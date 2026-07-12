SnR CC Level by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting Confirmation Candle (CC) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who don't just want Support/Resistance levels — they want levels the market has already CONFIRMED with a proper reaction candle. Every level on the chart comes with its own confirmation, all from CLOSED candles only.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator detects 6 types of SnR CC levels. A CC (Confirmation Candle) is a candle that touches a key level with its wick, keeps its FULL BODY beyond the level, and closes in the continuation direction — proof that the level was respected, not just visited.





The Confirmation Candle (CC) Rule

- Bullish CC: the candle's LOW touches the level, its whole body (open and close) stays ABOVE the level, and it closes equal to or higher than the previous candle's close

- Bearish CC: the candle's HIGH touches the level, its whole body stays BELOW the level, and it closes equal to or lower than the previous candle's close





Color rule used by this detector: Green = close >= open (Doji counts as Green), Red = close < open.





Trio CC Levels (Creator -> Middle -> Signal, level = Creator close)

- V CC: Red -> Green -> Green + Bullish CC at the level

- Bullish Gap CC: Green -> Green -> Green + Bullish CC at the level

- A CC: Green -> Red -> Red + Bearish CC at the level

- Bearish Gap CC: Red -> Red -> Red + Bearish CC at the level





SBR CC / RBS CC (breakout + instant confirmation, one-shot)

Every 2-candle pair creates an internal base level (Level = 1st candle Close). The indicator waits for the FIRST colored close-breakout of that level (the Breakout Candle):

- RBS CC: a Green candle CLOSES above a resistance-side level, and the VERY NEXT candle is a valid Bullish CC at that level

- SBR CC: a Red candle CLOSES below a support-side level, and the VERY NEXT candle is a valid Bearish CC at that level





One-shot rule: only the candle immediately after the Breakout Candle can confirm. If it fails, that opportunity is gone — no late, low-quality confirmations.





Key Features





Professional Chart Display

- Every CC level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right

- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean

- Levels at the same price are MERGED automatically into one line and one combined label (e.g. "RBS CC + Bullish Gap CC")

- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap

- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart

- Bullish-side CC labels in green, Bearish-side CC labels in red — colors fully adjustable





Chart = Alerts, Always

- Drawing and alerts share ONE detection pass over the SAME scan window

- Whatever fires an alert is exactly what you see on the chart — guaranteed, by design





Non-Repainting Engine

- All levels and confirmations are calculated on CLOSED candles only

- Levels are recalculated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)

- 6 alert types: A CC, V CC, Bullish Gap CC, Bearish Gap CC, SBR CC, RBS CC — each with its own On/Off switch

- Alerts fire exactly when the Confirmation Candle closes — once per type per bar

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes CC type, level price, symbol, timeframe and time





Inputs





- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50, min 5)

- Show/Hide toggles for each CC type and text labels

- Level line color and width

- Bullish / Bearish label colors, label font and font size

- Merge Same-Price Labels (ticks) — 0 disables merging

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A CC level is a level the market has already tested and defended with a full-body reaction candle — treat green (bullish-side) CC levels as confirmed support zones and red (bearish-side) CC levels as confirmed resistance zones. SBR CC / RBS CC mark role-flip levels that were confirmed IMMEDIATELY after the breakout — the strictest kind. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.





Important Notes





- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- This indicator is a level-detection and confirmation tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

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