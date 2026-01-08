XAU AI Structure Trader PRO (MT5)

AI-powered market structure trading for disciplined intraday & swing traders.

Designed for traders who prefer waiting for the right setup rather than forcing trades.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, license key and the setup instructions.





XAU AI Structure Trader PRO is not a high-frequency trading robot and is not designed for aggressive scalping.

This Expert Advisor focuses on identifying high-quality market structure opportunities supported by volatility expansion and momentum alignment. If conditions are not favorable, the EA will intentionally stay inactive.

This product is built for traders who understand that not trading is often the best decision.

Does this EA trade every day?

No.

This EA is intentionally selective. It may stay in WAIT mode for extended periods if market conditions do not meet its strict probability criteria.





Why does the EA sometimes not open trades?

Because the system prioritizes capital protection over trade frequency.

If structure, volatility, or momentum are misaligned, no trade is taken.





Is this EA suitable for beginners?

Basic trading knowledge is recommended.

This EA is designed for traders who understand trends, structure, and risk management.





What symbols does this EA work best on?

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

Other symbols are not recommended unless properly tested by the user.





What timeframe should I use?

Attach the EA to M15 or H1 charts.

The system internally analyzes multiple timeframes including H1 and H4.





Does this EA use martingale, grid, or hedging?

No.

This EA does NOT use martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery systems.





Can I use this EA on a small account?

Yes, but conservative risk settings are strongly recommended.

Lower leverage and smaller lot sizes will improve long-term stability.





Does the EA guarantee profit?

No trading system can guarantee profits.

This EA is a probability-based decision system designed to improve trade quality, not eliminate risk.





Why is the EA price higher than typical robots?

This product focuses on trade quality, advanced logic, and disciplined execution rather than mass-market scalping strategies.

Requirements:

MetaTrader 5 platform

Stable internet connection

Allow WebRequest (if AI module is enabled)

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Updates will be provided to improve stability, logic refinement, and compatibility with future MetaTrader 5 versions.

User-specific trading performance is not guaranteed and depends on broker conditions, risk settings, and market behavior.

This Expert Advisor is provided as-is.

The developer is not responsible for individual trading results.

Users are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before live trading.



