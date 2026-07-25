ICT Gold Edge Pro

ICT Gold Edge Pro  – Professional Smart Money Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

ICT GOLD PRO EA v3.1 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) using advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on lagging indicators such as RSI, MACD, ADX, or Bollinger Bands, ICT GOLD PRO analyzes real market structure and institutional order flow to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Core Features

  • Advanced Market Structure Analysis (BOS & CHoCH)

  • Institutional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

  • Smart Order Block Recognition

  • Liquidity Sweep Detection

  • Premium & Discount Zone Analysis

  • Optimal Trade Entry (OTE 61.8%–79%)

  • Breaker Block Confirmation

  • Previous Day & Previous Week Liquidity Levels

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Dynamic ATR Volatility Filter

  • Trend Filter using EMA

  • Adaptive Confidence Score System

  • Automatic Gold Volatility Calibration

  • Dynamic Risk & Money Management

  • Break Even Management

  • Partial Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Pending Limit Order Execution

  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly Performance Statistics

  • Professional Live Dashboard

  • Real-Time Trade Reasoning Panel

  • Automatic Trading Journal & Backtest Report

Smart News Filter

The EA includes an advanced High-Impact News Filter specifically designed for traders using proprietary trading firms.

Two operating modes are available:

News Protection Mode

When enabled, the EA automatically avoids opening new positions before and after high-impact economic events according to the configured protection window.

This helps traders comply with funded account rules that prohibit trading during major news releases.

Warning Mode

For scalpers who prefer uninterrupted trading, the News Filter can operate in Warning Only mode.

In this mode the EA does not block trades. Instead, it displays a clear warning on the dashboard indicating that a high-impact news event is approaching, allowing the trader to make the final decision.

This flexibility makes the EA suitable for both:

  • Personal trading accounts

  • Proprietary/Funded trading firms with strict news restrictions

Gold Optimized

ICT GOLD PRO is not a generic multi-asset robot.

Every algorithm has been specifically optimized for XAUUSD, including:

  • Gold volatility calibration

  • Gold session behavior

  • London & New York Kill Zones

  • COMEX activity

  • DXY (US Dollar Index) correlation

  • Gold-specific spread management

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of capital protection:

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation

  • Fixed Lot or Percentage Risk

  • Maximum Account Risk Cap

  • Maximum Daily Loss Protection

  • Maximum Daily Trades Limit

  • Maximum Simultaneous Trades

  • Spread Protection

  • Session Filter

  • ATR Volatility Filter

Professional Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides complete transparency by displaying:

  • Current Market Bias

  • Active Session

  • Market Regime

  • Confidence Score

  • Entry Conditions

  • Trade Statistics

  • Win Rate

  • Running Profit

  • Live Decision Reasons

  • Trade Rejection Reasons

Designed For

  • XAUUSD Traders

  • ICT Traders

  • Smart Money Traders

  • Professional Scalpers

  • Swing Traders

  • Funded Account Traders

  • FTMO-style Challenges

  • Prop Firm Evaluations

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live.


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Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
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