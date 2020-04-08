Adaptive SR Zones Breakout

Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition

Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis, breakout confirmation logic, and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting.

Core Features

Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping

  • Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction points.

  • Zones color-coded by strength and touch count for clarity.

Breakout & Retest Detection

  • Alerts on confirmed breakout events.

  • Optional retest monitoring for post-breakout reactions.

Multi-Timeframe Overlays

  • Project higher-timeframe zones (H1, H4, D1) onto lower charts.

  • Adjustable opacity and priority coloring for cleaner visuals.

Zone Management Tools

  • Lock and track specific zones.

  • Floating labels showing price, timeframe, and breakout count.

Visualization & Heatmap

  • Auto-adjusted zone widths for different assets.

  • Breakout “heatmap” to gauge intensity and volatility zones.

Custom Alerts

  • Popup, push, email, or sound.

  • Smart throttling to avoid over-alerting during fast moves.

 Input Parameters

  • Zone Settings: Lookback depth, max zones, min touches, zone width multiplier.

  • Breakout Detection: Toggle alerts, confirm by candle close, optional volume filter.

  • Multi-Timeframe: Enable HTF overlays, select timeframe (H1–D1), opacity control.

  • Display & GUI: Toggle control panel, adjust positioning, labels, and font size.

  • Advanced: Heatmap, volatility filter, zone lock.

 Compatibility

  • Any instrument (forex, indices, gold, crypto, stocks).

  • Any timeframe, with seamless MTF support.

  • Ideal for breakout traders, structure traders, and zone-based strategy users.

 Package Includes

  • Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition indicator (.mq5).

  • Lifetime access + free updates.

  • Clear documentation for installation & setup.


