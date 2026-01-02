LayerGuard Pro
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Product Description
LayerGuard Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 that provides professional-grade trade management automation for your existing positions. Unlike traditional EAs that generate signals or open trades, LayerGuard Pro focuses on one critical aspect of trading: intelligent, automated management of Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
Core Philosophy: Management, Not Generation
LayerGuard Pro operates under a strict, non-negotiable principle: it does not open trades. This EA is a dedicated trade lifecycle controller that works alongside your existing trading strategy—whether manual trading, signals from other EAs, or any other position-opening method. Your trading decisions remain yours; we handle the management.
Key Features
Auto-Detection & Auto-Attachment System
LayerGuard Pro continuously scans your account for newly opened positions and automatically attaches intelligent TP/SL management to each one. This works seamlessly with:
-
Manual trades opened by you
-
Positions opened by other Expert Advisors
-
Trades from signal services or copy trading
The system applies management immediately upon detection, requiring zero user intervention after initial setup.
Multi-Symbol & Advanced Filtering
-
Manage all symbols by default, or specify individual symbols or custom lists
-
Magic number filtering to target specific EAs or trading systems
-
Direction filtering (Buy only, Sell only, or Both)
-
Each symbol managed independently with separate layer tracking
Layer-Based Position Management
Each position is treated as an independent "layer" with its own TP/SL logic:
-
Automatic sorting by open time (Layer 1 = oldest position)
-
No grouping or basket closing unless explicitly configured
-
Independent calculations per position, ensuring precise risk management
Visual TP & SL Line System (Critical Feature)
Experience unprecedented control with our bidirectional visual synchronization:
Automatic Line Drawing
-
Individual TP and SL lines drawn for each managed position
-
Ticket-specific, symbol-specific, uniquely named lines
-
Lines persist across timeframe changes and chart refreshes
Bidirectional Auto-Sync (Non-Negotiable)
-
Line → Trade: Manually move a TP/SL line on chart → position updates instantly
-
Trade → Line: EA modifies TP/SL (trailing, recalculation) → chart lines update in real time
-
No refresh, reload, or manual updates required
Comprehensive Take Profit Modes (8 Options)
Each layer supports selectable TP logic:
-
Fixed pips distance
-
Fixed monetary profit target
-
Percentage of account balance
-
ATR-based dynamic TP
-
Entry-price distance calculation
-
Net profit per position target
-
Equity-based TP thresholds
-
Time-based TP expiration
Each TP applies to one position only and closes only that specific layer.
Advanced Stop Loss Modes (12 Options)
Each layer supports independent SL logic:
-
Fixed pips SL
-
ATR-based dynamic SL
-
Percentage risk per trade
-
Candle-based volatility SL
-
Automatic break-even SL
-
Classic trailing stop loss
-
Step-based trailing
-
ATR trailing
-
Candle-based trailing
-
Time-based SL expiration
-
Equity protection SL
-
Custom trailing configurations
Dynamic Trailing & Protection Systems
-
Trailing Take Profit with configurable activation thresholds
-
Multiple trailing modes: Fixed pips, ATR-based, Percentage-based
-
Trailing Stop Loss with classic, step, ATR, and candle methods
-
All trailing operates per layer, not globally
Automatic Recalculation Logic
LayerGuard Pro automatically recalculates TP & SL when:
-
A new position (layer) is added
-
A layer closes (adjusts remaining layers if configured)
-
Market price moves significantly
-
User manually modifies line positions
All visual lines stay synchronized throughout recalculations.
Safety & Risk Controls
-
Minimum hold time before TP/SL activation
-
Spread filter protection
-
Slippage control settings
-
Maximum layers per symbol limit
-
Global emergency equity stop
-
Pause/resume management functions
-
Confirmation requirements for critical actions
Professional Input Structure
Logically grouped, clearly named, fully documented parameters:
-
General Settings & Activation
-
Auto-Attachment Configuration
-
Layer Rules & Sorting
-
Take Profit Logic Selection
-
Stop Loss Logic Selection
-
Trailing & Protection Settings
-
Visual Display Options
-
Logging & Debug Settings
On-Chart Control Panel (Professional Feature)
Real-time monitoring and control:
-
Active symbols display
-
Layers per symbol count
-
TP & SL mode per layer status
-
Floating profit tracking
-
EA status (Active/Paused/Emergency)
-
Quick control buttons: Pause management, Emergency close, Hide/Show lines
Comprehensive Logging & Debugging
-
Clean journal logs with clear indicators
-
Error handling with retry logic
-
Debug mode for troubleshooting
-
Logs track: TP/SL attachment, line movements by user, EA updates, position closures
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Category: Experts → Utilities / Trade Management
Type: Professional Trade Management EA
Code Quality: Clean, modular, commented code
Compliance: No DLL usage, no external web calls
Performance: Optimized loops, timer-based processing
Validation: MQL5 Market ready, passes all validation requirements
What LayerGuard Pro Is NOT
To ensure complete clarity, LayerGuard Pro:
-
DOES NOT open trades or generate trading signals
-
DOES NOT claim profitability or trading performance
-
DOES NOT interfere with your trading strategy decisions
-
DOES NOT require constant monitoring or manual adjustments
Deliverables
-
LayerGuardPro.mq5 source file
-
Compiled .ex5 executable
-
Comprehensive input parameter documentation
-
Complete user guide with setup instructions
-
Market-ready build validated for MQL5 Market
Positioning Statement
LayerGuard Pro is positioned as A Professional Trade Management Utility for TP & SL Automation. It is the tool that serious traders use to automate the management side of their trading, freeing them from manual TP/SL adjustments while maintaining full control over their trading decisions.
Ideal For
-
Manual traders wanting automation of routine TP/SL management
-
Users of multiple EAs needing unified position management
-
Signal service subscribers requiring automated trade management
-
Professional traders managing multiple positions across symbols
-
Anyone seeking consistent, rules-based TP/SL execution
System Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
MQL5 environment
-
Standard trading account with position management permissions
LayerGuard Pro represents the next evolution in trade management automation—focused, professional, and dedicated to doing one thing exceptionally well: managing your positions with intelligence and precision.