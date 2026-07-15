Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5

Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard





TAGLINE





Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard.





PRODUCT OVERVIEW





OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time.





The indicator analyzes:





- Relative Strength Index

- Stochastic Oscillator

- Williams Percent Range

- Commodity Channel Index

- Money Flow Index





Each oscillator has different calculation characteristics. A single oscillator may sometimes enter an extreme zone too early or remain there during a strong trend. OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 reduces dependence on any one reading by requiring agreement from multiple oscillators before classifying a timeframe as overbought or oversold.





The dashboard then compares results across several timeframes to determine whether a broader reversal-risk zone is present.





PURPOSE OF THE INDICATOR





OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is designed to help answer:





- Are several oscillators currently indicating an extreme?

- Is the market overbought or oversold on more than one timeframe?

- Is the condition normal, mixed, or unusually stretched?

- Is there enough agreement to justify closer reversal analysis?





The indicator identifies market conditions. It does not guarantee that price will immediately reverse. Strong trends can remain overbought or oversold for extended periods.





THE FIVE-OSCILLATOR MODEL





1. RELATIVE STRENGTH INDEX





Default thresholds:

- Oversold: 30 or below

- Overbought: 70 or above





RSI measures directional price strength and is one of the most widely used market oscillators.





2. STOCHASTIC OSCILLATOR





Default parameters:

- K period: 5

- D period: 3

- Slowing: 3





Default thresholds:

- Oversold: 20 or below

- Overbought: 80 or above





The Stochastic Oscillator compares the closing price with the recent trading range.





3. WILLIAMS PERCENT RANGE





Default period: 14





Fixed interpretation:

- Oversold: -80 or below

- Overbought: -20 or above





Williams %R is a fast oscillator that measures where the closing price is positioned within the recent high-low range.





4. COMMODITY CHANNEL INDEX





Default period: 14





Default thresholds:

- Oversold: -100 or below

- Overbought: +100 or above





CCI measures how far price has moved away from its statistical average.





5. MONEY FLOW INDEX





Default period: 14





Default thresholds:

- Oversold: 30 or below

- Overbought: 70 or above





MFI uses price and volume information to evaluate buying and selling pressure. The volume source can be selected from the indicator inputs. Tick volume is used by default.





AGREEMENT-BASED SIGNAL LOGIC





For each timeframe, the indicator counts how many of the five oscillators are oversold and how many are overbought.





Default classification:

- At least 3 of 5 oversold: OVERSOLD

- At least 3 of 5 overbought: OVERBOUGHT

- At least 4 of 5 oversold: EXTREME OVERSOLD

- At least 4 of 5 overbought: EXTREME OVERBOUGHT

- Insufficient or conflicting agreement: NEUTRAL / MIXED





Both the normal signal threshold and the extreme threshold are customizable.





This agreement system helps distinguish isolated oscillator readings from broader oscillator confluence.





MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS





Available timeframes:

- M5

- M15

- M30

- H1

- H4

- D1





Default enabled timeframes:

- M15

- H1

- H4

- D1





The indicator counts how many enabled timeframes are oversold, overbought, or mixed.





Default final-signal logic:

- If at least two enabled timeframes align as oversold, the final result becomes OVERSOLD REVERSAL ZONE.

- If at least two enabled timeframes align as overbought, the final result becomes OVERBOUGHT REVERSAL ZONE.

- When alignment is insufficient or conflicting, the result remains WAIT / OSCILLATORS MIXED.





The required number of aligned timeframes is adjustable.





DASHBOARD INFORMATION





The black on-chart dashboard displays:





- Current symbol

- Final multi-timeframe oscillator condition

- Number of oversold timeframes

- Number of overbought timeframes

- Number of mixed timeframes

- RSI zone for each timeframe

- Stochastic zone for each timeframe

- Williams %R zone for each timeframe

- CCI zone for each timeframe

- MFI zone for each timeframe

- Final agreement result for each timeframe





The design allows traders to review several oscillators without opening five separate subwindows.





CLOSED-CANDLE CALCULATION





The indicator analyzes the last completed candle on each timeframe. This helps keep readings stable until the next candle closes and reduces intrabar fluctuations.





An oscillator can still move out of an extreme after a new candle closes. The signal is a market-condition assessment, not a prediction guarantee.





ALERTS





Optional alerts include:





- MetaTrader popup alerts

- Mobile push notifications

- Alerts restricted to a new chart bar

- Duplicate-signal protection





Alerts are triggered only when the final aligned result changes from the waiting state to an overbought or oversold reversal zone.





Alerts are disabled by default.





CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS





Users can adjust:





- RSI period

- Stochastic K, D, and slowing

- Williams %R period

- CCI period

- MFI period

- MFI volume type

- General upper and lower thresholds

- Stochastic upper and lower thresholds

- CCI upper and lower thresholds

- Number of oscillators required for a signal

- Number of oscillators required for an extreme

- Minimum aligned timeframes

- Enabled timeframes

- Dashboard position, size, and font

- Popup and push notifications





HOW TO INTERPRET THE RESULTS





EXTREME OVERSOLD





At least four oscillators are simultaneously in their oversold zones on that timeframe. This indicates strong downside stretching and increased reversal risk, but price can continue falling during a powerful bearish trend.





OVERSOLD





At least the selected signal number of oscillators agree that the market is oversold. Traders may begin looking for bullish confirmation from structure, candles, divergence, or support.





EXTREME OVERBOUGHT





At least four oscillators are simultaneously in their overbought zones. This indicates strong upside stretching and increased pullback or reversal risk, but it is not an automatic sell signal.





OVERBOUGHT





Multiple oscillators agree that the market is overbought. Traders may watch for bearish confirmation near resistance or after a loss of momentum.





NEUTRAL / MIXED





The oscillators do not have enough agreement. Conditions may be balanced, transitional, or conflicting.





PRACTICAL TRADING APPLICATIONS





OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 can support:





- Reversal-zone monitoring

- Pullback timing

- Support and resistance analysis

- Divergence strategies

- Mean-reversion systems

- Avoiding late entries into stretched moves

- Multi-timeframe confluence

- Identifying when one oscillator is giving an isolated signal





SUGGESTED CONFIRMATION





An oversold or overbought label should ideally be combined with one or more of the following:





- Support or resistance

- A confirmed candlestick reversal pattern

- Bullish or bearish divergence

- Market-structure shift

- Trend exhaustion

- Volume reaction

- Break of a local swing level

- Higher-timeframe context





WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





- Beginner traders who need simple zone labels

- Reversal traders

- Swing traders

- Day traders

- Mean-reversion traders

- Traders who currently use several oscillator windows

- Traders who require multi-timeframe confirmation





MAIN BENEFITS





- Five oscillators in one organized dashboard

- Agreement-based filtering

- Separate normal and extreme classifications

- Multi-timeframe alignment

- Closed-candle readings

- Optional popup and push alerts

- Fully adjustable thresholds

- Works with any broker-supported symbol

- Does not execute trades





INSTALLATION





1. Copy OscillatorFusion_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 version into:

MQL5/Indicators





2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.





3. Attach the indicator to the required chart.





4. Select the timeframes and oscillator thresholds appropriate for the symbol.





5. Use the dashboard as a reversal-risk and market-extreme tool, not as an automatic entry command.





IMPORTANT INFORMATION





This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.





Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading