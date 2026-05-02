GDS Renko Pip ADX

Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description

Short Description

Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels.

The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgment.

Recommended timeframe for all M1 products

 

 Quick Product Links
- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko — TradeDesk with Renko-based SL/TP logic.

-  GDS Renko Classic  — classic Renko bricks with trader context overlays.

- GDS Renko Pip — fixed pip-size Renko for simple, repeatable chart structure.

- GDS Renko ATR — ATR-sized Renko that adapts to volatility.

- GDS Renko Adaptive — adaptive Renko logic for changing market conditions.

- GDS Renko Pip ADX — Renko plus ADX context for trend strength.

- GDS Renko Pip ST — Renko plus SuperTrend direction.

- GDS Renko Pip ST Chart — chart-focused SuperTrend Renko variant.

- GDS Renko MultiSymbol — multi-symbol Renko dashboard / scanner.

- GDS XAUUSD Renko Matrix — multi-scale XAUUSD Renko overview.

- GDS XAUUSD Risk Calculator Panel — risk, lot, and account-planning panel.

- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk — manual trade execution and risk-control panel.

- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko — TradeDesk with Renko-based SL/TP logic.


   

Paid / Premium Upgrades

The products below are not part of the free toolkit. They can be mentioned as optional paid upgrades when the Market / website page allows cross-promotion.

- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro — paid Renko TradeDesk with decision cockpit.


- GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge — paid premium Edge line with SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, execution audit, and Trade Assist.

   

Why Use Golden Delta Library

- Free MT5 tools for visual market structure and manual trading support.
- Built around XAUUSD use cases, but many tools can be tested on other symbols.
- Renko tools help reduce noise and focus on price movement.
- Panels help calculate risk, lot size, SL/TP distances, and trade-management actions.
- Visual context overlays help traders see direction, pullbacks, live brick progress, and reversal levels.
- Tools are designed for manual decision support, not guaranteed trading results.

 Important Notes


- These tools do not guarantee profits.
- Always test on demo before using on a live account.
- Broker symbols, digits, spreads, stop levels, and execution rules can affect results.
- Renko indicators are visual tools and may differ from time-based candles.
- Risk settings must be checked by the trader before every live trade.

   

Product Details

   

GDS Renko Classic

Classic Renko visualization for MT5. It helps traders focus on directional price movement by filtering time-based candle noise.

Best for:

- Traders who want a clean Renko chart.
- Price-action review.
- Visual swing and reversal analysis.

Key features:

- Renko brick rendering.
- Trader context overlay.
- Live price / forming-brick context.
- Optional reversal level.

 

  GDS Renko Pip

Fixed pip-size Renko for traders who want full control over brick size.

Best for:

- XAUUSD fixed-brick workflows.
- Scalping and intraday structure.
- Comparing different brick sizes.

Key features:

- User-defined pip brick size.
- Clean Renko rendering.
- Live forming brick preview.
- Trader context mini-panel.

   

GDS Renko ATR

ATR-based Renko that adjusts brick size from volatility, useful when market conditions expand or contract.

Best for:

- Volatility-sensitive charting.
- Sessions with changing range.
- Traders who prefer adaptive brick sizing.

Key features:

- ATR-based brick sizing.
- Renko rendering with live context.
- Reversal and swing information.
- Useful for volatility-aware analysis.

 

  GDS Renko Adaptive

Adaptive Renko designed to respond to changing price behavior while keeping the chart readable.

Best for:

- Traders who want a smarter Renko view.
- Mixed volatility sessions.
- Cleaner structure without constant manual brick-size changes.

Key features:

- Adaptive brick behavior.
- Compact trader mini-panel.
- Live forming brick and pullback context.
- Visual reversal reference.

   

GDS Renko Pip ADX

Fixed pip Renko with ADX trend-strength context.

Best for:

- Traders who want Renko direction plus trend strength.
- Filtering weak trend phases.
- Momentum and continuation workflows.

Key features:

- Fixed-pip Renko.
- ADX context calculated for Renko-style analysis.
- Visual trend-strength support.
- Useful as confirmation, not as a standalone signal.

    GDS Renko Pip ST


Fixed pip Renko with SuperTrend direction for a clearer trend-following view.

