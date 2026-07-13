Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5

  • 指标
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    十多年来，我一直致力于软件开发，并通过技术解决现实世界中的各种挑战。我的职业历程涵盖了企业系统、医疗解决方案以及金融市场智能工具的开发。
    如今，我专注于开发 MetaTrader 5 指标，帮助交易者更清晰、更自信地分析市场。我将传统的软件工程实践与现代 AI 辅助开发相结合，打造可靠、高效且易于使用的交易工具。
    我相信，优秀的指标应该简化交易决策，而不是增加复杂性。因此，我始终专注于简洁的设计、有价值的信号以及适合日常交易的实用功能。
    16 产品
  • 版本: 1.0
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard

TAGLINE

See the force behind the move—not only its direction.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral.

Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and compare conflicting readings manually, MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 analyzes RSI, the MACD histogram, Rate of Change, the standard Momentum indicator, and the Awesome Oscillator. Each component contributes to a composite score ranging from -100 to +100.

Positive values represent bullish momentum, negative values represent bearish momentum, and values near zero indicate mixed or weak conditions. The result is displayed separately for every enabled timeframe and then summarized into a final multi-timeframe momentum signal.

The indicator is designed for traders who want a fast and organized way to answer three important questions:

1. Is momentum currently bullish or bearish?
2. How strong is that momentum?
3. Are several timeframes confirming the same direction?

CORE ANALYSIS

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 evaluates five momentum components on each enabled timeframe:

1. RELATIVE STRENGTH INDEX

RSI measures the balance between recent upward and downward price movement.

Default interpretation:
- RSI at or above 55 contributes bullish momentum.
- RSI at or below 45 contributes bearish momentum.
- RSI between 45 and 55 is treated as neutral.

The RSI contribution is intentionally based around the center of the oscillator rather than only traditional overbought and oversold levels. This makes it useful for momentum confirmation during active trends.

2. MACD HISTOGRAM

The MACD histogram helps determine both direction and whether momentum is expanding or fading.

The dashboard may show:
- BULL + when the histogram is positive and strengthening.
- BULL FADING when it remains positive but is weakening.
- BEAR - when the histogram is negative and bearish pressure is expanding.
- BEAR FADING when it remains negative but is moving toward zero.
- NEUTRAL when no directional histogram reading is present.

A positive histogram contributes bullish points, while a negative histogram contributes bearish points.

3. RATE OF CHANGE

Rate of Change compares the latest closed price with the price from a selected number of periods earlier.

The dashboard displays the calculated percentage:
- A positive percentage contributes bullish momentum.
- A negative percentage contributes bearish momentum.
- A flat reading is neutral.

This component helps reveal whether price is gaining or losing ground over the selected lookback period.

4. MOMENTUM INDICATOR

The standard Momentum indicator is evaluated around its 100 baseline.

- Values above 100 plus the selected dead zone contribute bullish pressure.
- Values below 100 minus the selected dead zone contribute bearish pressure.
- Values inside the dead zone are treated as neutral.

The dead zone helps prevent insignificant fluctuations around the centerline from being interpreted as meaningful momentum.

5. AWESOME OSCILLATOR

The Awesome Oscillator compares short-term and longer-term market momentum.

- Values above zero contribute bullish momentum.
- Values below zero contribute bearish momentum.
- Values at zero are neutral.

COMPOSITE MOMENTUM SCORE

Each of the five components contributes up to 20 directional points.

Maximum bullish score: +100
Maximum bearish score: -100

Default score classification:
- +80 to +100: STRONG BULLISH
- +40 to +79: BULLISH
- +15 to +39: WEAK BULLISH
- -14 to +14: NEUTRAL
- -15 to -39: WEAK BEARISH
- -40 to -79: BEARISH
- -80 to -100: STRONG BEARISH

This scoring model makes the result easy to understand while still showing the individual indicator readings behind it.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION

The indicator can analyze:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled timeframes:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

M5 and M30 are available as optional inputs.

The final dashboard signal requires a minimum number of enabled timeframes to align. The default minimum is two. When enough timeframes agree, the dashboard displays an aligned bullish or bearish momentum result. When the readings conflict, the final status remains WAIT / MIXED MOMENTUM.

DASHBOARD INFORMATION

The professional black dashboard displays:

- Symbol currently being analyzed
- Final multi-timeframe momentum condition
- Number of bullish, bearish, and neutral timeframes
- Average composite score
- Individual timeframe readings
- RSI status
- MACD histogram status
- Rate of Change percentage
- Momentum value
- Awesome Oscillator direction
- Final score classification for each timeframe

The dashboard position, dimensions, row height, and font size can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

CLOSED-CANDLE ANALYSIS

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 evaluates completed candles rather than relying on the still-forming candle for its main calculations. Closed-candle analysis provides more stable readings and reduces unnecessary signal changes caused by intrabar price movement.

Please remember that closed-candle calculations do not eliminate market risk and do not make a signal infallible.

ALERTS

Optional alert features include:

- MetaTrader popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Alert only when a new chart bar is detected
- Protection against repeatedly sending the same unchanged final signal

Alerts are disabled by default and can be enabled in the inputs.

