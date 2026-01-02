BBMA by RWBTradeLab
- Indicatori
- Md Hasibul Kabir
- Versione: 1.0
BBMA by RWBTradeLab is a clean chart-plotting indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands, Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMA) on High/Low, and an EMA on Close to help traders read market structure visually.
What it plots
-
Bollinger Bands (Upper / Basis / Lower)
-
LWMA on Low: 5 & 10 periods
-
LWMA on High: 5 & 10 periods
-
EMA on Close: default 50 periods
Key features
-
Plot-only indicator (no alerts, no trade execution)
-
Non-repainting calculations (standard indicator plotting)
-
Optional visibility toggles for each group:
-
Show Bollinger Bands
-
Show LWMAs
-
Show EMA
-
-
BB visual shift option (for display only)
Inputs
-
BB Period, BB Deviations, BB Shift (visual)
-
LWMA lengths (High/Low)
-
EMA Period
-
Show/Hide options
How to use
Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.
Use Bollinger Bands as a channel, and observe the LWMA (High/Low) and EMA positions to support your visual trend and structure analysis.
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Brand: RWBTradeLab
Very clean and useful BBMA-style indicator. I tested BBMA by RWBTradeLab on MT5 and it works perfectly without any lag or repainting. The Bollinger Bands, LWMA (High/Low), and EMA are plotted very clearly, which makes it easy to read market structure and trend direction. I really like that it is plot-only, lightweight, and visually clean—no unnecessary alerts or clutter. The indicator behaves exactly as expected and matches BBMA-style analysis very well. Highly recommended for traders who prefer clean charts and visual confirmation. Great work by the developer!