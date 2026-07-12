SnR Key Level by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting Support & Resistance key level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want clear, fixed SnR reference levels with breakout upgrades, smart overlap-free labels and optional alerts — all from CLOSED candles only.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator automatically detects and draws 6 types of SnR key levels from 2-candle sequences:





Base Key Levels

- A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — Resistance

- V Level: Red -> Green (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — Support

- Bullish Gap Level: Green -> Green (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — Support

- Bearish Gap Level: Red -> Red (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — Resistance





Breakout Upgrade Levels

- RBS (Resistance -> Support): a Green candle CLOSES above an A Level or Bearish Gap Level

- SBR (Support -> Resistance): a Red candle CLOSES below a V Level or Bullish Gap Level





Key Features





Professional Chart Display

- Every level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right

- All text labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean

- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap

- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart

- Color-coded levels: Resistance side (A / Bearish Gap / SBR) in red, Support side (V / Bullish Gap / RBS) in green — or switch to classic single-color mode

- Converted levels (RBS / SBR) are drawn as dotted lines, fresh levels as solid lines

- Compact or full label text (e.g. "A Level" / "BullGap")





Non-Repainting Engine

- All levels are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic

- Levels are recalculated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)

- Optional merge filter for nearby duplicate levels (off by default)

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)

- 6 alert types: A Level, V Level, Bullish Gap, Bearish Gap, SBR, RBS — each with its own On/Off switch

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes level type, price, symbol, timeframe and time

- One master switch: turn it on and alerts work instantly





Inputs





- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 25)

- Show/Hide toggles for each level type and text labels

- Color Lines by Level Type + Resistance / Support / single-mode colors

- Dotted Lines for Converted (RBS/SBR) On/Off

- Label font, font size and offset

- Merge Nearby Levels + Merge Distance (ticks)

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. The key levels of the recent market appear instantly with clean labels on the right side. Watch how price reacts around fresh levels, and treat RBS/SBR conversions as breakout-confirmed role changes. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.





Important Notes





- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- This indicator is a level-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

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