推荐产品
Trend dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
指标
当识别出强劲趋势或趋势逆转时，此多时间框架和多品种趋势指标会发出警报。它可以通过选择使用移动平均线（单或双（MA 交叉））、RSI、布林带、ADX、综合指数（Constance M. Brown）、Awesome（比尔威廉姆斯）、MACD（信号线）来构建仪表板来实现)、Heiken Ashi 平滑、赫尔移动平均线、随机指标交叉、江恩 HiLo 激活器和交易者动态指数。它可以用于从 M1 到 MN 的所有时间范围。最大限度。仪表板中可以同时显示 9 个时间范围。仪表板中的颜色为绿色代表看涨，红色代表看跌，蓝色代表中性（指标值不在范围内）。 结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 指标可以将信号写入全局变量，智能交易系统可以使用这些变量进行自动交易 。 最多可以选择 9 个要使用的时间范围。 在仪表板内持续执行趋势强度排名排序。可以禁用此排序，以便更轻松地查找特定符号。然后，交易品种将按照它们在交易品种参数中输入的相同顺序显示，或者按照它们在市场报价窗口中显示的顺序显示。 通过在矩形内单击，将打开一个带有相关交易品种和时间范围的新图表。 将指标放在一张
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
专家
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 坚固的机器人，有多种配置可供选择， 使用 BTC 在 10 分钟时间范围内使用，设置如下图所示。 购买专家机器人时，您有权要求修改以继续改进机器人。 主要特点 移动平均线交叉策略： EA 使用两个移动平均线（MA1 和 MA2）来生成交易信号。 较快的 MA（MA1）与较慢的 MA（MA2）交叉会触发交易。 马丁格尔策略： 如果一笔交易导致亏损，则下一笔交易的手数将增加一个乘数（martingaleMultiplier）。 在交易获胜后或达到最大马丁格尔步数 (maxMartingale) 时，马丁格尔序列会重置。 风险管理： 止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平是可配置的。 包括追踪止损和盈亏平衡功能，以锁定利润并减少损失。 每日盈利/亏损限额：如果每日盈利或亏损超过指定的限额，EA 将停止交易。 筛选器： 波动率过滤器：使用 ATR 确保交易仅在指定的波动率范围内进行。 时间过滤器：将交易限制在特定的时间和星期几。 趋势过滤器：使用 ADX 确保交易按照趋势方
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
指标
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
指标
这个多时间框架和多符号供需区仪表板指示器在价格达到供需区时发送警报。也可以使用它来提醒常规的双顶/双底而不是区域。它可以用于从 M1 到 MN 的所有时间范围。     仪表板中最多可同时显示 9 个时间范围。 可以使用 RSI、背离（MACD、RSI 或 Awesome）和蜡烛图过滤器（pin bar、吞没、镊子和晨星/夜星）来仅过滤掉最强的设置。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 在产品博客 的末尾，您将能够下载示例智能交易系统 (EA) 的源代码，该示例使用 iCustom() 函数从指标获取交易信号。尽管 EA 功能齐全，但主要目的是使用代码并将其粘贴到您自己开发的 EA 中或将您自己的额外进入/退出逻辑添加到此 EA 中。鉴于我的时间有限，我将无法提供任何编程支持。我很抱歉。 特征 这 足以放置一个指标图表上，你会出现在仪表板的任何新的信号接收警报。支持所有 Metatrader 本地警报类型。 在仪表板内持续执行排名排序。可以禁用此排序，以便更轻松地找到特定符号。然后，交易品种将按照它们在交易品种参数中输入的相同顺序显示，或者按照它们在
Stochastics crossover scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
指标
该多时间框架和多交易品种指标可识别随机指标信号线何时穿过随机指标主线。作为替代方案，它还可以在随机指标离开（没有信号线穿过主线）超买/超卖区域时发出警报。作为奖励，它还可以扫描布林带和 RSI 超买/超卖交叉。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以同时监控市场报价窗口中可见的所有交易品种。仅将指标应用于一张图表即可立即监控整个市场。 可以监控从 M1 到 MN 的每个时间范围，并在识别出交叉时向您发送实时警报。支持所有 Metatrader 本机警报类型。 该指示器包括一个交互式面板。请参阅单独的屏幕截图以获取解释。 指标可以将信号写入文本文件   或全局变量   专家顾问 (EA) 可以使用它 进行自动交易。比如 这个产品 。 输入参数 输入参数的描述和解释可以 在这里 找到 。 重要的 请注意，由于多功能性，安装指标的图表上不会绘制买入和卖出建议，也不会绘制线条和箭头。相反，这些对象将绘制在单击图表面板中的信号时打开的图表上。 强烈建议将指标放在干净（空）的图表上，上面不要有任何其他可能干扰扫描仪的指标或 EA 交易。
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5
Daifallah Alamri
指标
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Dragon Bands Z
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
指标
Dragon Bands Z：可视化趋势分析指标 Dragon Bands Z 是一款旨在通过视觉整合多种技术来源来简化图表解读的指标。其目标是清晰地指示市场方向和强度，而无需使用多个指标使图表过于拥挤。 该指标使用 混合颜色填充 将价格行为转换为四种主要的视觉状态： 绿色： 表示主导的上升方向力量。 红色： 确认主导的下降方向力量。 黄色： 提示低波动性或盘整阶段。 灰色： 表明市场犹豫不决，建议等待方向确认。 这种方法可以快速评估当前趋势。与单独分析多个指标不同，Dragon Bands Z 融合了分析，提供统一的视角。 主要特点 视觉清晰度： 将复杂的技术信息转化为简单的颜色代码。 多时间框架分析： 包含一个面板，用于在其他时间框架上确认信号或趋势，有助于使交易与主要趋势保持一致。 多功能性： 适用于短时间框架（剥头皮交易）和长时间框架（波段交易）的分析，因为其核心功能侧重于确认方向。 Dragon Bands Z 旨在成为一种辅助工具，通过消除视觉噪音，只保留趋势的基本信息，从而增强您的当前策略。 DRAGON BANDS Z (技术信息) Dragon Bands Z 旨在通
Pro Break Point
Nuttakarn Tungoon
指标
PRO BREAK POINT Indicator It helps traders identify Breakout points , analyze market trends , and find precise entry and exit opportunities. The indicator automatically provides: Entry Points (Buy/Sell) Take Profit levels (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) Stop Loss (SL) Support & Resistance zones Real-time Trend and Momentum analysis Perfect for both beginners and professional traders . Main Components 1. Breakout Zone Highlights the zone where the price breaks out of support or resistance.
RubdFx Spike
Namu Makwembo
指标
