Emerald MechaRoot AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Emerald MechaRoot 4821 AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Ichimoku MechaRoot | CCI Momentum | Emerald Shield Safety]

Introduction Emerald MechaRoot 4821 AI is a structural trend-following system designed to navigate the market with organic precision and mechanical efficiency. It visualizes the market as a living tree. The Ichimoku Cloud forms the "Soil" (Trend Support), the Tenkan/Kijun lines act as the "Stem" (Directional Growth), and CCI provides the "Root Momentum" (Energy Intake). This creates a trading system that only executes when the market environment is fertile for growth.

Version 1.00: Emerald Shield Core This version is reinforced with the "Emerald Shield" Safety Protocol. It features a "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop mechanism that calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) based on broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during high-volatility events.

Trading Strategy (The MechaRoot Logic) The system operates on a 3-Layer Organic Structure:

Soil Filter (Ichimoku Cloud): Ensures the trend foundation is solid. Fertile Soil (Buy): Price > Senkou Span A & B.

Barren Soil (Sell): Price < Senkou Span A & B. Stem Growth (Tenkan/Kijun): Confirms the immediate direction. Growth Up: Tenkan-sen > Kijun-sen.

Growth Down: Tenkan-sen < Kijun-sen. Root Momentum (CCI): Uses CCI (Commodity Channel Index) to detect deep value bursts. Buy Pulse: CCI snaps back above 100 (Explosive Growth).

Sell Pulse: CCI snaps back below -100 (Rapid Decline).

Key Features

Emerald Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It prevents your trailing stops from being rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.

Organic Trend Following: Mimics natural growth patterns—only trading when the environment (Cloud) supports the direction (Stem).

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural stability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== MECHAROOT BRAIN === InpTenkan / Kijun / Senkou : Ichimoku settings (Default 9/26/52). InpCciPeriod : Root momentum sensitivity (Default 20).

=== EMERALD SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.