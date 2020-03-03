SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader

STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5)

Launch Price — Limited Offer

SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost.

Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk

SteadyRange M5 is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD M5. It operates inside a highly curated intraday price zone between 1.1460 and 1.1880, using a dual-engine structure (A & B), slope-driven logic, score evaluation, dynamic market regime clustering, and strict safety filters to deliver stable, controlled, and high-quality execution.

This EA is not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage, and not any kind of recovery method.
Its logic is selective, conservative, and built for long-term stability.

Human Support & Continuous Improvement

Immediate Support After Installation
Once you activate SteadyRange M5, please send an email to:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com
You will be added to our client list to ensure priority support, guidance, and follow-up.

Ongoing Monitoring & Future Updates
The system is evaluated regularly. Optional updates may be released to enhance stability, expand micro-range coverage, refine internal scoring logic, or further improve regime classification.

Key Features

Dual-Engine Architecture

  • Engine A → Lower micro-range

  • Engine B → Upper micro-range

Each engine uses independent parameters:

  • Range limits

  • Slope length

  • Score threshold

  • SL multiplier

  • Magic number

  • Trade comment

  • Minimum dynamic risk

This separation enhances precision and robustness.

Modular Micro-Range Structure

The global operational range is subdivided into multiple internal modules.
Each module applies a specialized logic set, enhanced by slope analysis (default 60 bars).

This framework improves consistency and selectivity across different price zones.

Dynamic Market Regime Clustering (Advanced Filter)

SteadyRange M5 integrates a dynamic clustering system that continuously evaluates current market conditions and classifies them into distinct internal regimes.

Each regime represents a different combination of:

  • Trend slope behavior

  • Volatility and ATR structure

  • Volume dynamics

  • Efficiency metrics

  • Directional pressure balance

At any given moment, the EA identifies the most representative active cluster and uses it as a high-level filter to condition trade eligibility.

This allows the system to:

  • Adapt execution to prevailing market structure

  • Avoid forcing trades in unsuitable regimes

  • Increase trade quality and consistency

  • Reduce regime-mismatch risk

The clustering logic does not predict price direction; it selectively enables or restricts execution based on statistical similarity to historically validated market conditions.

Score-Based Trade Validation

A trade is executed only if the score engine validates:

  • Slope alignment

  • Micro-range positioning

  • Threshold conditions

  • Spread safety

  • Time restrictions

  • Risk mode compatibility

  • Active market regime (cluster) eligibility

User-adjustable sensitivity via:

  • s_threshold_A

  • s_threshold_B

Two Risk Modes

1. Dynamic Risk Mode
Risk adjusts gradually within a user-defined band.

You define:

  • Minimum % risk

  • Max–Min difference (%)

2. Fixed Risk Mode
If UseFixedRisk = true , the EA applies a constant risk % per trade.

Safety Filters

Built-in protections include:

  • Maximum allowed spread

  • Daily trading windows

  • Friday close protection

  • Sunday open protection

  • Broker-specific time control

Avoids:

  • Spread spikes

  • Low-liquidity hours

  • Weekend gaps

  • Unstable market conditions

Market Regime Transparency & Testing Scope

SteadyRange M5 has been designed with a strong emphasis on real-time robustness and long-term survivability. While its internal filters and decision frameworks are grounded in quantitative observations extracted from recent market behavior, the system’s objective is not to replicate past performance, but to consistently exploit small, persistent statistical edges as they emerge over time.

The EA is inherently regime-aware and selective by design. It operates only when current market conditions align with its internal structural, statistical, and regime-based requirements. When those conditions are not present, the system naturally reduces activity or remains inactive, prioritizing capital preservation during anomalous or unfavorable environments.

Users are encouraged to freely backtest the EA across any historical periods of their choosing. Such testing may reveal phases of strong performance, reduced activity, or prolonged inactivity depending on market structure at the time. This behavior is intentional and reflects a conservative philosophy focused on long-term consistency, adaptive selectivity, and sustained participation in live market conditions, rather than continuous exposure or forced execution.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Spread: < 1 pip or Raw

  • Recommended balance: ≥ 1000 USD

  • Works on Netting & Hedging accounts

FULL INPUT REFERENCE 

GENERAL SETTINGS

Max global simultaneous positions
Maximum total number of open positions allowed across both engines.

