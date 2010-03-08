Buy Sell Arrow MT

Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style.

Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while filtering out market noise. Whether you’re scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator adapts to your strategy, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

Key Features:
  •  Multi-Timeframe Analysis for enhanced market context
  •  Dynamic Pivot Point levels to pinpoint support & resistance
  •  Adaptive Moving Average logic for reliable trend-following signals
  •  Customizable alerts to keep you updated on the go
  •  Clean, intuitive interface for effortless integration

Compatible with any financial instrument—Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto—this indicator empowers you to trade confidently in all market conditions. Plus, it’s lightweight, fast, and easy to set up, making it the perfect companion for traders seeking a competitive advantage.

Ready to elevate your trading? Explore the power of data-driven precision with this advanced indicator. Join the growing community of traders who trust our solutions to boost their trading performance—get started today!
推荐产品
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
指标
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
No Repaint Bext
Andrey Kozak
指标
No Repaint Bext 是一个完整的交易系统。它指示何时开仓、何时平仓以及交易方向。每当出现绿色箭头时，您需要开设买入交易。当出现红色箭头时，关闭所有买入交易。相反，每当出现红色箭头时，开设卖出交易，并在出现绿色箭头时关闭所有卖出交易。交易时使用 M5 时间框架，可以在任何货币对上进行交易。 该指标不会重绘，几乎没有延迟，唯一的自然条件是等待 K 线收盘。它使用 RSI 过滤器和两个经典的反转形态（吞没、Pin Bar），这使得几乎可以在反转发生的瞬间识别出来。 如何使用该指标进行高效交易？ 可用于任何货币对（我们测试了 GBPUSD 和 EURUSD） 时间框架：M5 初始资金：500 美元起 交易手数：0.01 每当出现绿色箭头时，开设买入交易。当出现红色箭头时，关闭所有买入交易。 每当出现红色箭头时，开设卖出交易。当出现绿色箭头时，关闭所有卖出交易。 指标参数设置： RSI_Period - 默认值：14 说明：RSI（相对强弱指数）用于过滤信号。例如，当 RSI_Period 设为 14 时，RSI 计算过去 14 根 K 线的平均值。周期越长，RSI 趋势越平滑（减少
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
指标
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
指标
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analys
Omega Trend Oscillator
Elias Mtwenge
指标
The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
指标
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
Algorithmic Signals
Navdeep Singh
指标
Algorithmic Signals indicator   is not an indicator but a strategy that generates entry/exit signals. The entry arrows are formed after multiple conditions are met. The indicator is using an   Adaptive Algorithm   which automatically adjust to the symbol and time frame (see the screenshots below) . Signals can be used for scalping or even trend trading. Main features:- Non repainting signals Entry signals Exit signals Alert for price reaching 1 x ATR(14) (could be utilized for initial take prof
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
指标
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
BinaryIndi
Andrey Kravchenko
指标
This is an arrow indicator for binary options. It does not redraw, arrows do not disappear. The indicator implements an optional tester for visual monitoring of the number of signal and win rate. Does not require adjustment or fitting. Works on all pairs and gold. The signal appears at the close of a candle. Entry is made on the next bar. Optional alert. For trading with robots, there is a setting for the number of bars in history. If 0, the entire history is used. The EA operation time: 24/5 Wo
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
专家
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
指标
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
Transition to quality
Maryna Shulzhenko
指标
