTING │ TYPICAL HOLD TIME │

├─────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┤

│ SCALPING │ M5 │ H1 │ 5-30 minutes │

│ INTRADAY │ M15 │ H4 │ 1-4 hours │

│ DAY TRADING │ H1 │ H4 │ 4-8 hours │

│ SWING TRADING │ H4 │ D1 │ 1-5 days │

│ POSITION │ D1 │ W1 │ Weeks to months │

└─────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────┘





⚠️ IMPORTANT: HTF must always be higher than your chart timeframe!









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📊 SIGNAL CONDITIONS EXPLAINED

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





🟢 LONG SIGNAL TRIGGERS:

• Price near VAL (Value Area Low) + HTF Bullish alignment

• Price below VPOC + Inside Value Area + HTF Bullish alignment





🔴 SHORT SIGNAL TRIGGERS:

• Price near VAH (Value Area High) + HTF Bearish alignment

• Price above VPOC + Inside Value Area + HTF Bearish alignment





⭐ CONFIDENCE SCORING:

• LOW (1-2 points): Basic conditions met

• MEDIUM (3-4 points): Multiple confirmations

• HIGH (5+ points): Strong setup with full alignment





Confidence is calculated based on:

• Near VAL/VAH: +2 points

• Discount/Premium Zone: +1 point

• HTF Alignment: +2 points

• Migration Alignment: +1 point

• HVN Proximity: +1 point









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🎚️ KEY SETTINGS GUIDE

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





PROXIMITY PERCENTAGE (Zone Entry Trigger):

• 0.2% - 0.3%: Very precise entries, fewer signals

• 0.3% - 0.5%: Balanced approach (RECOMMENDED)

• 0.5% - 0.8%: More signals, wider entry zone





ATR MULTIPLIER (Stop Loss Distance):

• 1.0x - 1.5x: Tight stops, higher risk of stop-outs

• 1.5x - 2.0x: Normal markets (RECOMMENDED)

• 2.0x - 3.0x: Volatile markets (Gold, Crypto, News events)





VALUE AREA PERCENTAGE:

• 60%: Tighter value area, more precise levels

• 70%: Standard institutional setting (RECOMMENDED)

• 80%: Wider value area, broader zones





TP RISK:REWARD RATIOS:

• TP1: 1.5 R:R (Conservative first target)

• TP2: 2.5 R:R (Main profit target)

• TP3: 4.0 R:R (Extended runner target)





HVN/LVN THRESHOLDS:

• HVN Threshold 1.5x: Standard detection

• LVN Threshold 0.5x: Standard detection

• Increase HVN for fewer, stronger zones

• Decrease LVN for more gap detection









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🏆 BEST PRACTICES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





✅ TIP 1: QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

Wait for HIGH confidence signals. They have the best win rate.





✅ TIP 2: ALWAYS CHECK HTF ALIGNMENT

Trade with the trend. HTF alignment significantly improves success rate.





✅ TIP 3: USE VALUE AREA AS S/R

VAH acts as resistance, VAL acts as support. Price respects these levels.





✅ TIP 4: VPOC IS A MAGNET

Price tends to return to VPOC. Use this for target placement.





✅ TIP 5: UNDERSTAND HVN vs LVN

HVN = Strong zones where price consolidates (good for reversals)

LVN = Weak zones where price moves fast (good for breakouts)





✅ TIP 6: WATCH VPOC MIGRATION

If VPOC is migrating UP with price above it = Bullish

If VPOC is migrating DOWN with price below it = Bearish





✅ TIP 7: USE MULTIPLE TPs

Take partial profits at TP1, move SL to breakeven, let rest run to TP2/TP3









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNINGS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





⚠️ WARNING 1: AVOID NEWS EVENTS

Major news can invalidate volume profile levels. Check economic calendar.





⚠️ WARNING 2: HTF > CHART TF

Always ensure your HTF setting is higher than your chart timeframe.

Example: If on M15 chart, use H1 or H4 as HTF (not M5 or M15)





⚠️ WARNING 3: BACKTEST FIRST

Always backtest on demo account before using with real money.





⚠️ WARNING 4: NOT A HOLY GRAIL

No indicator guarantees profits. Use proper risk management.





⚠️ WARNING 5: MARKET CONDITIONS MATTER

Works best in ranging/mean-reverting markets. Be cautious in strong trends.