0 = both can open, 1 = priority A, 2 = priority B
Defines engine execution priority when the global position limit is reached.

Maximum allowed spread in points
Prevents new trades when the current spread exceeds this threshold.

Friday Market Close Hour (24h)
Hour at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Friday Market Close Minute
Minute at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Close positions X minutes before Friday close
Forces open positions to close before market shutdown to avoid weekend risk.

Hour after which Sunday trades are allowed
Delays trading after market open to avoid low-liquidity conditions.

RISK MANAGEMENT

UseFixedRisk (true / false)
If true, a fixed percentage risk is applied per trade.
If false, dynamic risk progression is used.

% risk if UseFixedRisk == true
Fixed risk percentage per trade when fixed risk mode is enabled.

difference between Min/Max risk (%)
Defines the width of the dynamic risk band.
Example: Min 1.5% + difference 2.0% = Max 3.5%.

ENGINE A — LOWER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward A
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine A trades.

sl_mult_A
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine A.

manual_range_high_A
Upper price boundary of Engine A operational range.

manual_range_low_A
Lower price boundary of Engine A operational range.

SlopeBarsA
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctA
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctA
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “A” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicA
Magic number assigned to Engine A trades.

InpCommentA
Trade comment for Engine A positions.

Min %risk A
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine A.

s_threshold_A
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

ENGINE B — UPPER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward B
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine B trades.

sl_mult_B
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine B.

manual_range_high_B
Upper price boundary of Engine B operational range.

manual_range_low_B
Lower price boundary of Engine B operational range.

SlopeBarsB
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctB
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctB
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “B” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicB
Magic number assigned to Engine B trades.

InpCommentB
Trade comment for Engine B positions.

Min %risk B
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine B.

s_threshold_B
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

CLUSTER-BASED REGIME FILTERS

EnableCluster0
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 0 regime.

EnableCluster1
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 1 regime.

EnableCluster2
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 2 regime.

EnableCluster3
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 3 regime.

Each cluster represents a distinct internal market regime.
Disabling a cluster prevents trade execution under that regime.

How SteadyRange M5 Executes Trades

A position is opened only when all validation layers align:

  • Micro-range match

  • Slope module confirmation

  • Score threshold

  • Active market regime (cluster) validation

  • Spread safety

  • Time safety

  • Friday/Sunday protections

  • Risk mode eligibility

  • Engine availability

This workflow ensures high selectivity, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders prioritizing stability

  • Users seeking a fully rule-based automated system

  • Traders preferring quality setups over high frequency

  • Capital-preservation oriented traders

  • Anyone avoiding martingale, grid, or recovery systems

Final Note

SteadyRange M5 focuses on consistency, selectivity, regime awareness, and controlled execution.

Default parameters are optimized for stability.
Changing core inputs may significantly affect performance.

Support

For inquiries or configuration assistance:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com

We provide prompt support and follow-up for all licensed users.


