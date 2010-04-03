CustomBreakout

Records extreme prices at the start of the day

Waits for a breakout of the secondary range

Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Trailing Stop)





The first range (Main Range) is used to determine potential trade levels:

The high of this range sets the level for a possible buy order .

The low of this range sets the level for a possible sell order.

No trades are executed at this stage; it only defines the levels.

The second range (Breakout Range) is used to trigger the execution of the trade:

If the price breaks above the breakout range , the EA opens a buy order at the level defined by the first range.

If the price breaks below the breakout range, the EA opens a sell order at the level defined by the first range.

In short: the first range sets the potential trade levels, and the second range decides when the trade is actually executed.



