QuantBot Studio

Quant_Bot Studio – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Quant_Bot Studio is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand consistency, discipline, and scalability. Built on institutional Smart Money Concepts, it automates high-probability trade execution across forex, commodities, and indices while enforcing strict risk control at every stage. This system removes emotional decision-making and operational limitations, allowing traders to execute structured strategies continuously—regardless of time zone, workload, or market hours.

Whether you are an active trader seeking uninterrupted market participation or a fund manager looking to automate and scale a proven methodology, Quant_Bot Studio delivers the infrastructure required for systematic, repeatable performance without manual intervention.

Institutional Methodology, Algorithmic Precision

Quant_Bot Studio is not a generic indicator-based system. It is a purpose-built MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that integrates institutional Smart Money Concepts used by professional trading desks to track order flow, liquidity behavior, and market structure shifts. The system is engineered to identify where large participants accumulate and distribute positions, enabling trades to align with institutional intent rather than retail noise.

Most retail systems rely on lagging indicators that fail during volatility spikes or market manipulation phases. Quant_Bot Studio addresses this limitation by focusing on price behavior, liquidity dynamics, and structural confirmation—resulting in fewer false signals and more controlled drawdowns.

Solving the Core Problems Traders Face

Retail traders typically struggle with emotional exits, missed opportunities during off-hours, and the inability to scale strategies across instruments and timeframes. Fund managers face additional challenges in monitoring multiple accounts, maintaining execution discipline, and ensuring consistent risk exposure.

Quant_Bot Studio removes these constraints entirely by automating decision-making, enforcing predefined risk parameters, and executing trades only when institutional-grade confluence is present. The result is a streamlined, scalable trading operation capable of running continuously without performance degradation.

Advanced Smart Money & Momentum Trading Engine

  • Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework

  • Order Block detection for institutional accumulation and distribution zones

  • Dynamic Supply & Demand zones that adapt to live market conditions

  • Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) for precise trend validation

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification for high-probability, low-risk entries

  • Higher-timeframe trend alignment to avoid counter-trend trades

  • RSI filter to confirm momentum strength and avoid exhausted price moves

  • MACD filter to validate trend direction and momentum continuation

  • Multi-layer confirmation system to significantly reduce false signals

  • Designed for forex, commodities (Gold), and indices

Professional Position Sizing and Risk Control

Quant_Bot Studio offers flexible, professional-grade position sizing to suit different trading objectives:

  • Fixed lot sizing for consistent, predictable exposure

  • ATR-based sizing that adjusts to market volatility

  • Equity-based sizing that scales positions as account equity grows, maintaining proportional risk

Each trade is governed by strict margin checks and equity protection logic, ensuring capital preservation under all market conditions.

Controlled Multi-Trade and Martingale Logic

The system includes an advanced multi-trade execution framework designed to capitalize on strong directional moves without excessive risk. Unlike traditional Martingale systems, Quant_Bot Studio enforces directional limits, margin validation, and exposure caps to prevent uncontrolled averaging in trending markets.

Profit-based entry gating ensures that new trades are opened only when the account is operating within predefined performance conditions. Equity-based stop-loss controls impose hard drawdown limits, safeguarding capital during unexpected market events.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management Features

  • Basket Trailing Stop secures profits across multiple positions by managing cumulative exposure rather than individual trades.

  • Session Filters restrict trading to high-liquidity periods such as the London and New York sessions, avoiding low-quality market conditions.

  • Spread and Execution Control prevents entries during unfavorable spread environments, reducing slippage and execution costs.

  • Real-Time Dashboard provides full visibility into equity, floating P/L, drawdown, active trades, and trailing stop status.

  • Debug and Analysis Mode offers transparency into every trade decision, enabling performance review and strategy refinement.

Market Coverage and Scalability

Quant_Bot Studio can trade multiple instruments simultaneously, including currency pairs, commodities, and indices, using the same institutional logic. Multi-timeframe confirmation adapts signal quality to both low-volatility consolidations and high-momentum breakout conditions.

This makes the system suitable for single-account traders and multi-account portfolio managers alike, significantly reducing operational complexity while maintaining execution discipline.

Ideal For

  • Professional traders seeking fully automated, emotion-free execution

  • Fund managers and signal providers managing multiple accounts

  • Serious retail traders with limited screen time

  • Traders transitioning from discretionary to systematic trading

  • Developers and strategy designers seeking a robust automation framework

Built for Serious Trading Operations

Quant_Bot Studio is engineered for traders who value structure, discipline, and long-term consistency over short-term hype. It combines institutional price-action intelligence with strict risk governance, offering a reliable foundation for professional trading automation.

