EA Performance Hub

5

An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor on your account in a single panel. It automatically detects magic numbers from history and open positions, reads each deal's comment and shows the real EA name next to the magic number.

EA detection and identification

Automatic detection: identifies all magic numbers present in closed and open trades. New EAs appear as soon as they place their first trade.

Readable names: reads the comment of each entry deal and shows the EA name next to the magic number.

Comment filter: ignores broker-generated comments such as tp or sl.

Multi-symbol grouping

Grouping by name: EAs running on multiple symbols under the same name are consolidated into a single row. For example, an EA on 11 symbols appears as one entry.

Stem matching: detects BUY/SELL pairs, setup variants (S1, S2, S3) and versions (v1, v2) and groups them under a common name.

Case-insensitive: Nas and NAS are treated as the same EA.


Manual groups: define custom groups through the corresponding input.

Renaming: assign your own names to any group through the Rename groups input.

Exclusion list: mark magics that should never be grouped automatically.

Six KPI cards

Net P/L, with open P/L shown separately.

Trades: total closed and count of active positions.

Win Rate, with W/L count.

Profit Factor.

Max Drawdown in dollars and as a percent of balance.

Active EAs.

Scrollable, sortable table

Per-EA detail: magic, name, symbol, trade count, P/L, win rate, profit factor.

Sorted by net P/L.

Click a row to focus on that EA or group.

Scroll with the mouse wheel or navigation buttons.

Visible range always shown, for example Showing 1-11 of 58.

Interactive equity curve

Aggregate curve of all magics by default, with gradient fill, axes, zero line and a pulsing end point.

Click an EA in the table to see that EA's curve on its own.

Drill-down with additional metrics: Sharpe Ratio, Expectancy, average R-multiple, Max Drawdown.

Advanced metrics

Sharpe Ratio per EA, computed on individual trade returns.

Expectancy: average profit per trade.

Average R-multiple: computed from the actual stop loss recorded on each entry.

Max Drawdown in dollars and as a percent of account balance.

Filters and views

Period filter: Today, 7D, MTD, YTD, All Time, Custom Days.

Symbol filter: cycle through detected symbols or clear with one click.

Four panel sizes: Compact 720, Normal 860, Large 1000, Extra Large 1140 pixels.

Clean Chart mode: hides candles, grid, volumes and scales, keeping only the symbol name.

Minimize button: collapses the panel into a single bar.

Updates every 5 seconds.

Main inputs

PanelSize: panel size (Compact, Normal, Large, Extra Large).

DefaultPeriod: initial period shown (Today, 7D, MTD, YTD, All Time).

EnableAutoGrouping: enables automatic grouping by name and stem matching.

RenameGroups: original_name=new_name pairs separated by commas.

ManualGroups: manual group definition by magic number.

ExcludeFromGrouping: list of magics that should never be grouped.

CleanChartMode: enables Clean Chart mode on the chart where the indicator is placed.

UpdateIntervalSeconds: metrics update interval (default 5).

Use cases

Traders running multiple Expert Advisors on the same account.

Portfolio managers tracking results across several strategies and symbols.

Developers testing new EAs on demo accounts and comparing results.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Account type: hedging and netting.

Charts: any chart, any timeframe.

Network: no DLLs, no external connections, no data sent.

Support

Questions, suggestions and bug reports via private message on MQL5. Updates published in the What's New channel.

评分 1
Ivan Pochta
13096
Ivan Pochta 2026.05.19 12:15 
 

I've known Joao for a long time as one of the few professional algo-traders and investors out there. He has a deep understanding of how trading robots work, and now he's moving to the next stage — trying himself as a developer, having accumulated extensive experience trading products from other authors. As a trader, he knows exactly what users need. EA Performance Hub is one such utility. Monitoring and analyzing performance is a key part of an algo-trader's workflow, and this tool helps track the work of each robot separately, which significantly simplifies performance analysis of every individual system — especially when there are many of them running on a single account. As a developer and algo-trader myself, I recommend EA Performance Hub.