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📦 COMPLETE FEATURE LIST

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





VOLUME PROFILE:

✓ Current timeframe volume profile

✓ Higher timeframe volume profile

✓ Customizable resolution (50-200)

✓ Adjustable period count

✓ Volume bar visualization





VALUE AREA:

✓ VPOC line with extension options

✓ VAH/VAL lines

✓ Value Area zone fill

✓ Customizable VA percentage (60-80%)

✓ HTF Value Area overlay





HVN/LVN:

✓ Automatic HVN detection

✓ Automatic LVN detection

✓ Current TF and HTF zones

✓ Customizable thresholds

✓ Multiple display styles





VPOC MIGRATION:

✓ Migration direction tracking

✓ Migration speed indicator

✓ Historical VPOC levels

✓ Migration trail visualization

✓ Consecutive streak counter

✓ Direction arrows on chart





SIGNALS:

✓ Automated LONG/SHORT signals

✓ Independent condition evaluation

✓ Confidence scoring system

✓ ATR-based Stop Loss

✓ Multiple Take Profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3)

✓ Risk:Reward calculation

✓ HTF alignment requirement option





DASHBOARD:

✓ Real-time data display

✓ Price position analysis

✓ HTF and current TF info

✓ Signal/Trade status

✓ P&L tracking

✓ Migration info

✓ Compact design

✓ Multiple style options





CUSTOMIZATION:

✓ All colors customizable

✓ Multiple dashboard positions

✓ Dashboard styles (Modern Dark, Light, Neon, Classic, Minimal)

✓ Line styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted)

✓ Show/Hide individual elements

✓ Compact mode option









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

INPUT PARAMETERS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





TIMEFRAME SETTINGS:

• HTF Timeframe Selection (M1 to Monthly)

• Show Current TF Profile (true/false)

• Show HTF Profile (true/false)





PERIOD SETTINGS:

• Number of Periods (3-500)

• Calculation Resolution (50-200)

• Show S/R Since (2-45)

• HTF Periods to Analyze (5-50)





DISPLAY OPTIONS:

• 24-Hour Market mode

• Show Volume Bars

• Show VPOC/VAH/VAL/High/Low Lines

• Show Labels

• VPOC Extension options





DASHBOARD SETTINGS:

• Position (9 options)

• Size (Tiny/Small)

• Style (5 themes)

• Transparency

• Compact Mode





VALUE AREA SETTINGS:

• Show Value Area

• Show Zone Fill

• VA Percentage (60-80%)

• Show HTF Value Area





HVN/LVN SETTINGS:

• Show HVN/LVN Zones

• Show HTF HVN/LVN

• HVN Threshold

• LVN Threshold

• Display Style





VPOC MIGRATION:

• Show Migration

• Show Trail

• Show Historical VPOCs

• History Count

• Line Style

• Show Arrows





SIGNAL SETTINGS:

• Show Signals

• ATR Period

• ATR Multiplier

• TP1/TP2/TP3 R:R Ratios

• Proximity Percentage

• Require HTF Alignment





COLORS:

• All elements have customizable colors









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SUPPORTED MARKETS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





✓ Forex (All pairs)

✓ Gold (XAUUSD)

✓ Silver (XAGUSD)

✓ Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)

✓ Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)

✓ Commodities (Oil, Natural Gas, etc.)

✓ Stocks (All CFDs)





Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly.









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• MetaTrader 5 (Build 2500 or higher recommended)

• Any broker with MT5 support

• Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for smooth operation

• Works on Windows, Mac (via Wine), and VPS









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

CHANGELOG

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Version 1.00 (Initial Release):

• Complete Volume Profile with MTF support

• Value Area calculation (VAH/VAL/VPOC)

• HVN/LVN zone detection

• VPOC Migration tracking

• Automated signal generation

• Professional dashboard

• Full customization options









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SUPPORT

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





For support, custom development, or feature requests:





👤 Developer: RizwanFxCoder

📧 Contact via MQL5 private message





Please leave a review if you find this indicator helpful!









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

DISCLAIMER

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a tool

to assist in analysis and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk

management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

KEYWORDS/TAGS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





volume profile, VPOC, value area, VAH, VAL, institutional trading, smart money,

multi-timeframe, MTF, HVN, LVN, high volume node, low volume node, support,

resistance, trading signals, automated signals, forex indicator, gold indicator,

XAUUSD, professional indicator, dashboard, migration, point of control