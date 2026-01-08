Forex Trend EURUSD

🤖 Forex Trend EURUSD – Automated Trading Expert Advisor

Forex Trend EURUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to exploit EURUSD Forex market trends with advanced and fully customizable risk management.
It relies on a robust combination of technical indicators (Moving Average, RSI, MACD, and ATR) to identify high-potential trading opportunities while controlling drawdowns.

The robot is optimized for stable, disciplined trading without emotional interference, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

⚙️ Risk Management – Trading Levels

The robot offers 3 risk levels, allowing easy adjustment of the percentage of capital used per trade:

🔹 Low – Conservative
Low risk percentage per position.
Ideal for capital preservation and gradual growth with limited drawdown.

🔸 Medium – Moderate
Optimal balance between safety and performance.
Suitable for traders seeking steady growth with controlled risk.

🔺 High – Aggressive
Higher risk percentage per trade to maximize profit potential.
Designed for experienced traders who accept higher volatility and drawdown.

🛠️ Key Features

  • 100% automated trading

  • Risk management by percentage or fixed lot size

  • Volatility (ATR) and spread filters

  • Intelligent trailing stop

  • Configurable trading hours

  • Compatible with ECN and standard accounts

  • Forex trading (optimized for EURUSD)

  • Long-term backtesting history

📈 Recommendations

  • Recommended timeframe: H4

  • Minimum recommended deposit: €1,000

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100

  • Test on a demo account before live trading

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Forex trading involves a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management appropriate to your capital.


筛选:
无评论
回复评论