Trading with the Transition to quality indicator is as simple as possible, if a blue arrow appears on the chart pointing up, a buy deal is opened. In the same case, if you see a red arrow pointing down, open a sell order. That is, everything is as simple as possible, positions are closed according to the reverse scheme, that is, as soon as a signal is received to open an order in the opposite direction from your position. For example, you opened a long position (sell), close it when a red arro
Godfather
Ivan Simonika
指标
The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only th
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Stop Grabber Pattern MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
指标
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
Sequential R
Antony Augustine
3 (2)
指标
Sequential R  is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset. Most of the traders in the stock market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion". The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. TD Sequential is designed to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd. The "Sequential
Abiroid TD Sequential Combo Arrow
Abir Pathak
指标
This is based on Demark's TD Sequential and TD Combo set of indicators. It mostly has the TD Sequential features. It contains the Arrows Indicator showing Buy/Sell signals and the scanner dashboard. Both are for MT4 (Metatrader 4) Platform. Read in detail in this blog post. And get extra indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749596 and commentary about signals and how to wait for right time: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759157 Feature List: - Set TD Setup (9), Countdown (13
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
构建图表并识别周期性价格变动的技术指标。 可以在任何图表上工作。 几种类型的通知。 图表本身还有额外的箭头。 无需重新绘制历史记录，只需关闭蜡烛即可。 建议使用 M5 及以上的 TF。 易于使用和配置参数。 当使用 2 个具有不同参数的指标时，您可以单独使用它们，而无需其他指标。 有 2 个输入参数 周期性和信号持续时间 这两个参数处理图表结构的处理。 Cyclicity 调节反转周期的变化频率，平滑周期。 Signal duration 为最小数字，检测价格变动中的脉冲，最大长期趋势变动。    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
指标
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
ATR Trailing Stop ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 指标“ATR 追踪止损”，无需重绘。 - 使用适用于 MT4 的出色辅助 ATR 追踪止损指标升级您的交易方法。 - 该指标非常适合追踪止损。 - ATR 追踪止损可自动适应市场波动。 - 无延迟，设置简便。 - 该指标非常适合与价格行动相结合，顺应主要趋势方向。 ................................................................................................................. // 优秀的交易机器人和指标可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Beluga
SERGEI CHERNOV
专家
Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically. Input parameters: Magic-position ID Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss Num
Scalping arrows not redraw
Vadym Velychkov
指标
Scalping arrows not redraw - an indicator that shows price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using simple and understandable
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
индикатор для бинарной торговли, основанный на пересечении 3MA с macd, он дает сигналы на покупку и продажу при открытии бара и не перерисовывается и не перерисовывается Индикатор не ориентирован на высокий процент выигрышей, поскольку он создан для торговли по мартингейлу, индикатор ориентирован на наименьшее количество проигрышных сигналов подряд. Стратегия: Минимальный депозит 1000 юнит, торговлю начинаем с 1 юнит (размер сделки 1 юнит на каждые 1000 капитала) мы удваиваем размер сделки по сл
The Best Choice compra y venta
Sandro Israel Hernandez Zamora
指标
¿Has escuchado decir que la tendencia es tu amiga? pues nada es mas cierto en el mundo del trading. Este indicador analiza las tendencias y su fuerza para que puedas aprovecharlas y utilizamos un conjunto de indicadores como RSI, %W, MACD y EMAS para analizar el mercado y sus movimientos, por lo que podrás mantener tu gráfico limpio sabiendo que todos estos indicadores los tienes en uno solo. Este, como cualquier indicador, no representa una certeza de compra o venta definitiva, por lo siempre r
True Range Pro
Smart Forex Lab.