Best for:

- Traders who like SuperTrend confirmation.
- Pullback and continuation analysis.
- Directional Renko workflows.

Key features:

- Renko bricks with SuperTrend context.
- Directional visual support.
- Useful for spotting trend flips and pullback areas.
- Works best after demo testing with the chosen brick size.

   

GDS Renko Pip ST Chart

Chart-focused SuperTrend Renko variant for traders who want the SuperTrend layer directly aligned with Renko movement.

Best for:

- Cleaner chart-based SuperTrend workflows.
- Visual trend tracking.
- Combining Renko structure with SuperTrend context.

   

GDS Renko MultiSymbol

Multi-symbol Renko dashboard for traders who want to monitor several symbols from one main-chart panel.

Best for:

- Watching multiple symbols in one Renko dashboard.
- Comparing direction and forming-brick progress across instruments.
- Keeping a compact scanner-style overview without opening many charts.

Key features:

- Multi-symbol Renko cells.
- Fixed or ATR brick mode.
- Mini Renko strips and forming progress lanes.
- Premium Golden Delta panel chrome.

   

GDS XAUUSD Renko Matrix

Multi-scale Renko matrix for XAUUSD context.

Best for:

- Traders who compare several Renko scales.
- Fast confluence checks.
- XAUUSD intraday structure.

Key features:

- Multi-scale Renko overview.
- Compact matrix layout.
- Helps compare direction and structure across brick sizes.

   

GDS XAUUSD Risk Calculator Panel

Risk calculator panel for XAUUSD position planning.

Best for:

- Manual traders who calculate lot size from risk.
- Planning SL distance and potential loss.
- Checking margin and account impact before entry.

Key features:

- Risk-based lot calculation.
- Loss and margin estimates.
- XAUUSD-focused defaults.
- Clean visual panel for fast decisions.

 

  GDS RiskLab TradeDesk

Manual trade execution and risk-management panel.

Best for:

- Traders who want a clean execution UI.
- Quick BUY / SELL / close actions.
- Basic risk and position control.

Key features:

- Manual trade buttons.
- Risk-based lot preview.
- Close controls.
- Drag-friendly panel layout.

   

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko

RiskLab TradeDesk with Renko-based trade-management logic.

Best for:

- Traders who manage SL/TP in Renko bricks.
- Manual Renko execution workflows.
- Clear trade-control panel plus Renko context.

Key features:

- Renko brick SL/TP logic.
- Risk-based lot planning.
- Manual trade controls.
- Runtime settings saved on chart.

   

Paid / Premium Product Details

   

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro — Paid / Premium

Paid enhanced Renko TradeDesk with a decision cockpit for manual traders.

Best for:

- Traders who want more context before entry.
- Renko-based manual execution.
- Visual readiness, bias, and pulse information.

Key features:

- Renko execution panel.
- Readiness cockpit.
- Renko Bias / Pulse context.
- Compact premium-style UI.

     

GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge — Paid / Premium

Paid premium Edge line built on Renko Pro. It adds SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, execution diagnostics, and Trade Assist.

Best for:

- Advanced manual Renko trading.
- Multi-scale SuperTrend context.
- Edge confidence and entry-zone awareness.
- Better execution audit and plan-vs-fact review.

Key features:

- SuperTrend step-line on Renko canvas.
- SUPER TREND matrix for 30 / 50 / 100 / 150 / 200 / CH.
- Edge Confidence % and Renko ADX.
- READINESS integration.
- EXEC audit card.
- Trade Assist: Plan Lock, Quality Gate, BE Assistant.


Golden Delta Library is built for traders who want better chart context and more disciplined manual execution. Use these free tools to study market structure, test Renko workflows, calculate risk, and improve your chart-reading process.

For traders who need the premium Renko execution layer, the paid upgrade line includes **GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro** and the advanced **GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge** version with SuperTrend matrix, Renko ADX, Edge confidence, EXEC audit, and Trade Assist.

Always test first. Trade carefully.