Rubdfx Spike Indicator 1.5: Updated for Strategic Trading The Rubdfx Spike Indicator is developed to aid traders in identifying potential market reversals and trends. It highlights spikes that indicate possible upward or downward movements, helping you observe when a trend may continue. A trend is identified when a buy or sell spike persists until the next opposite spike appears. Key Features: Versatility: Any Timeframe Adaptability: Designed   to work on all Timeframes however Recommended for
Ai Multi Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.13 (15)
专家
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
TD Sequential Scanner Metatrader 5
Samil Bozuyuk
指标
The indicator scans for TD Sequential signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be a
KT Price Border MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Price Border 创建了一个由三条带组成的价格通道，用于识别市场中的潜在高点和低点。这些水平还可以用作动态市场支撑和阻力。 中间带还可以用于识别趋势方向，因此它也可以作为趋势跟踪指标。此外，其简单易用的特点以及清晰的交易信号，使新手交易者受益匪浅。 功能特点 适用于大多数外汇货币对。 可用于低时间框架和高时间框架。 适用于剥头皮交易、日内交易和波段交易。 支持趋势交易和逆势交易策略。 当价格突破价格带时，可发送提醒通知。 价格带还可作为动态支撑和阻力水平。  理解价格边界的概念 该指标的工作原理类似于布林带。下轨表示市场超卖区域，同时充当动态支撑。 上轨表示市场超买区域，同时充当动态阻力。中间带用于确定趋势方向。 如果价格收于中间带上方，则表明市场仍处于上升趋势；相反，如果价格收于其下方，则表明市场仍处于下降趋势。 专业建议 使用 KT Price Border 进行交易时，可以自由选择自己偏好的入场、止损和止盈方法。 与任何指标一样，应遵循更广泛的市场趋势，并在模拟账户上进行练习，直到完全掌握。请记住，即使是最好的交易指标，在长期交易中也无法保证 100% 的胜
MonthlyWeeklyDaily Previous High and Lows
Adriana Nicole Tapia Flores
指标
一目了然，即刻掌握图表关键！ 本指标可自动绘制价格近期反弹或突破的关键水平，为您提供客观的支撑和阻力区域，无需手动绘制。只需将其附加到图表，即可查看各时间周期的前期高低点。 各条线代表的含义： Previous Month High ‣ 上月最高价：前一个月周期内的最高成交价。 Previous Month Low ‣ 上月最低价：前一个月周期内的最低成交价。 Previous Week High ‣ 上周最高价：前一个周周期内的最高成交价。 Previous Week Low ‣ 上周最低价：前一个周周期内的最低成交价。 Previous Day High ‣ 前一日最高价：上一交易日内的最高成交价。 Previous Day Low ‣ 前一日最低价：上一交易日内的最低成交价。 为什么必备： 一打开图表，即可捕捉 反弹 和 突破 信号。 在历史验证水平处设置 止盈 和 止损 。 SMC 与 ICT 策略的核心工具 ，优化依据高级市场结构的进出场。 兼容任意交易方法：剥头皮、波段、Wyckoff、价格行为等。 操作简便：可开关各级别，灵活自定义颜色与线宽。
Trend Exhaustion Williams
Mudit Agarwal
指标
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
Probability Range Bands
Florian Nuebling
指标
The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
Murrey Math Line
Erol Mutlu
指标
Murrey Math Lines The concept of this technical analysis system was developed by T. Henning Murrey in 1995 and described in The Murrey Math Trading System; For All Markets. The main concept here is that all markets behave in the same manner based upon the observations made by W.D. Gann. To date, the Murrey Math Line X it is one the most popular methods of Forex analysis and trading. Formula The Murrey Math Line X is calculated with the help of price movement segment, which, in accordance to Gan
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Mehdi Safar
指标
Unlock Market Insights: Dynamic Trend Analysis with Statistical Precision for MT5 Are you seeking a deeper understanding of market movements? Many traditional tools may not fully capture the complex, non-linear dynamics often seen in financial markets. This can sometimes lead to uncertainty in identifying subtle trend shifts. Introducing Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer – an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your market analysis. Unlike some conventional tools, Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
ProfitOnFibonacci
Matus German
指标
mql4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44606   Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed  - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value  - value that will be fix on all levels Levels  - levels for which
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
指标
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
专家
在波動較大的金融市場中，找到最佳的交易機會並最小化風險對每位投資者來說始終是一項重大挑戰。這就是為什麼我們開發了IKAN MFX EA（IKAN MFX Expert Advisor），一款先進的自動化交易系統。 IKAN MFX不僅是一種工具，更是人工智慧與多年交易經驗的完美結合。憑藉每秒分析數百萬個數據點的能力，IKAN MFX能夠識別市場趨勢、預測價格變動並做出精確的交易決策。 想像一下你正在航行於廣闊的金融海洋中。IKAN MFX就是那先進的導航系統，幫助您穿越風暴波濤，避開危險的礁石，安全抵達目的地。 憑藉IKAN MFX，您不僅僅在進行交易；您是在充滿信心和安心地進行交易。讓IKAN MFX成為您征服金融市場旅程中的可靠伴侶。 IKAN MFX設計用於有效交易流行的貨幣對，如EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、NZDUSD、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDNZD、EURGBP、EURCAD和GBPCAD。IKAN MFX採用的策略是馬丁格爾策略。這是一種相對風險較高的策略。但是，我們已經開發了一套系統，用於識別開倉信號以減少風險。因此，IKAN MFX在各種貨幣對甚
