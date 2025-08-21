Gold swing dragon
- 专家
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- 版本: 4.12
- 激活: 5
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach.
The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities.
It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions.
Core Features
-
Swing-Based Entry System: Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones.
-
Trend Filter: A built-in filter to avoid trading during sideways or low-quality market conditions.
-
Adaptive Take-Profit and Stop-Loss: Uses broker-validated stops and take-profits that adjust to Gold’s volatility.
-
Risk Management: Configurable lot sizing and equity protection. No martingale or grid strategies are used.
-
Dynamic Trade Management: Options for trailing stop and breakeven adjustments once a position is in profit.
-
Swing & Hold Logic: The EA is designed to maintain trades longer than typical scalpers, aiming to capture extended price movements.
-
Validation-Safe Coding: Structured with MQL5 Market rules, including strict order checks for backtesting and live accounts.
Usage Notes
-
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Recommended timeframes: H1 and H4 for clearer swing structures.
-
The EA does not guarantee results and should be tested on a demo account before live trading.
-
This tool is intended as an automated trading system; results depend on broker conditions, account settings, and market behavior.
I highly recommend this The LEVEL of support exceeding my expectations I am completely impressed with the professionalism and customer service