BullBear Strength Meter

The BullBear Strength Meter is a dynamic market sentiment and momentum indicator that quantifies the real balance of power between buyers and sellers. Instead of relying on a single formula, it fuses multiple proven analytical engines into one comprehensive strength model — giving traders an accurate visual readout of bullish and bearish dominance in real time.

This tool measures, compares, and displays the intensity of market forces using advanced statistical and trend-based calculations. It plots separate Bull and Bear strength lines along with mean and deviation bands, making it easy to identify overextended conditions, potential reversals, and true momentum shifts before they appear on the chart.

Key Features

Dual Strength Lines: Visualizes separate Bull and Bear strength levels for clear directional bias.

Multi-Layer Engine: Combines multiple analytical components, including MACD, ROC, ADX, ATR, EMA Supertrend, CCI, and Ichimoku data.

Statistical Precision: Includes mean and standard deviation bands (+2σ and +3σ) to measure volatility and trend extremes.

Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Logic: Works on all timeframes and can reference higher or custom ones for broader market confirmation.

Clear Visualization: Distinct color-coded lines (green for bulls, orange for bears) with shaded deviation zones for clarity and speed of interpretation.

Trend and Volatility Detection: Identifies periods of expansion, exhaustion, and consolidation based on dynamic data dispersion.

Scalping to Swing Compatibility: Efficient across any strategy — from quick intraday entries to long-term positioning.

How It Works

The indicator continuously calculates the strength of bullish and bearish activity using multiple internal components such as momentum (MACD, ROC), trend strength (ADX), and volatility (ATR). Each calculation is normalized and combined to create a unified Bull score and Bear score. Statistical functions then compute the mean and standard deviations of these values to define the “normal” and “extreme” regions of market behavior. The result is a precise, constantly updating visual model showing which side — bulls or bears — currently dominates the market and whether that strength is sustainable or stretched.

Practical Uses

Confirm market bias before entering trades.

Spot early signs of trend reversals when bull or bear power diverges from price.

Detect overbought or oversold regions with ±2σ and ±3σ deviation levels.

Measure momentum sustainability after breakouts or corrections.

Build a directional filter for algorithmic or discretionary trading systems.

Inputs and Customization

Timeframe: Choose the analysis timeframe (default M15).

Internal Periods: Adjustable MACD, ADX, ATR, CCI, and Ichimoku parameters for deeper optimization.

Color and Style Controls: Full customization of line colors, widths, and visual style.

Summary

The BullBear Strength Meter transforms complex multi-indicator data into one unified, readable sentiment chart. It helps traders understand who truly controls the market — the bulls or the bears — and when that control is shifting.

Designed for precision, clarity, and adaptability, this tool provides an edge for traders who want to trade with the flow of real market strength, not against it.