TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5

Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel

Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and

Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard.

It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management

and account-level risk control.





IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION

The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must be set carefully. If either value is set too low, the utility may detect that the limit has already been reached and can suddenly close many open trades when automatic protection closing is enabled. Check the current daily result, floating profit/loss, total open exposure, and all running Expert Advisors before activating protection. Test the settings on a demo account first.





MAIN FEATURES

- One-click Buy and Sell execution

- Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop and Sell Stop placement

- Fixed lot or automatic risk-based lot calculation

- Risk by balance percentage, equity percentage or fixed account-currency amount

- Stop Loss by points or ATR

- Take Profit by points, risk-to-reward ratio or ATR

- Live preview of calculated lot, risk, reward and margin

- Automatic breakeven with positive offset

- Automatic fixed-distance trailing stop

- One-time automatic partial closing

- Manual partial closing and immediate breakeven controls

- Close All, Close Buy, Close Sell, Close Profit and Close Loss buttons

- Delete pending orders button

- Current-symbol or all-symbol management

- All trades, selected Magic Number or manual-trade filtering

- Daily loss and daily profit protection

- Maximum drawdown and minimum margin-level protection

- Automatic position closing and pending-order deletion after protection triggers

- Trading lock with optional manual unlock

- Support for hedging and netting accounts

- Broker-aware volume normalization, margin checking and stop/freeze-level validation





WHO IT IS FOR

- Manual Forex and Gold traders

- Scalpers and day traders

- Funded-account traders using strict daily limits

- Traders running several Expert Advisors on one account

- Traders who need fast emergency controls

- Traders who want automatic management without changing their entry strategy





CRITICAL SAFETY NOTICE: SET DAILY PROFIT AND LOSS LIMITS CAREFULLY

The Daily Loss Limit and Daily Profit Target are powerful account-protection settings. Do not

set these values too low without first checking the account balance, normal floating movement,

number of open positions and expected daily volatility.





The utility monitors the combined daily trading result, including:

- Realized profit or loss from trading deals completed since the start of the broker day

- Trading commissions, swaps and fees recorded on those deals

- Current floating profit or loss from all open account positions





If the combined result reaches the Daily Loss Limit or Daily Profit Target, account protection

can trigger immediately. When "Close Positions on Protection" is enabled, the utility closes

managed protection positions across the entire account and all symbols. When "Delete Orders on

Protection" is enabled, it can also remove pending orders across the account. This protection

action overrides the normal chart-symbol and Magic Number management filters.





A limit that is too small may therefore cause many open trades to close suddenly, especially

when the utility is first attached, protection is enabled while trades are already open, several

EAs are running, or normal floating profit/loss is larger than the selected limit.





RECOMMENDED SETUP BEFORE ENABLING PROTECTION

- Review the current value shown as "Day" on the dashboard before enabling protection

- Check all open trades and pending orders on the account

- Set limits according to the total account size and total exposure, not only one trade

- Allow sufficient room for normal floating fluctuations and spread changes

- Start with wider limits and test the behavior on a demo account

- Confirm whether automatic closing and pending-order deletion should be enabled

- Use 0 for a daily profit or loss value when that specific daily limit should be disabled

- Avoid changing a protection value to a level already exceeded by the current daily result





EXAMPLE

If the daily loss limit is set to 50 account-currency units while the combined realized and

floating result is already -55, protection may activate immediately and close multiple trades

when automatic protection closing is enabled.





IMPORTANT

Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 does not guarantee profit and cannot remove trading risk. Risk

limits must be selected by the trader. Incorrect, excessively low or untested protection values

may close trades earlier than intended. Test all functions on a demo account and use settings

appropriate for the broker, symbols, account size, open exposure and trading strategy.



