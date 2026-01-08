Forex Trend EURUSD
- Experts
- Theo Marius Bouchet
- Versione: 4.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🤖 Forex Trend EURUSD – Automated Trading Expert Advisor
Forex Trend EURUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to exploit EURUSD Forex market trends with advanced and fully customizable risk management.
It relies on a robust combination of technical indicators (Moving Average, RSI, MACD, and ATR) to identify high-potential trading opportunities while controlling drawdowns.
The robot is optimized for stable, disciplined trading without emotional interference, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.
⚙️ Risk Management – Trading Levels
The robot offers 3 risk levels, allowing easy adjustment of the percentage of capital used per trade:
🔹 Low – Conservative
Low risk percentage per position.
Ideal for capital preservation and gradual growth with limited drawdown.
🔸 Medium – Moderate
Optimal balance between safety and performance.
Suitable for traders seeking steady growth with controlled risk.
🔺 High – Aggressive
Higher risk percentage per trade to maximize profit potential.
Designed for experienced traders who accept higher volatility and drawdown.
🛠️ Key Features
-
100% automated trading
-
Risk management by percentage or fixed lot size
-
Volatility (ATR) and spread filters
-
Intelligent trailing stop
-
Configurable trading hours
-
Compatible with ECN and standard accounts
-
Forex trading (optimized for EURUSD)
-
Long-term backtesting history
📈 Recommendations
-
Recommended timeframe: H4
-
Minimum recommended deposit: €1,000
-
Recommended leverage: 1:100
-
Test on a demo account before live trading
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Forex trading involves a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management appropriate to your capital.