You can find out how to install the indicator here


https://goldendeltaea.com/install-indicator-mt4-mt5/
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Certainly! Let me introduce you to a powerful tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that can automatically identify and draw support and resistance (S&R) levels on your trading charts. This tool is called the “Support and Resistance Levels Guru” . Support Resistance Levels Guru  The Support & Resistance Indicator automatically displays essential S&R levels on your chart. These levels are crucial for technical analysis and are used by many traders. Resistance levels (zones) are shown in R ed , while suppo
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Brendan Jonathan Stoyanowski-campbell
2 (1)
指标
OVERVIEW The Fibonacci Moving Averages are a toolkit which allows the user to configure different types of Moving Averages based on key Fibonacci numbers. Moving Averages are used to visualise short-term and long-term support and resistance which can be used as a signal where price might continue or retrace. Moving Averages serve as a simple yet powerful tool that can help traders in their decision-making and help foster a sense of where the price might be moving next. The aim of this scrip
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (6)
指标
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
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High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
指标
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Rudianto Spdi Mhi
指标
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FREE
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5 (21)
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5 (4)
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5 (15)
指标
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
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指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
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我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. WATCH SMC PRO TOOLKIT IN ACTION Setup guides, dashboard tut
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones
Andrey Goida
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GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones Free Renko Support and Resistance Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Auto Renko Support and Resistance Zones is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a simple visual layer for support and resistance areas. The indicator helps mark important Renko zones directly on the chart, so the trader can focus on areas where price may react, pause, reject or break through. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predic
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GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
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GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
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GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
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GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
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GDS Renko Momentum Map
Andrey Goida
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GDS Renko Momentum Map GDS Renko Momentum Map is a free visual momentum map for MetaTrader 5 Renko charts. It helps traders read the energy behind Renko movement: quiet areas, building activity, stronger momentum, fading movement and unstable sections. This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predict future price movement. It is designed as a visual market-reading tool for manual Renko analysis. Main Idea Renko charts make price movement cleaner, but not every Renko move
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GDS Renko Classic
Andrey Goida
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Andrey Goida
3.67 (6)
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Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline. Explore the full RENKO Golden Delta collection: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gavaav/seller     Set file Questions? Us
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GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
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GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
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GDS Renko Pip
Andrey Goida
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Golden Delta Library — Free MT5 Tools Market Description Short Description Golden Delta Library is a free MT5 toolkit for traders who want cleaner chart structure, Renko-based context, risk planning, and practical execution panels. The collection includes Renko indicators, SuperTrend / ADX Renko variants, XAUUSD helper panels, and RiskLab TradeDesk tools. Each product is designed to be lightweight, visual, and useful on live charts without promising automated profits or replacing trader judgme
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GDS Renko ATR
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko ATR - ATR-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko ATR is a free ATR-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study Renko movement using a volatility-adaptive brick size based on Average True Range. The purpose of this tool is to provide a flexible Renko chart foundation for manual market analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. Why ATR Renko Matter
FREE
GDS Renko Pulse
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Pulse - Renko Market Activity Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pulse is a free Renko market activity indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe the current rhythm, pressure, activity and cleanliness of Renko movement directly on the chart. This indicator does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. Its purpose is to help you understand whether the current Renko environment is active, slow, clean, unstable, compressed or losing rhythm. What Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Adaptive
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Adaptive - Adaptive Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Adaptive is a free adaptive Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe price movement through a more flexible Renko structure instead of relying only on one fixed brick-size view. The purpose of this tool is to support manual Renko analysis by making structure, movement rhythm and changing market conditions easier to observe. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signal
FREE
GDS Renko Anatomy
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Anatomy Free Renko Structure and Movement Anatomy Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Anatomy is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to understand how brick-based movement is built. The indicator helps visualize Renko movement anatomy: structure, legs, pullbacks, pauses, continuation areas and weakening movement phases. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context tool for manual Renk
