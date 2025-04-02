Pivot Rejection

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS

HJF Pivot Rejection

Pullback / Rejection at Classic Pivot Points — Strategy Guide

Overview

HJF Pivot Rejection is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades pullbacks (rejections) at Classic Pivot Point levels. It is not a breakout strategy: the Pivot acts as a support/resistance region where the market retraces before resuming the trend, and entry occurs when the high/low of the candle that rejected the level is broken.

Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). Default parameters were calibrated for this timeframe.

How the Strategy Operates

Classic Pivot Point

Once a day, the robot computes the seven classic levels (PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) from the previous day's high, low and close. These levels are drawn on the chart and serve as reference for the day's pullbacks.

Polarity

Price relative to the PP defines the allowed side: above the PP the robot only considers BUYS; below the PP, only SELLS. This aligns trades with the day's bias.

Real-pullback pre-condition

A level only becomes valid for a pullback after it is "conquered" — price must have closed on the trend side of it before the retracement. Without this, the first touch would be a breakout attempt, which is out of this strategy's scope.

Rejection and entry

When price retraces and touches the level's tolerance band, the robot evaluates the rejection (Rigid mode = closes back beyond the level; Permissive mode = closes within the tolerance band). Once confirmed, a Buy Stop / Sell Stop is placed at the high/low of the rejection candle ±1 tick — the trigger is always the break of the rejection candle, never the level itself.

Stop and Target

The stop is anchored to the level itself ± StopOffset (never to the candle size). The target has three modes: next Pivot level, fixed points, or Risk:Reward ratio. A minimum-risk guard (MinRiskDistance) discards signals whose entry→stop distance would be too small.

Position management

      Optional Break Even — moves the stop to the entry price (+offset) after a configurable profit.

      Optional Trailing Stop — follows price at a fixed distance once the trigger is reached.

      Optional partial close — closes a percentage of the volume at a configurable profit.

      Daily Stop and Daily Target in account currency — close and block new entries for the day when the loss limit or profit target is reached.

Schedule and daily limit

Entries occur only within the HoraInicio–HoraFim window; at HoraFechamento everything is closed. The number of trades per day is limited by MaxTradesDay.

Risks — Required Reading

      Unlike grid/martingale strategies, this one uses a real per-trade stop-loss (level ± StopOffset), with defined risk on each entry — but that does not eliminate the risk of loss.

      On gap openings or very fast moves, price may skip past the stop, resulting in a larger loss than planned.

      Not every pivot rejection confirms; sequences of false signals (whipsaw) can produce consecutive losses, though limited by the stop and by MaxTradesDay.

      Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account.

Recommendations

      Test on a demo account for a representative period before trading live.

      Adjust PivotTolerance, StopOffset and MinRiskDistance to the instrument and your risk profile (StopOffset well above PivotTolerance).

      Use the Daily Stop to cap the day's loss and RiskPercent to size the lot by account risk.

Requirements

      M5 chart (recommended) — default parameters were calibrated for the 5-minute timeframe; readjust them on another period.

      Daily (D1) history available — the Pivot calculation uses the previous day; the robot waits for D1 history before trading.

      Hedge or Netting account — includes protection against hedge lock (closes an invalid simultaneous buy+sell state); validate on a demo account with your broker.

      Native indicators — does not depend on external custom indicators — only the internally computed Pivot.

Parameters

Pivot / Pullback

      PivotTolerance (default 20) — tolerance band of the touch at the level, in points.

      StopOffset (default 20) — stop distance relative to the level, in points.

      MinRiskDistance (default 30) — minimum entry→stop risk to accept the signal, in points.

      RejectionMode — Rigid (closes beyond the level) or Permissive (closes within tolerance).

      MinPullbackDistance (0=off) — minimum retracement distance before the retest, in points.

      MaxRejectionCandleRange (0=off) — maximum size of the rejection candle, in points.

Take Profit

      TakeProfitMode — Next Pivot, Fixed points, or Risk:Reward.

      FixedTakeProfit (default 800) — fixed target in points (Fixed mode).

      RR_Ratio (default 3.5) — Risk:Reward ratio (R:R mode and fallback at R3/S3).

Signal

      SignalExpirationBars (default 4) — maximum candles the pending order stays active.

      MaxTradesDay (default 1) — maximum number of trades per day.

Orders

      Lots (default 5.0) — fixed contracts (used when RiskPercent = 0).

      RiskPercent (default 0) — % account risk per trade (0 = use Lots).

Schedule

      HoraInicio / HoraFim — window for new entries.

      HoraFechamento — forced close of everything.

Management (optional)

      UsarBreakEven / BreakEvenTrigger / BreakEvenOffset — break even and its triggers.

      UsarTrailingStop / TrailingStart / TrailingDistance — trailing stop and its parameters.

      UsarParcial / ParcialPercent / ParcialTrigger — partial close and its parameters.

      UsarStopDiario / StopDiario — daily stop in account currency.

      UsarMetaDiaria / MetaDiaria — daily target in account currency.

Panel and General

      TipoPainel / PainelX / PainelY / AtalhosTeclado — Classic or Pro panel and its position/shortcuts.

      MagicNumber / Slippage / MostrarObjetos — order identifier, max deviation and display of the Pivot lines.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for educational and informational purposes, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets involves real risk of capital loss. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration, for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.


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专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
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HJF Grade Dupla EA
Heberte Jose De Faria
专家
HJF TRADING SYSTEMS HJF Grade Dupla 双向对冲网格策略 — 摘要   概述 HJF Grade Dupla 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易系统（EA），在同一交易品种上同时运行两个独立模块：一个以买入（多头）开局，另一个以卖出（空头）开局。每个模块独立管理自己的订单网格——当价格朝不利方向移动时逐步加仓，目的是在市场反转时收回亏损。 这不是方向性策略，不预测涨跌，而是同时在两个方向建仓，用一套恢复性订单网格来管理亏损的一侧。 策略如何运作 初始开仓 在设定的时间窗口内，机器人以市价分别开出一笔买入持仓（模块 1）和一笔卖出持仓（模块 2），每笔均设置距离为 vStop 点数的保护性止损。这是每个模块每天唯一的一次开仓。 网格机制（马丁格尔） 如果价格朝不利方向移动至少 vStop 点，机器人不会止损离场，而是在相反方向以相同手数挂出两笔新订单。如果价格继续不利，下一层级手数翻倍，直到 80 手的上限。每一层级都让持仓量翻倍，赌的是价格最终反转足够多，使加权平均成本能够盈利（或保本）平仓。 保本与移动止损 当价格朝有利方向移动了 Pon
Canal R de Person
Heberte Jose De Faria
专家
HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3) Canal R'Person Canal de Regressão Linear + Correlação (R²) + PowerMeter   Visão Geral Canal R'Person negocia nas bordas de um Canal de Regressão Linear, entrando apenas quando sete filtros técnicos independentes concordam simultaneamente: inclinação do canal, R² mínimo, PowerMeter (dominância compradora/vendedora), volume decrescente, HiloActivator, preço dentro do canal e janela de horário. As entradas são ordens pendentes (Buy Limit / Sell Limit) na borda do canal,
Piramide Percentual
Heberte Jose De Faria
专家
HJF TRADING SYSTEMS  (WIN-B3) HJF Piramide Percentual Pyramid Grid with Percentage Daily Target — Strategy Guide Overview HJF Piramide Percentual is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a trend filter based on moving-average alignment, a pyramid reinforcement grid (volume increasing at each reinforcement) and a daily result target calculated as a percentage of the account balance — a target that becomes easier to reach as the day progresses. Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). All def
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