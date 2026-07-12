SnR Fresh Unfresh Level by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting Support & Resistance level tracker for MetaTrader 5 that shows you the ONE thing most level indicators hide: which levels are still FRESH (untested) and which are already UNFRESH (rejected). Every level is tracked live, state by state, from CLOSED candles only.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator creates SnR levels from 2-candle sequences and then tracks each level's state continuously:





Level Creation (Level = 1st candle Close, rounded to tick)

- A Level: Green -> Red — Resistance side

- V Level: Red -> Green — Support side

- Bullish Gap Level: Green -> Green — Support side

- Bearish Gap Level: Red -> Red — Resistance side





Every level is born FRESH.





Live State Tracking (updated on every bar close)

- Rejection => Fresh -> UNFRESH: a candle touches the level with its wick but closes back on the level's own side — the level has been tested and defended

- Breakout => UNFRESH -> Fresh again: a candle CLOSES through the level — the level flips its side (Support becomes Resistance, Resistance becomes Support) and is born fresh on the new side





So one level can live a full life: Fresh -> Unfresh -> (breakout, side flip) -> Fresh -> Unfresh ... exactly how a professional SnR trader tracks levels by hand.





Automatic Level Lifecycle

- Levels older than Candle Length bars are removed automatically — only the recent market stays on your chart

- Max Levels cap for guaranteed performance





Key Features





Professional Chart Display

- Every level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right

- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean

- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap

- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart

- State-colored: FRESH levels in green, UNFRESH levels in red (lines + labels) — or switch to classic single-color lines

- Label text updates live: "Fresh Level" / "Unfresh Level"





Non-Repainting Engine

- All levels and state changes are calculated on CLOSED candles only

- Levels are updated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)

- History is replayed silently on attach, so every level starts in its CORRECT current state

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)

- 3 alert events, each with its own On/Off switch:

- Fresh Level Created (new level born)

- Fresh -> Unfresh (rejection confirmed)

- Unfresh -> Fresh (breakout confirmed)

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes event, price, symbol, timeframe and time

- No alert storm on attach — history is registered silently





Inputs





- Candle Length (closed candles) — how long each level lives (default 20, range 5..100)

- Show Fresh Levels / Show Unfresh Levels / Show Text Labels

- Color Lines by State + Fresh / Unfresh / single-mode colors

- Label font, font size and offset

- Max Levels To Keep — performance safety cap (default 200)

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-event switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. Green (Fresh) levels are untested zones the market has not defended yet — the highest-interest areas. Red (Unfresh) levels have already produced a rejection — expect weaker reactions there until a breakout makes them fresh again on the other side. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.





Important Notes





- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- This indicator is a level-detection and state-tracking tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.