推荐产品
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
专家
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
MultiPair
ООО 'Уралтранзит'
3.75 (4)
专家
Треугольным арбитражем называют одновременно открытие ордеров по трем валютным парам. Направление сделок и пары выбираются таким образом, чтобы одновременно открытые позиции страховали друг друга. За счет этого можно открываться достаточно большими лотами, и риск невелик. Варианты треугольников: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY Ордера, входящие в состав такого треугольника находятся в постоянном движении. Советник анализирует реальные цены на данный момент и просчитывает какими они должны быть. При рас
FREE
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
专家
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro 是一款多功能的自动化交易专家顾问（EA），适用于 MetaTrader 5。它可以用于交易主流货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY 等）、贵金属（Gold/XAUUSD）、石油（WTI、Brent）以及加密货币（BTCUSD 等）。该 EA 基于“超级信号”（Super Signals）的理念，通过识别所选时间周期内的局部高点和低点（可能的反转或回调点）来生成交易信号。 当出现买入或卖出信号时，EA 会自动开仓，并可通过追踪止损（Trailing Stop）、保本（Breakeven）以及网格（对冲模式）功能来进行仓位管理。这使得 Smart Super Signals Pro 既适合相对激进的策略，也能满足较为保守的交易需求。 Key Features（主要特点） 支持主要金融工具： 外汇（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY 等）、贵金属（Gold/XAUUSD、Silver）、石油（WTI、Brent）、加密货币（BTCU
Magic Max
Reni
3.67 (3)
专家
Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes. Timeframe: (H1 or H4) EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD Timeframe: (M1 To H1) STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash (You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell) Trade Mode = Both                     = Buy                    = Sell Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
专家
Live account signal of my Similar Gold MT5 EA  https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/en/systemtrade/fx/68349?via=toppage_recentViewed Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - Christmas Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $198 . Price will be hiked to $499 after  Sale of 1st 10 Copies .   Gold
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 中本聪 – BTCUSD M5 智能交易系统 中本聪是一款专为 BTCUSD 在 M5 时间框架下设计的智能交易系统。 它结合了基于 RSI 的入场指标和基于 ADX 的出场指标，以及强大的风险管理层。 目标：在严格保护账户安全的同时，捕捉比特币的细微波动。 主要特点 特定交易品种和时间框架：针对 BTCUSD 和 M5 进行了优化。 入场逻辑： • RSI 交叉点可检测动量爆发。 • 可配置周期和价位，提高灵活性。 出场逻辑： • ADX 确认平仓时机。 • 专为快速、规范的出场而设计。 风险保护： • 点差、最大持仓量及持仓手数。 • 每日亏损及回撤防护。 • 账户级净值保护。 新闻筛选： • 暂停预定的高/中影响力新闻（通过 ForexSB 推送）。 时段筛选： • 完全可自定义的交易时段（每日和周五收盘选项）。 统计信息叠加： • 实时交易统计
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
HMA Scalper Pro  EA     是一款多功能交易机器人，适用于在最受欢迎的金融工具上进行活跃交易，包括流行的货币对（EUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPY、AUD/USD、USD/CAD）、黄金（XAU/USD）、石油（Brent、WTI）以及加密货币（BTC、ETH、LTC等）。 其核心算法基于改进版Hull移动平均线（HMA），相比传统移动平均线可提供更清晰的信号。该智能交易系统能灵活应对短期价格波动，运用网格化的订单开启模式并结合高级风险管理工具。内置的可视化面板可简化交易参数的设置与控制。 HMA Scalper Pro EA   的主要功能和用途 剥头皮交易模式 聚焦于短期价格波动，迅速确定潜在进场和出场点位。 网格交易模式 支持网格模式（Grid）。当价格走势不利时，可按设定间隔继续加仓，从而获得更有利的平均进场价格。 多层次资金保护 灵活设置止损（Stop Loss）、移动止损到保本（Break Even）、移动止盈（Trailing Stop）以及每日限制等功能，帮助控制黄金、原油、加密货币等高波动品种的风险。 信息面板 在图表上显示当前
Gold Beat
Sm Sarwar Hossain
专家
Gold Beat  is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
专家
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
Mitsuha MT5
Noriyuki Suzuki
专家
This EA takes advantage of anomalies in USDJPY and executes around 12 trades per month. Therefore, the recommended currency pair is USDJPY , and there is no specific recommended timeframe (it can trade on any chart). Performance tends to be better with brokers that offer a tight USDJPY spread and positive swap on BUY positions . Since the EA uses time-based trading, please use a broker where GMT offset is +3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST) and +2 during Standard Time . If you use a broker wit
FREE
