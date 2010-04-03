SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab
- 指标
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Md Hasibul KabirFounder & Developer at RWBTradeLab.
I develop high-quality trading indicators, expert advisors (EAs),
and utility tools for MetaTrader 5.
My work focuses on precise calculations, non-repainting logic,
and clear visual market structure.
- 版本: 1.0
SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab
A clean, non-repainting Quasimodo (QM) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want strict, structure-validated QM reversal levels — automatically detected, clearly marked and alerted exactly once, all from CLOSED candles only.
What This Indicator Does
The indicator detects strict Quasimodo reversal levels built from A/V candle structures:
Internal Structure Levels
- A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance structure
- V Level: Red -> Green (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — support structure
Buy QM (strict 4-step chain)
1. A V Level forms (the low structure)
2. Earliest breakdown: a Red candle CLOSES below the V level (the lower low)
3. A recent A Level must exist between the V and that breakdown (the head high)
4. After the breakdown, a Green candle CLOSES above that A Level
=> Buy QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the V price
Sell QM (exact mirror)
1. An A Level forms
2. Earliest breakout: a Green candle CLOSES above the A level
3. A recent V Level must exist between the A and that breakout
4. After the breakout, a Red candle CLOSES below that V Level
=> Sell QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the A price
This strict chain filters random levels and keeps only structure-validated QM reversals.
Key Features
Professional Chart Display
- Every QM level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right
- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean
- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap
- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart
- Color-coded: Buy QM in green (label under the level), Sell QM in red (label above) — or switch to classic single-color mode
- Duplicate protection: only the most recent QM is kept at each price (per direction)
Non-Repainting Engine
- All levels are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic
- Levels are recalculated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless
Smart Alerts (off by default)
- Each QM fires its alert EXACTLY ONCE — at the moment it is first completed
- No repeated alerts while the level stays on the chart
- No alert storm when you attach the indicator: existing historical QMs are registered silently
- Separate On/Off switches for Buy QM and Sell QM alerts
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes direction, price, symbol, timeframe and time
Inputs
- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50, min 10)
- Show/Hide toggles: Buy QM, Sell QM, Text Labels
- Color Lines by QM Type + Buy / Sell / single-mode colors
- Label font and font size
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, Buy/Sell switches
How to Use
Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. Confirmed QM levels appear instantly with clean labels on the right side. A Buy QM marks a level where the market swept the low and reclaimed the structure high — watch it as a potential support/reversal zone. A Sell QM is the mirror resistance zone. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.
Important Notes
- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- This indicator is a level-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management
Creator: RWBTradeLab
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