Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab

Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab — copy trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC, instantly and reliably.

One lightweight tool that turns any MT5 account into a Master (signal source) or a Client (copier) — just pick the role in the inputs. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, copying your own strategy across brokers, or running prop-firm and personal accounts side by side.

✅ No DLL required · ✅ Works across different brokers & account types · ✅ One file, both roles

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🚀 KEY FEATURES

One file, two roles — set "EA Role" to MASTER or CLIENT. No separate products to manage.

Multi-account copying — one Master broadcasts to many Clients at once.

Works across ANY broker — built-in Symbol Mapping auto-matches symbols even when names differ (XAUUSD ↔ XAUUSDm, EURUSD ↔ EURUSD.a, or full renames like XAUUSD ↔ GOLD).

6 professional lot-sizing modes:

▸ Same Lot (1:1) · Fixed Lot · Lot Multiplier

▸ Auto Proportional (by balance) · Lot Per X Balance (compounding) · Risk % per trade

Copies everything: market orders, full & proportional partial closes, SL/TP modifications, and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop — place, modify, delete, with expiry).

Symbol filter — Whitelist or Blacklist exactly which symbols get copied.

Live connection status — heartbeat-based Connected / Disconnected indicator.

Professional on-chart dashboard — status, open/pending trades, floating P/L, today's P/L, live client count, and more, at a glance.

Safety controls — Max Lot Cap, auto SL/TP normalization, broker min/max/step handling.

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⚙️ HOW IT WORKS (3 steps)

  1. Attach the EA to a chart on your Master account → set EA Role = MASTER.
  2. Attach the EA to a chart on each Client account → set EA Role = CLIENT, give each a unique Client ID.
  3. Use the same Channel Name on all of them. Done — every Master trade is copied to all Clients automatically.

Trades are shared through fast local files in the common data folder — no DLL, no internet, no third-party servers.

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🖥️ REQUIREMENTS

• Master and all Client terminals must run on the same computer / VPS.

• Enable Algo Trading on every chart.

• MetaTrader 5.

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📌 GOOD TO KNOW

• This is a local copier (same PC) — ideal for VPS and multi-terminal setups.

• Lot sizes, SL/TP, and prices are auto-adjusted to each Client broker's specifications.

• Lightweight and self-cleaning — runs smoothly 24/7.

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⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

• All MetaTrader 5 terminals (Master and Clients) must run on the same PC or Windows VPS — this is a local copier.

• Enable Algo Trading on every Master and Client chart.

• For the Risk Percent lot mode to size accurately, the Master trade should have a Stop Loss. If no SL is present, the Client automatically falls back to Fixed Lot.

• The EA is built to prevent duplicate trades and to recover safely after a terminal restart or disconnection — Clients never re-copy old trades on restart.

• Symbol names, lot sizes, SL/TP and prices are automatically adjusted to each Client broker's specifications.
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Have a question before buying? Send me a message — happy to help you get set up.

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欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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BBMA by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
BBMA by RWBTradeLab is a clean, highly-optimized chart-plotting indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands, Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMA) on High/Low, and an EMA on Close to help traders read market structure visually. What it plots • Bollinger Bands (Upper / Basis / Lower) • LWMA on Low (5 to 10 periods): Solid green lines for periods 5 & 10, with dashed green lines for periods 6-9 to create a clear, easy-to-read visual channel. • LWMA on High (5 to 10 periods): Soli
FREE
Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting engulfing pattern detector for MetaTrader 5 that finds BOTH kinds of engulfing: the classic 2-candle Regular Engulfing and the extended multi-candle E-Regular Engulfing that most indicators miss. Every pattern is marked as a clear zone box on the chart — all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects 4 pattern types by CLOSE-based engulfing (a candle must CLOSE beyond the base candle's range — wicks alone
FREE
SnR Key Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
SnR Key Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Support & Resistance key level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want clear, fixed SnR reference levels with breakout upgrades, smart overlap-free labels and optional alerts — all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator automatically detects and draws 6 types of SnR key levels from 2-candle sequences: Base Key Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — Resistance
FREE
SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Quasimodo (QM) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want strict, structure-validated QM reversal levels — automatically detected, clearly marked and alerted exactly once, all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects strict Quasimodo reversal levels built from A/V candle structures: Internal Structure Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance s
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SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting multi-timeframe trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that tells you the REAL trend direction — detected the classical SnR way. No moving averages, no oscillators: the trend is derived purely from classical Support/Resistance behavior (level creation, rejection and confirmed breakouts), exactly how a classical SnR trader reads the market by hand. What This Indicator Does The indicator shows the confirmed trend direction (Bullish / Bearish
FREE
SnR CC Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
SnR CC Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Confirmation Candle (CC) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who don't just want Support/Resistance levels — they want levels the market has already CONFIRMED with a proper reaction candle. Every level on the chart comes with its own confirmation, all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects 6 types of SnR CC levels. A CC (Confirmation Candle) is a candle that touches a key level w
FREE
SnR Fresh Unfresh Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
SnR Fresh Unfresh Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Support & Resistance level tracker for MetaTrader 5 that shows you the ONE thing most level indicators hide: which levels are still FRESH (untested) and which are already UNFRESH (rejected). Every level is tracked live, state by state, from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator creates SnR levels from 2-candle sequences and then tracks each level's state continuously: Level Creation (Level = 1st candle Clos
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Engulfing Overlap Zone by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
Engulfing Overlap Zone by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting engulfing OVERLAP detector for MetaTrader 5 — the most selective member of the RWBTradeLab engulfing family. It finds the rare, high-interest moment when a FAILED engulfing zone is overlapped by a CONFIRMED opposite engulfing zone: trapped traders on one side, fresh confirmed pressure on the other, both at the same price area. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator runs a 3-step detection chain: Step
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Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting FAILED engulfing detector for MetaTrader 5. Most traders only look for engulfing patterns — professionals also watch what happens when an engulfing FAILS, because a broken pattern traps traders on the wrong side and often fuels the opposite move. This indicator finds those failures automatically — all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does Step 1 — Engulfing Detection (internal engine) The indicator first detects confir
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Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
实用工具
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
指标
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting breakout-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want high-confidence Support/Resistance breakouts based on DOUBLE structure logic — two levels must form first, then price must break correctly. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects Double Breakout key levels using a strict state machine: Internal Structure Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Gre
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