Buy Sell Swing Indicator

Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector

Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries!
No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe. Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows, perfectly balanced for each chart.

Key Features

  • Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing Left and Swing Right values depending on the chart period (M1–D1).
  • Instant Swing Detection – Detects real market turning points with precision and speed.
  • Visual Arrows & Alerts – Clearly marks buy and sell zones directly on your chart.
  • Lightweight & Lag-Free – Designed for real-time trading and backtesting without slowing MT5.
  • Multi-Asset Compatible – Works seamlessly on forex, gold, indices, and crypto pairs.
  • Clean & Minimal Interface – No clutter, no confusion — just pure swing data you can trust.

Perfect For

  • Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders
  • Price Action & Swing traders
  • Scalpers and day traders
  • Strategy builders and EA developers (ideal signal base)

    How It Works

    The indicator automatically calculates the best pivot parameters ( Swing Left / Swing Right ) based on the selected timeframe:

    • M1–M5 → Smaller swing range (faster reaction)

    • M15–H1 → Balanced swing detection

    • H4–D1 → Wider swing detection for long-term clarity

    You can still override manually — but you’ll rarely need to.

    Why Traders Love It

    Because it adapts like a pro analyst — keeping your swing detection accurate, fast, and always in tune with market volatility and timeframe dynamics.

    Use It For

    • Identifying market structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)

    • Spotting trend reversals early

    • Drawing smart support/resistance

    • Building multi-timeframe confluence systems

    Combine With

    Works perfectly with:

    • EMA Trend Filters

    • Liquidity or Order Block tools

    • RSI / ATR-based confirmation indicators

    • Custom Smart Money EAs

    Final Words

    Swing Master Auto Pro is not just a pivot detector — it’s your intelligent swing companion that saves time, reduces false signals, and keeps your analysis laser-sharp across all markets.