This is not a retail toy system. It is a trading infrastructure designed to perform under real market conditions while protecting capital and enabling sustainable growth.

제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Trend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
지표
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Price Expert EA MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Price Expert EA MT4 – Smart Trading Made Simple Hello Everyone! Introducing Price Expert EA MT4 , a powerful yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to follow price action with precision and protect your profits intelligently using a dynamic trailing stop system. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is built to make your trading experience more effective and visually informative. Core Strategy: At its core, Price Expert EA follows price movement and reacts to market beh
SuperTrend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA , a professional Expert Advisor designed for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe , from fast 1-minute scalps to long-term daily trends. Whether you are an intraday trader or a swing trader, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals, advanced money management, and
FVG Detector Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
FVG Detector Pro — Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection System FVG Detector Pro is a powerful and precise tool designed to automatically identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol and timeframe. It helps traders spot potential supply and demand imbalance zones that can signal high-probability reversal or continuation opportunities. This indicator was engineered for professional traders who rely on price action, imbalance, and institutional order flow concepts — while maintaining excellent perfor
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Don’t Let the Big Move Leave You Behind Do you close your charts… and then watch price explode exactly where you were looking? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is built to solve that frustration – it pinpoints clean swing entries and exits so you can focus on the real move and ignore the market noise. This is not a random arrow generator. SwingMaster uses a smart, SuperTrend-style swing engine that tracks price structure and volatility, then marks high-probability turnin
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
Show Pip MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Ultimate Trading Companion Indicator for MT5   Hi there! This intelligent and easy-to-use indicator is designed to give you a clear edge in the market. It shows: Live Pips of Open Trades – Instantly see how much you're gaining or losing in pips. Candle Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the current candle will close. Real-Time Spread Display – Stay aware of market conditions and avoid bad entries. Fully Customizable Colors – Choose your own Profit, Loss, and Neutral display colors for a clean a
Smart Combine EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Build Your Trading Career with a Powerful & Intelligent Forex EA – Version 1.0  Take your trading to the next level with a smart, customizable, and battle-tested Expert Advisor built for serious traders. Whether you're a beginner looking to automate your edge or a professional seeking a reliable trading assistant — this EA is designed for you.  Dual-Strategy Engine for Maximum Flexibility This EA runs on two powerful and proven strategies , giving you full control and adaptability in any market
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Turn Market Trends into Profit Automatically – Trade Gold & Forex Like a Pro! Stop guessing and start trading with precision. The XAUUSD & Forex Smart Trend EA detects strong trends, waits for optimal pullbacks, and executes trades with advanced risk management—so you can maximize profits while protecting your capital. Why Traders Choose This EA: Entry after confirmed trend with smart pullback detection (EMA or Fibonacci). Trailing and ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control. Take Profit op
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
Gold Scalper Ultimate
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Gold Scalper Ultimate is designed for aggressive scalping and precise short-term trading on Forex markets. Gold Scalper Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor built to identify high-probability buy and sell signals using advanced ATR-based trailing stops and optional Heikin Ashi candle analysis. It is optimized for scalping strategies and works on multiple timeframes with minimal latency. The EA includes: Advanced Risk Management: Fixed or risk-based lot sizing, dynamic stop-loss and take-
Trend Range Filter
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Catch Market Turning Points Instantly with Precision Arrows! Tired of missing perfect entries or chasing false signals? This indicator is designed to pinpoint real buy and sell opportunities with high accuracy. Whether you trade crypto, forex, or indices, it helps you spot trend reversals early and confirm entries with confidence. Ideal for both scalpers and intraday traders who want clear visual guidance. How It Works The indicator analyzes market momentum and price behavior in real time to d
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Catch the Move Before It Runs Without You Tired of watching perfect moves start… right after you exit the chart? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is designed exactly for that pain – to spot clean swing entries and exits so you don’t miss the real move, and don’t get stuck in useless noise. This isn’t just another random arrow painter. SwingMaster works like a smart “SuperTrend-style” engine that tracks market swings and highlights high-probability turn points with clear
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
Trade Panel EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
유틸리티
Trade Panel EA – Smart Manual Trading Made Easy Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling. If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you. Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA. Key Features One-Click BUY & SELL Execution Enter trades instantly
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that precisely identifies key market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across all timeframes and all instruments? Buy Sell Arrow Swing   MT5  is designed exactly for that—delivering accurate and efficient swing detection without complexity. This indicator clearly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) , allowing traders to visualize market structure, tr
Gold Beast
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변