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko - Free Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko is a free manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more organized execution and risk-control workflow. This tool is not an Expert Advisor, not an automated strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for analysis, decision-making, risk size and execution. The goal of TradeDesk Renko is to give Renko trad
FREE
GDS Risk Calculator Panel
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Risk Calculator Panel - Free Risk and Position Size Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS Risk Calculator Panel is a free risk and position-size utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders review basic trade risk, lot size logic and position planning before making manual trading decisions. This tool does not analyze the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not open trades automatically. Its purpose is to support a more disciplined manual workflow where risk is checked before executio
FREE
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
GDS Renko Shadow
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Shadow - Hidden Pressure Visualization for Renko Charts in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Shadow is a free Renko hidden pressure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders visualize the pressure, instability, exhaustion and residual force behind Renko price movement. Renko charts show where price has moved. GDS Renko Shadow helps show what kind of pressure may be forming behind that movement. This indicator does not predict future price direction and does not generate buy or sell signals. It
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
GDS Renko MultiSymbol
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko MultiSymbol - Multi-Symbol Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko MultiSymbol is a Renko multi-symbol overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko market context across several instruments from one compact visual workspace. The purpose of this tool is to make multi-symbol Renko observation easier. It does not predict market direction, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide which symbol should be traded. Why Multi-Symbol Renko Conte
FREE
GDS Renko Ghost
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Ghost Free Renko Market Memory Visualization Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Ghost is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want to study how similar Renko structures behaved in the past. The indicator visualizes historical Renko memory: similar past structures, continuation paths, consensus behavior and uncertainty zones. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual research and context tool for manual Renko
FREE
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Zones Intelligence Renko Zones Indicator MT5 with Score, Freshness and Active Zone Verdict GDS Renko Zones Intelligence is a premium Renko zones indicator for MetaTrader 5. It adds zone score, freshness lifecycle, active zone verdict, Top Zones and flip-level context to Renko support and resistance analysis. Free Renko Zones shows where the zones are. GDS Renko Zones Intelligence helps explain what they mean. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price mo
GDS Renko Conscience
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Conscience - Renko Decision Awareness Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Conscience is a free Renko decision-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders slow down and review the current Renko context before making manual trading decisions. This tool is not a signal indicator and does not tell you when to buy or sell. Its purpose is to support discipline, context review and risk awareness during Renko chart analysis. What Renko Conscience Does Renko charts can make price mo
FREE
GDS Renko Structure
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Structure Free Renko Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Structure is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to read market structure, movement phases and brick-based behavior. The indicator helps visualize how Renko structure is forming on the chart: movement legs, pauses, continuation areas, pullback behavior and structural shifts. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro - Professional Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more controlled workflow for execution, position awareness and risk discipline. This is not an automated trading strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for market analysis, risk decisions and execution. TradeDesk Renko Pro i
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge
Andrey Goida
实用工具
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge Advanced Manual Execution and Risk-Control Cockpit for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro Edge is a professional chart-based trading cockpit for discretionary traders who use Renko charts, support and resistance zones, momentum context and structured risk control in MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to manage the full manual workflow from one place: market context, setup readiness, risk planning, order preparation an
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro Setup Quality Context for Renko Zones in MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper Pro is a Renko context indicator for traders who already use support and resistance zones and want more information around the current zone interaction. Free Entry Helper highlights where price is interacting with a zone. Entry Helper Pro adds a setup-quality context layer: structure, momentum, zone reaction and current market behavior around that area. It does not tell the trader to buy or se
GDS Renko Gold Dollar
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Gold Dollar XAUUSD Renko Macro Pressure Context for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Gold Dollar is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who analyze XAUUSD with Renko charts and want to compare gold movement with US dollar pressure. The indicator does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict gold price movement. It provides a visual context layer that helps the trader understand whether gold-side pressure or dollar-side pressure appears more dominant in the current mark
GDS Renko Mirror MT5
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Mirror MT5 Multi-Scale Renko Structure Comparison for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Mirror MT5 is a premium Renko context indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders compare Renko market structure across different brick sizes and read whether movement looks clean, noisy, aligned or fragmented. The purpose of Mirror is not to generate buy or sell signals. The purpose is to help the trader understand how the same market movement appears through different Renko scales before making a manual dec
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO GDS Renko Momentum Map PRO is a professional Renko momentum context indicator designed to help traders read the structure, strength and quality of Renko movement. The indicator does not provide buy or sell instructions and does not predict future price movement. It visualizes Renko momentum context, movement quality and caution conditions in a clear analytical format. Main Features PRO Momentum Score: 0-100 momentum strength model PRO State: LOW, BUILDING, ACTIVE, HIGH
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