BaiHu S1
Jing Bo Wu
专家
This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price
Detrended scalper jpy points indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points" indicator, designed for trading with major JPY crosses. The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can
Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner MT5
Elmira Memish
5 (1)
指标
Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard For MT5 Advanced Moving Average Scanner Moving Averages Crossover Dashboard MT4 Version of the product can be downloaded:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69260 The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Average crossovers, death cross and golden cross. Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies. MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one sho
Pinbar scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
指标
这个多时间框架和多品种指标扫描 pin bar。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以同时监控您的市场报价窗口中可见的所有交易品种。将该指标仅应用于一张图表，并立即监控整个市场。 可以监控从 M1 到 MN 的每个时间范围，并在识别出 pin bar 时向您发送实时警报。支持所有 Metatrader 原生警报类型。 可以使用 RSI 或布林带作为趋势过滤器，以便正确识别潜在的逆转。 该指示器包括一个交互式面板。请参阅单独的屏幕截图。 可以配置为显示买入/卖出线和 TP/SL 线（基于 ATR 乘数）。这些线将显示在您通过单击面板中的信号打开的图表上。请看下面的截图 该指标可以将信号写入一个文件，EA 可以使用该文件进行自动交易。 输入参数 输入参数的描述和解释可以在 这里 找到。 重要的 请注意，由于具有多功能性，既不会在安装指标的图表上绘制买入/卖出建议，也不会绘制线条和箭头。它们将绘制在图表上，该图表将在单击面板中的信号时打开。强烈建议将指标放在干净（空）图表上，不要在其上放置任何其他可能干扰扫描仪的指标或智能交易系统。
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
专家
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Golden House Building
Mr Bongkote Fanjaksai
专家
Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) Description: Based on the concept of constructing and selling a house, the Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to empower your trading. The EA functions by placing sell orders at the peak (analogous to the roof of a house), and buy orders at the bottom (compared to the base of a house), effectively constructing a 'house'. The EA also utilizes mid-range trading to create steady cash flow. Once you are content with you
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
指标
* 由于所有主要货币数据的真实性，——建议使用实时图表。 什么是纯美元欧元指数： 英文说明： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152936 使用纯美元欧元指数，探索外汇市场的真实脉搏 ——这是一个创新指标，能够真正揭示全球两种最强势货币之间隐藏的优势和劣势。 与欧元美元等单一货币对不同，此工具衡量美元和欧元在多个主要货币对中的总体表现 ，从而提供清晰、均衡的真实市场情绪视角。 通过整合所有核心美元和欧元货币对的数据， 此指标构建了同步的指数图表，能够反映真实的货币走势 ——而不仅仅是单一货币对的波动。 当美元占据主导地位、欧元反击时，您将立即看到并收到通知， 并在两者之间的平衡发生变化时获得洞察力，这通常比市场做出反应提前几分钟。 这一概念将成为您应对市场的可靠抓手。 纯美元和欧元指数使交易者能够预测趋势变化， 过滤虚假信号，并根据真实的市场间流动调整他们的策略。 无论您是手动交易还是使用自动系统，它都能提供透明的确认工具， ——适用于所有时间范围和市场条件。 这不是一个重新绘制的噱头，也不是单一价格信息的衍生品， ——它是
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
指标
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
指标
Trend Hunter 是外汇、加密货币和差价合约市场的趋势指标。 该指标的一个特点是，它可以自信地跟随趋势，当价格略微刺穿趋势线时不会改变信号。 指标不会重新绘制；收盘后会出现入市信号。 当沿着趋势移动时，指标会显示趋势方向上的其他入场点。 根据这些信号，您可以使用较小的止损进行交易。 趋势猎人是一个诚实的指标。 当您将鼠标悬停在指标信号上时，会显示该信号的潜在利润和可能的止损。 当出现新信号时，您可以收到以下通知： 警报 推送通知 通过电子邮件通知 电报中的通知 图表的屏幕截图也会发送到 Telegram，因此您无需打开终端即可做出交易决定。 指标信号可以在电报频道中在线查看 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/11085#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=50356403 趋势猎人扫描仪可帮助您评估其他货币对和时间范围的趋势方向。 您还可以使用扫描仪接收其他仪器的入场信号。 要自动化交易，您可以使用使用指标信号进行交易的顾问  该指标通过位于图表下方的便捷面板进行控制。 MT4 版本 https://www.
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
指标
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
作者的更多信息
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
专家
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
专家
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
PulseZones MTF
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart. It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes. This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction z
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
筛选:
无评论
回复评论