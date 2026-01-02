BBMA by RWBTradeLab

BBMA by RWBTradeLab is a clean chart-plotting indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands, Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMA) on High/Low, and an EMA on Close to help traders read market structure visually.

What it plots

  • Bollinger Bands (Upper / Basis / Lower)

  • LWMA on Low: 5 & 10 periods

  • LWMA on High: 5 & 10 periods

  • EMA on Close: default 50 periods

Key features

  • Plot-only indicator (no alerts, no trade execution)

  • Non-repainting calculations (standard indicator plotting)

  • Optional visibility toggles for each group:

    • Show Bollinger Bands

    • Show LWMAs

    • Show EMA

  • BB visual shift option (for display only)

Inputs

  • BB Period, BB Deviations, BB Shift (visual)

  • LWMA lengths (High/Low)

  • EMA Period

  • Show/Hide options

How to use

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.
Use Bollinger Bands as a channel, and observe the LWMA (High/Low) and EMA positions to support your visual trend and structure analysis.

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Brand: RWBTradeLab


Mr Razzab
Mr Razzab 2026.01.02 12:35 
 

Very clean and useful BBMA-style indicator. I tested BBMA by RWBTradeLab on MT5 and it works perfectly without any lag or repainting. The Bollinger Bands, LWMA (High/Low), and EMA are plotted very clearly, which makes it easy to read market structure and trend direction. I really like that it is plot-only, lightweight, and visually clean—no unnecessary alerts or clutter. The indicator behaves exactly as expected and matches BBMA-style analysis very well. Highly recommended for traders who prefer clean charts and visual confirmation. Great work by the developer!

Md Hasibul Kabir
109
Réponse du développeur Md Hasibul Kabir 2026.01.02 12:39
Thank you very much for your detailed and positive feedback! I’m really glad to hear that BBMA by RWBTradeLab works smoothly on your MT5 and that you found the Bollinger Bands, LWMA, and EMA plots clear and helpful for reading market structure. Keeping the indicator clean, lightweight, and non-repainting was a key goal, so your comments truly mean a lot. Thank you for your support and recommendation. More improvements and tools will be added in the future. Happy trading!
— RWBTradeLab
