🤖 Forex Trend EURUSD – Automated Trading Expert Advisor

Forex Trend EURUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to exploit EURUSD Forex market trends with advanced and fully customizable risk management.

It relies on a robust combination of technical indicators (Moving Average, RSI, MACD, and ATR) to identify high-potential trading opportunities while controlling drawdowns.

The robot is optimized for stable, disciplined trading without emotional interference, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

⚙️ Risk Management – Trading Levels

The robot offers 3 risk levels, allowing easy adjustment of the percentage of capital used per trade:

🔹 Low – Conservative

Low risk percentage per position.

Ideal for capital preservation and gradual growth with limited drawdown.

🔸 Medium – Moderate

Optimal balance between safety and performance.

Suitable for traders seeking steady growth with controlled risk.

🔺 High – Aggressive

Higher risk percentage per trade to maximize profit potential.

Designed for experienced traders who accept higher volatility and drawdown.

🛠️ Key Features

100% automated trading

Risk management by percentage or fixed lot size

Volatility (ATR) and spread filters

Intelligent trailing stop

Configurable trading hours

Compatible with ECN and standard accounts

Forex trading (optimized for EURUSD)

Long-term backtesting history

📈 Recommendations

Recommended timeframe: H4

Minimum recommended deposit: €1,000

Recommended leverage: 1:100

Test on a demo account before live trading

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management appropriate to your capital.