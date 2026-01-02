BBMA by RWBTradeLab

BBMA by RWBTradeLab is a clean chart-plotting indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands, Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMA) on High/Low, and an EMA on Close to help traders read market structure visually.

What it plots

  • Bollinger Bands (Upper / Basis / Lower)

  • LWMA on Low: 5 & 10 periods

  • LWMA on High: 5 & 10 periods

  • EMA on Close: default 50 periods

Key features

  • Plot-only indicator (no alerts, no trade execution)

  • Non-repainting calculations (standard indicator plotting)

  • Optional visibility toggles for each group:

    • Show Bollinger Bands

    • Show LWMAs

    • Show EMA

  • BB visual shift option (for display only)

Inputs

  • BB Period, BB Deviations, BB Shift (visual)

  • LWMA lengths (High/Low)

  • EMA Period

  • Show/Hide options

How to use

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.
Use Bollinger Bands as a channel, and observe the LWMA (High/Low) and EMA positions to support your visual trend and structure analysis.

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Brand: RWBTradeLab