3.8 (10)
专家
精确的夜间剥头皮和智能网格系统 True Range Pro 利用基于机器学习修改的指标在夜间时段进入市场建仓。当价格走势与未结头寸相反时，可应用动态订单网格。当未平仓头寸数量增加时，特殊的主动订单选项可大幅提高性能。跟踪止损和缩减止损选项可用于额外的账户保护。 根据仓位数量，True Range Engine 既能提供稳定的低风险性能，也能提供超高性能。 功能特点 100% 自动交易 为每个仓位设置硬止损 动态篮子止盈 高点差保护 固定和自动交易量 算术/几何成交量递增 追踪止损 主动订单 缩减止损 在 2000-2023 年进行了回溯测试（每个刻度线，100% 历史质量） 针对 2010-2023 年进行了优化  指导原则 时间： GMT+3 / GMT+2 （夏季 / 冬季） 杠杆： 1:100+ ECN 账户 每 0.01 升 1000 美元 欧元兑美元，M5 默认 v6.10及以上版本与之前版本不兼容！ 链接 True Range Pro MT5 Products Signals Telegram @smartforexlab Inputs --- Common
Meraz V2
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire, 5 minute timeframe 5 minute expire
该产品的买家也购买
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
指标
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
指标
Product Description:SHOGUN Trade SHOGUN Trade is a high-performance market analysis engine designed for professional traders who prioritize structural integrity and trend synchronization. By automating the core tenets of Classical Market Theory , this system identifies institutional-grade momentum and trend maturation phases with surgical precision. Developed through extensive quantitative analysis, SHOGUN Trend Pro eliminates the ambiguity of manual charting, providing a streamlined, objective
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
指标
您有多少次购买了一个交易指标，它拥有 出色的回测 、 实盘账户表现证明 以及惊人的数据和 无处不在的统计数据 ，但使用后您却 最终爆仓 ？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初为何出现，而这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 最擅长的！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 一种全新的市场视角 RelicusRoad 是外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数领域 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，为交易者提供 账户增长 所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每一位交易者成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个毫无意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这些信息 无与伦比 且 非常准确 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习（AI）技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功且消息灵通的交易者。   利用领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
指标
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
指标
"Dragon's Tail"是一种综合交易系统，而不仅仅是一个指标。这个系统以分钟为单位分析每一个蜡烛，这在市场波动性高的情况下特别有效。 "Dragon's Tail"系统确定市场的关键时刻，称为"公牛和熊的战斗"。基于这些"战斗"，系统给出交易方向的建议。在图表上出现箭头的情况下，这表明有可能在指示的方向上开设两个交易。黄线和绿线分别作为第一和第二个交易的获利水平。在达到黄线水平并关闭第一笔交易后，建议在第二笔交易开启的水平上设定止损。 时间框架和工具的选择取决于交易员的偏好，但为了达到最佳结果，建议使用H4和D1的时间框架，并考虑所选工具的差价大小。 "Dragon's Tail"的设置参数可以分为两组: 直接影响交易结果的参数: 历史深度 - 只影响图表上入口点的显示。推荐值：D1 - 10，H4 - 15，H1 - 20。 获利1和获利2 - 影响最终结果。取决于时间框架的推荐值：D1 - 250/450，H4 - 150/250，H1 - 75/150。 负责系统视觉设计的参数。可以根据交易员的意愿进行设置。 重要的是要记住，"Dragon's Tail"是一个需要交易员
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
指标
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
指标
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
指标
该指标是一款多功能技术分析工具，基于自适应指数移动平均线（EMA）与通过真实波动幅度均值（ATR）计算的波动率过滤器相结合而构建。其设计目的是精确识别当前价格方向，突出潜在趋势转折的关键区域，并直观显示可能的反转区域。 算法的核心是通过两层波动率构建动态趋势带：外层和内层。外层边界起到强突破信号的作用，而内层水平则在指数均线斜率发生变化时捕捉价格结构的温和反转。这种组合确保了指标在保持对市场噪音抗干扰性的同时，也具有较高的灵敏度。 图形表现中加入了对比鲜明的箭头标记，用于提示趋势的变化。该指标不会重绘信号，这使其在交易策略和风险管理系统中成为可靠的过滤工具。 优势 多层波动率分析 —— 通过使用内外ATR通道，既能捕捉剧烈突破，也能识别趋势的逐渐转向。 自适应平滑 —— 内置可调系数的EMA平滑算法，能够适应不同的市场环境。 无重绘 —— 信号在出现时固定不变，确保历史分析的可靠性。 清晰可视化 —— 明确的趋势线与箭头标记，可即时评估市场状态。 灵活配置 —— 广泛的参数设置，可适配各种时间周期和金融工具。 通用应用 —— 既可用于趋势跟随策略，也可作为逆势过滤器。 指标参数 算法
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
指标
Trend AI Indicator
Aleksandr Goryachev
指标
Trend AI Indicator 描述: Trend AI Indicator 是一款强大的市场分析工具，利用人工智能识别趋势和关键水平。该指标自动适应不断变化的市场条件，提供准确的数据以支持决策。 主要功能: 趋势识别:   该指标使用机器学习算法准确判断趋势方向（上升、下降、横盘）。 关键水平:   基于历史数据自动构建支撑和阻力水平。 安全交易区:   定义最小可能止损的区域，降低风险。 适应性:   该指标适应市场波动，减少错误数据。 自定义设置:   可根据不同交易策略和时间框架进行调整。 优势: 由于使用AI，具有高精度。 适用于所有市场类型（外汇、股票、加密货币）。 安全交易区通过最小止损降低风险。 易于使用，适合初学者和专业人士。 设置: Indicator Color Theme:   设置与截图中显示的颜色主题。 Sensitivity Factor:   调整指标的敏感度。 Safety Factor:   调整安全止损功能的触发条件。 Trading Area Coefficient:   安全交易区的大小。 注意: 为确保指标正常运行，至少需要1500
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