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KO PARTNERS LTD
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4 (2)
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
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Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
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Range Breakout Fusion
Joao Jara Carvalho
专家
Live Signal An Opening Range Breakout trend-following strategy, validated on more than 6 years of historical data across three uncorrelated assets: XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. One trade per day per symbol, with a fixed stop loss from the moment of execution. Setup guide . Blog . To understand my approach to trading, risk and portfolio construction, read the article Trading Is Not About Getting Rich Overnight . How it works Range Breakout Fusion impleme
New York Breaker
Joao Jara Carvalho
专家
紐約突破策略 — 美國100指數開盤區間突破 紐約交易時段開盤突破策略，針對納斯達克100指數/美國100指數進行最佳化。無需馬丁格爾策略，無需網格交易，絕無空頭承諾。 限時特惠：149美元。價格即將上漲。 我的故事 我六年前開始交易。和許多人一樣，我曾認為實現財務自由最快的途徑就是在MQL5市場購買「神奇」的EA交易軟體。我買了好幾個。幾乎所有都是換湯不換藥：馬丁格爾策略、網格交易、「自我恢復」。它們確實能讓我在幾個月內獲得不錯的收益，但隨後一次交易就能讓我血本無歸。 我花了很長時間，經歷了無數次虧損，也透過學習才開始明白哪些方法真正有效，哪些只是行銷噱頭。 優點： 邏輯簡潔明了 每筆交易風險明確 停損可見，部位大小已計算 風險報酬比合理（1:5，1:10） 基於真實交易數據的真實回測 缺點： 虧損後增加部位 無停損疊加部位 「自我恢復」及其變體 「紐約突破」是我多年來學習成果的實作結晶。如果當初入行時就能找到它，我會非常感激。 工作原理 該策略名為「開盤區間突破」（ORB），是數十年來最受推崇的機構交易策略之一。 原理：紐約交易時段開盤後，E
Prop News Filter Pro
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Trade your funded account without worrying about news rules. Prop News Filter Pro is a compliance helper Expert Advisor for traders on funded and prop firm accounts. It automatically protects your trades from the strict 2-minute news rule, weekend close requirements, and holiday close requirements that most major prop firms enforce. Built specifically for the way professional funded traders manage news risk, the EA uses a precise   two-stage protection model : pre-block new trades 15 minutes bef
Prop News Filter
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Prop News Filter is a free Expert Advisor that helps traders on prop firm and funded accounts avoid violating the 2-minute news rule that most major prop firms enforce. It uses a precise two-stage protection model: pre-block new trades 15 minutes before the restricted window, then close everything 2 minutes before the news. Most news filter tools either block trading too aggressively and kill your edge, or rely on the MQL5 native calendar which is often disabled on prop firm terminals. This EA u
FREE
Ea Performace Monitor
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
EA Performance Monitor is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that presents the performance of running Expert Advisors in a single table. The indicator automatically detects the magic numbers present in trade history and open positions, and shows for each one the EA name (read from order comments), symbol, number of trades, P/L and win rate. Features Automatic detection of magic numbers from deal history and open positions. The indicator groups operations by magic and shows one row per EA. Text identif
FREE
Broker XRay
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
BROKER XRAY — Execution Quality Audit See what your broker hides. Score your broker A+ to F. Most traders never know if their broker is silently bleeding their edge: spread expansion at rollover, asymmetric slippage, hidden requotes, latency spikes during news. Broker XRay gives you a Bloomberg-style dashboard that monitors all of this in real-time, scores it from 0 to 100, and exports everything to CSV for deep analysis. Run it for 24 hours. Get the truth. What it measures (6 weighted dimension
Clean Trade Pro
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Clean Trade Pro Most trade managers bury you in tabs, toggles and forty inputs you will never touch. Clean Trade Pro does the opposite. Drop it on any chart, drag three lines, and trade. Your setup is ready in under a minute. Clean Trade Pro is a focused, visual trade panel for discretionary traders who want speed and clarity , not a Swiss-army knife. Every position is built the same way: drag your Entry , Stop Loss and Take Profit lines on the chart, watch the lot size and risk calculate in rea
FREE
EA Performance Hub MT4
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
EA Performance Hub (MT4) EA Performance Hub is a passive dashboard indicator that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor running in your MT4 terminal. It automatically detects all magic numbers, reads EA names from order comments, groups multi-strategy robots, and shows core metrics in a single clean panel. This is a read-only utility . It does not trade, does not modify orders, and does not touch your positions. It only reads your account history and open trades to display statistics.
筛选:
Ivan Pochta
13096
Ivan Pochta 2026.05.19 12:15 
 

I've known Joao for a long time as one of the few professional algo-traders and investors out there. He has a deep understanding of how trading robots work, and now he's moving to the next stage — trying himself as a developer, having accumulated extensive experience trading products from other authors. As a trader, he knows exactly what users need. EA Performance Hub is one such utility. Monitoring and analyzing performance is a key part of an algo-trader's workflow, and this tool helps track the work of each robot separately, which significantly simplifies performance analysis of every individual system — especially when there are many of them running on a single account. As a developer and algo-trader myself, I recommend EA Performance Hub.

Joao Jara Carvalho
1687
来自开发人员的回复 Joao Jara Carvalho 2026.05.20 07:54
Thank you so much for the recommendation, Ivan. Coming from a fellow developer and algo-trader, it's an endorsement I value immensely. EA Performance Hub came exactly out of the need you describe — tracking each robot in isolation when you have several systems on the same account. Glad you found it useful. Thank you!
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