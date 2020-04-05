Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA

  • Эксперты
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    Я профессиональный трейдер и разработчик торговых роботов (Expert Advisor), специализирующийся на создании высокопроизводительных, ориентированных на риск систем для MetaTrader 5. Моё преимущество сформировано реальным рыночным опытом — через просадки, совершенствование стратегий и выработку
    20 продуктов 5 комментариев
  • Версия: 7.77
  • Активации: 20

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all critical logic exposed through on‑chart diagnostics and structured inputs.

PyroFlux continuously builds a tick‑volume profile across a configurable history window, identifies a Point of Control (POC) and high‑volume zones above and below price, and then classifies the current regime (range, trend, reversal, breakout) before deciding whether to trade. Entry logic can be set to automatic regime detection or locked to specific styles (reversal, breakout, POC reversion, continuation), while exits can be driven by zone‑based SL/TP, logic‑only closures, or a hybrid of both, giving the buyer enough flexibility to match the EA to their own risk and workflow without changing its core philosophy.

What PyroFlux EA does

The EA builds a granular volume profile using recent highs, lows, closes and tick volumes, splitting the price window into bins and tracking which bins attract the most activity over time. This engine drives a full‑chart heatmap drawn directly onto the chart, plus a compact HUD panel that displays the current market state, entry logic, buy/sell liquidity percentages, POC, spread and profile range in real time.

Based on this context, PyroFlux looks for specific combinations of price location, liquidity imbalance and candle structure (for example, strong bodies breaking out of zones or price reverting away from POC bands). Only when both the regime classification and conservative filters agree does the EA build a trade plan with stop‑loss, take‑profit and, optionally, partial profit logic.

Core features for the buyer

PyroFlux EA v3 puts a lot of emphasis on execution quality and user experience:

  • A full‑chart heatmap and dark‑themed HUD give a clear visual explanation of what the EA “sees” when it trades, instead of hiding logic from the user.

  • Broker safety checks verify trading permissions, symbol trade mode, tick size, quote validity and stops levels before any trade is opened, helping avoid issues with restricted symbols, prop firm rules or misconfigured accounts.

  • Conservative entry filters check minimum profile range, maximum spread, POC alignment, slope direction and closed‑bar confirmation, so trades are not opened in thin, noisy or obviously conflicting conditions.

  • Flexible exit models (zone SL/TP, logic‑only, hybrid) and partial profit options allow the user to choose between more mechanical, more discretionary or more risk‑managed styles without rewriting the EA.

  • Position sizing supports both fixed lots and balance‑per‑0.01‑lot sizing, normalized to the symbol’s minimum, maximum and step volume, making it easier to adapt the EA to different account sizes and instruments.

All of this is packaged as a single EX5 file with Latin‑character inputs and no DLLs or hidden account limitations, in line with Market requirements and your own preference for simple, transparent end‑user experience.

Inputs and configurability

Inputs are grouped into logical sections: profile engine, thermal palette, geometry, TradingView‑style theme, HUD panel, core trading, position sizing, entry filters, stops and targets, broker safety checks, diagnostics and performance. Each group can be adjusted without touching code, and default values are chosen to be neither too aggressive nor too conservative for most liquid symbols and common intraday/swing timeframes.

Buyers can enable or disable automatic regime selection, tighten or relax filters for spread and profile range, enforce stricter risk‑reward floors, and choose whether the EA trades only on new bars or on every tick. This keeps configuration focused on clear, understandable concepts instead of obscure parameters, which is important for Market users who are evaluating multiple products and want to understand what knobs they are turning.

Who this EA is for

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer to see on‑chart context (heatmap, HUD, diagnostics) and understand why a robot trades, rather than relying on a hidden signal source.

  • Want strict quality filters, broker checks and risk‑reward controls built into the system so that obviously poor conditions are filtered out by design.

  • Are comfortable adjusting a small number of well‑named inputs to match their broker, symbol set and risk profile, and testing on demo before going live.

It is suitable for major forex pairs, indices, metals and similar instruments where tick volume and session behavior provide useful profile information. As always, users should validate any settings on their own broker symbols in the Strategy Tester and on demo accounts before using live funds.metatrader5

How buyers should use it

The recommended workflow for buyers is:

  • Attach PyroFlux EA v3 to the desired symbol and timeframe.

  • Keep the default profile depth and sensitivity as a starting point, and verify that the heatmap and HUD are displayed correctly.

  • Begin with conservative position sizing and the default entry logic (automatic regime) plus zone‑based exits, then review trades and diagnostics in the journal to see how the EA responds to different regimes.

  • Only after understanding its behavior, adjust filters (spread, profile range, slope, RR) and risk parameters to fine‑tune the EA for your own conditions.

This approach helps potential customers assess the EA’s logic and visual feedback in a controlled way, making it easier to decide whether the system fits their trading style and risk tolerance.mql5+1

Important notice

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Market rules explicitly prohibit profit promises and misleading statements, and this EA is designed with those rules in mind. Every buyer should test the robot on a demo account, make sure their broker and account type are compatible, and only trade with capital they can afford to lose.


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5 (1)
Эксперты
Портфель Gold Gator для XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio — это профессиональный советник MetaTrader 5 для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M15, работающий на универсальной портфельной платформе Expert Advisor HQ. Он предназначен для структурированной автоматической торговли XAUUSD на M15 с наглядной визуализацией входов, выходов, защитных механизмов и текущей производительности прямо на графике, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени наблюдать, как работает советник во время внутридневных сессий по золоту. Обзор
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Эксперты
Yellowstone FX – самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом, платформа MT5, график XAUUSD на 1-е полугодие. Спецэффекты в Йеллоустоне       Он имеет точную конструкцию.       Самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом MT5       Это решение разработано для трейдеров, которые отдают приоритет защите капитала, дисциплинированному исполнению сделок и управляемому уровню риска.       Рынок XAUUSD   . Создан специально для...       MetaTrader 5       Оптимизация проводилась по следующим направления
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Представляем       RF Oracle FX   — это индикатор машинного обучения, который помогает вам более четко понимать рынок. Он построен на основе ансамбля случайных лесов, полностью написан с нуля на языке MQL5 и предоставляет прогнозные сигналы вероятности бычьего и медвежьего тренда с чистым, современным визуальным интерфейсом в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. Это не очередной стрелочный индикатор с фиксированным правилом. Это самообучающийся механизм прогнозирования, который учится на основе последн
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Структурная объемная аналитика для MetaTrader 5 Стартовая цена: $99.99 — цена повышается с каждой проданной копией. Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низкую цену, которая когда-либо будет доступна для этого индикатора. Большинство трейдеров смотрят на цену. Профессионалы читают где реально происходили сделки. Meridian Order Flow Profiler переносит настоящий институциональный анализ ордер-флоу в MetaTrader 5 — автоматически определяя объем, сформировавший каждое стр
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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