指标
精密指数振荡器（Pi-Osc）由Precision Trading Systems的Roger Medcalf开发 版本2经过精心重新编码，以在您的图表上加载速度非常快，还加入了一些其他技术改进，以提高体验。 Pi-Osc旨在提供准确的交易定时信号，旨在找到极端的耗尽点，这些点是市场被迫去触及，以清理每个人的止损单。 该产品解决了一个古老的问题，即知道极端点在哪里，这使得交易员的生活变得更加简单。 这是一个高度复杂的共识指标，与行业标准的振荡器相比，具有一些强大的区别。 它使用的一些特征包括需求指数、资金流动、RSI、随机指标、模式识别、成交量分析、标准偏差极端点以及不同长度上述各种变化的分歧。 乍一看，对于未经培训的人来说，它似乎与任何其他振荡器没有什么不同，但当与其他振荡器（如RSI或动量等）相对比时，这个指标的真正威力开始显现。 据我所知，没有其他振荡器可以频繁地精确指出顶部和底部，具有相同的定期效率。 精密指数振荡器由许多不同的数学方程组成，用于测量多个时间框架采样中的价格和成交量变动，从而高度准确地预测趋势可能发生转折的位置。 PTS Pi-Osc V2非
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
指标
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
指标
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
指标
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
指标
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
指标
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
指标
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
指标
指标目的： Oracle Flow 结合了技术指标和过滤器，旨在识别买入和卖出的市场入场点。该指标通过在图表上显示箭头信号，来提示潜在的趋势反转或延续。 ️ 主要使用元素： 指数移动平均线（EMAs） - 采用快慢两条周期线，通过交叉确认趋势强度。 相对强弱指数（RSI）： - 评估趋势强度，当突破 50 水平线时生成信号，表明多空主导权转换。 多头力量与空头力量： ——测算多空力量失衡程度，以增强信号过滤效果。 布林带： - 监测价格是否突破通道范围。 波动率过滤： 该指标通过计算K线的平均波动区间（即高低点差），以优化入场点位。 信号形成条件： 买入信号（蓝色向下箭头）： 快速EMA高于慢速EMA，基于前期值提示潜在反转； RSI 指标显示价格已突破关键支撑位。 多头动能确认上涨趋势，空头动能持续减弱。 价格位于布林带下轨下方。 附加筛选条件（特定周期内最高价与最低价的差值）可进一步增强信号强度。 卖出信号（红色上箭头）： 快速EMA低于慢速EMA。 RSI 指标呈现下降趋势。 空头力量增强，多头力量减弱。 价格位于布林带上轨
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
指标
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
作者的更多信息
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Gold Trend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Price Expert EA MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple Hello Everyone! Introducing Price Expert EA MT4 , a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative. Core Strategy: At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market beh
SuperTrend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA , a professional Expert Advisor designed for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe , from fast 1-minute scalps to long-term daily trends. Whether you are an intraday trader or a swing trader, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals, advanced money management, and
FVG Detector Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
FVG Detector Pro — Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection System FVG Detector Pro is a powerful and precise tool designed to automatically identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol and timeframe. It helps traders spot potential supply and demand imbalance zones that can signal high-probability reversal or continuation opportunities. This indicator was engineered for professional traders who rely on price action, imbalance, and institutional order flow concepts — while maintaining excellent perfor
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Don’t Let the Big Move Leave You Behind Do you close your charts… and then watch price explode exactly where you were looking? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is built to solve that frustration – it pinpoints clean swing entries and exits so you can focus on the real move and ignore the market noise. This is not a random arrow generator. SwingMaster uses a smart, SuperTrend-style swing engine that tracks price structure and volatility, then marks high-probability turnin
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
Show Pip MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Ultimate Trading Companion Indicator for MT5   Hi there! This intelligent and easy-to-use indicator is designed to give you a clear edge in the market. It shows: Live Pips of Open Trades – Instantly see how much you're gaining or losing in pips. Candle Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the current candle will close. Real-Time Spread Display – Stay aware of market conditions and avoid bad entries. Fully Customizable Colors – Choose your own Profit, Loss, and Neutral display colors for a clean a