CUSTOMIZABLE INPUTS

Users can adjust:

- RSI period
- RSI bullish and bearish levels
- MACD fast, slow, and signal periods
- Rate of Change period
- Momentum period
- Momentum dead zone
- Strong momentum score
- Confirmed momentum score
- Minimum aligned timeframes
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard location and appearance
- Popup and push alerts

PRACTICAL USES

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 may be used for:

- Confirming trend continuation
- Filtering weak entries
- Avoiding trades against strong multi-timeframe momentum
- Detecting weakening MACD behavior
- Comparing momentum across several timeframes
- Supporting breakout validation
- Supporting pullback-entry analysis
- Monitoring when directional pressure becomes mixed

EXAMPLE WORKFLOW

A trend trader may first identify the broader market direction using price structure or a trend indicator. MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 can then be used to confirm whether momentum supports that direction.

For example:
- H1, H4, and D1 show bullish momentum.
- The average score is strongly positive.
- RSI, ROC, Momentum, and AO are bullish.
- MACD remains positive.

This creates stronger momentum confluence than relying on one oscillator alone.

A trader should still evaluate support, resistance, entry location, stop-loss placement, and overall risk before entering.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is suitable for:

- Beginner traders who need clear labels
- Trend-following traders
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Breakout traders
- Traders who use multi-timeframe confirmation
- Traders who want one dashboard instead of five separate indicator windows

PRODUCT BENEFITS

- Five momentum tools combined in one dashboard
- Simple -100 to +100 scoring system
- Clear bullish, bearish, weak, strong, and neutral classifications
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Closed-candle calculations
- Optional alerts
- Adjustable inputs
- No unnecessary lower indicator windows
- Works on Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other symbols supported by the broker
- Does not place or manage trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy MomentumPulse_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 version into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

3. Drag MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 onto a chart.

4. Select the required timeframes and customize the scoring thresholds if needed.

5. Enable popup or push alerts only after configuring MetaTrader notification settings.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.
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HTF Open Markers + ICT Silver Bullet Zones — Usage & Strategy Guide What it draws Session 1 / Session 2 lines : vertical lines at the open of every bar on two independently configurable higher timeframes (defaults: H4 and D1), including a projected line for the rest of today's not-yet-opened bars on sub-daily timeframes, so you can see where the next candle will open before it happens. ICT Silver Bullet zones : shaded rectangles over the three classic ICT kill-zone windows, converted from New Yo
FREE
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Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
指标
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FREE
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Fabricio Nicolau
指标
Rush Point Histogram Continuity force indicator. Operation: After a breach of support or resistance of an asset, the trader can understand by reading the histogram if such a move tends to continue, thus filtering false breaks or short breaks without trend formation. Through a simple, level-based reading, the trader can make a decision based on the histogram, where: Below 21: No trend formation 21 to 34: Weak trend 34 to 55: Strong Trend 55 to 89: Strong tendency Suggested Reading: Observed disru
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指标
Paid release: Lorentzian ML Classifier Signals MT5 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Lorentzian ML Classifier Signals MT5 is a closed-bar signal indicator inspired by the high-demand Lorentzian distance classification approach used by many TradingView traders. It compares the current market state against similar historical states using Lorentzian distance, then confirms the result with trend, kerne
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5 (21)
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5 (4)
指标
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指标
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
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Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
指标
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Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
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Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
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使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Christopher Calmerin
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Multi-Timeframe Reversal Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Detect when a reversal is forming—and when confirmation is becoming stronger. PRODUCT OVERVIEW ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 is a multi-factor reversal analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It searches for a combination of technical conditions that may accompany bullish or bearish market reversals. Instead of declaring a reversal because one oscillator reaches an extreme, ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 uses a weighted confirmation model bas
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Christopher Calmerin
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Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming. Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools. The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bo
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Gold Pressure Matrix
Christopher Calmerin
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OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used a
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Christopher Calmerin
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Christopher Calmerin
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Professional Momentum Analysis Made Simple RSI Pro Pulse MT5 is a modern, professional, and beginner-friendly Relative Strength Index indicator designed to help traders understand market momentum, identify potential reversal zones, and spot high-quality trading opportunities with greater clarity. Unlike a basic RSI indicator, RSI Pro Pulse combines intelligent color changes, customizable signal logic, visual trading zones, alerts, signal arrows, and a compact information dashboard—all inside one
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Christopher Calmerin
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STRUCTUREMAP NAVIGATOR MT5 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard TAGLINE Read the market like a structure trader. PRODUCT OVERVIEW StructureMap Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders understand how price is behaving through swing points and structure events rather than relying only on traditional buy/sell arrows. The indicator analyzes recent swing highs and swing lows, classifies them as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and th
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Christopher Calmerin
5 (1)
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SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly. Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI , then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY , SELL , or WAIT . The indicator is built for traders who want a sim
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Christopher Calmerin
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Christopher Calmerin
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Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Trading Session Activity Dashboard TAGLINE Trade the session, not just the candle. PRODUCT OVERVIEW SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like. Covered sessions: - Sydney - Tokyo / Asian - London - N
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
实用工具
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
指标
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
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