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Build Your Trading Career with a Powerful & Intelligent Forex EA – Version 1.0  Take your trading to the next level with a smart, customizable, and battle-tested Expert Advisor built for serious traders. Whether you're a beginner looking to automate your edge or a professional seeking a reliable trading assistant — this EA is designed for you.  Dual-Strategy Engine for Maximum Flexibility This EA runs on two powerful and proven strategies , giving you full control and adaptability in any market
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Turn Market Trends into Profit Automatically – Trade Gold & Forex Like a Pro! Stop guessing and start trading with precision. The XAUUSD & Forex Smart Trend EA detects strong trends, waits for optimal pullbacks, and executes trades with advanced risk management—so you can maximize profits while protecting your capital. Why Traders Choose This EA: Entry after confirmed trend with smart pullback detection (EMA or Fibonacci). Trailing and ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control. Take Profit op
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
Gold Scalper Ultimate
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Gold Scalper Ultimate is designed for aggressive scalping and precise short-term trading on Forex markets. Gold Scalper Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor built to identify high-probability buy and sell signals using advanced ATR-based trailing stops and optional Heikin Ashi candle analysis. It is optimized for scalping strategies and works on multiple timeframes with minimal latency. The EA includes: Advanced Risk Management: Fixed or risk-based lot sizing, dynamic stop-loss and take-
Trend Range Filter
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Catch Market Turning Points Instantly with Precision Arrows! Tired of missing perfect entries or chasing false signals? This indicator is designed to pinpoint real buy and sell opportunities with high accuracy. Whether you trade crypto, forex, or indices, it helps you spot trend reversals early and confirm entries with confidence. Ideal for both scalpers and intraday traders who want clear visual guidance. How It Works The indicator analyzes market momentum and price behavior in real time to d
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Catch the Move Before It Runs Without You Tired of watching perfect moves start… right after you exit the chart? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is designed exactly for that pain – to spot clean swing entries and exits so you don’t miss the real move, and don’t get stuck in useless noise. This isn’t just another random arrow painter. SwingMaster works like a smart “SuperTrend-style” engine that tracks market swings and highlights high-probability turn points with clear
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
Trade Panel EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
实用工具
Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading Made Easy Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling. If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you. Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA. Key Features One-Click BUY & SELL Execution Enter trades instantly
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that precisely identifies key market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across all timeframes and all instruments? Buy Sell Arrow Swing   MT5  is designed exactly for that—delivering accurate and efficient swing detection without complexity. This indicator clearly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) , allowing traders to visualize market structure, tr
Gold Beast
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
筛选:
无评论
回复评论