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Multicurrency Hedge MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Multicurrency Hedge is an Automatic Trading Robot based on Standard Deviation. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The Main trade is when the price goes beyond the Standard Deviation on the Main Currency pair, and then the trading on other pairs is executed, the Multicurrency Grid is Activated. Install EA on VPS and on one Currency pair "EURUSD", Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. PARAMETERS: SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search; SD_APRI
Dragon Fibonacci Scalper
Nguyen Dinh Nghia
专家
FiboScalper Minimum Deposit 1000$/2 Pair= EURUSD GBPUSD Recommended Pair EURUSD,EURJPY,USDJPY,GBPUSD,GBPJPY Timeframe H1 Parameters Lots: Number of lots Lotexponent: Martingale exponent Pipstep: number of step to open new position Maxlot: max lot use on bot Takeprofit: Take profit UseEquityStop: true if you want to use Equity Stop the bot Total EquityRisk: max drawn down by percent
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GuildMaster AI Stock Edition
Darren Sean Blouin
专家
GuildMaster AI Stock Edition Professional automated stock trading for MT5 Precision. Control. Discipline. GuildMaster AI Stock Edition is a professional automated stock trading system for MetaTrader 5 , engineered exclusively for equities and stock CFDs . It delivers disciplined execution , adaptive risk control , and structured decision logic for traders who value consistency over hype . Built specifically for automated stock trading , GuildMaster AI applies advanced signal processing and AI
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
专家
PCA Pairs Trader Pro——是一款基于主成分分析（PCA）方法的专家顾问，它能够自动从五只工具组成的投资组合中选出最佳资产对，并在两头持仓（多头和空头）之间构建市场中性对冲头寸。与传统的单一资产对冲交易只分析一对资产不同，PCA Pairs Trader Pro 执行多维度统计分析，发掘隐藏模式，并能在不断变化的市场环境中自适应，无需人工调参。 “专业人士通常并不拥有更多的知识或更高的技巧。他们之所以能赚钱，是因为他们参与了完全不同的游戏。” 改变您的交易思路，运用“另类”规则和方法，就像大机构和对冲基金中的顶尖“玩家”那样。 这是限量的 10 套终身授权，EA 价格将迅速上涨。立即以优惠价格永久拥有！之后仅提供租赁服务。 为什么 PCA Pairs Trader Pro 是对冲交易的下一个层级 多资产分析 顾问不局限于两只资产，而是直接对五只工具组成的板块进行分析，通过主成分分析（PCA）和协方差矩阵运算，甄选出最佳资产对，这能揭示传统方法无法察觉的深层关联。 主成分分析 + 机器学习算法 利用机器学习算法计算市场分布的关键向量，可客观区分整体趋势与异常波动，
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
专家
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
专家
此专家顾问（EA）旨在交易 DE40 指数（根据经纪商不同，也可能标记为DAX、GER40等）。EA自动识别市场中的交易机会，并通过风险驱动的方法管理头寸，为您提供 两种交易模式 ： 保守型 – 较慢、稳健的方法。 激进型 – 旨在利用市场大幅波动的更快策略（风险更高）。 该策略根据预定的时间窗口选择其头寸和交易方向，每天最多执行 一笔交易 。 无 对冲 无 网格 无 马丁格尔 规格： 交易品种： DE40, GER40, DAX 杠杆： 任意 时间框架： 已在5分钟时间框架上测试，适用于大多数情况。 推荐经纪商： IC Markets 最低推荐存款： $500 注意： 购买后，请发送消息以获取EA的使用手册。 免责声明 – 交易风险与未来盈利能力 金融市场交易具有高风险，并非适合所有投资者。使用自动化交易系统（EA）不能保证盈利，且过去的表现并不代表未来结果。 所有交易都涉及重大风险，EA用户应仅使用可以承受损失的资金进行交易。市场条件可能迅速变化，且无算法能考虑所有市场变量。 使用该EA即表示您确认： 您对交易决策承担全部责任。 EA开发者对交易过程中产生的损失不承担责任。 不保证
Gold Quant Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (4)
专家
LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS Primary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 03 September 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812 Secondary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 08 December 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752 Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing independent verification of: Full trade history Drawdown and risk behaviour Growth and consistency Real market execution No demo trading. Full transparency. LIMITED LA
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
1.8 (5)
专家
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
专家
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
专家
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
专家
Venom US30 Scalp – 由 VENOM LABS 打造的精准 US30 剥头皮交易系统 绝不会爆仓的智能交易EA SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 对于使用不同时区的经纪商（如 Exness），如果您的经纪商不是 GMT+3，请将最后一个输入项设置为 TRUE 。 仅使用30分钟时间周期。 ️ 警告 ：时区或时间周期设置不正确可能会导致EA运行异常。 限时24小时优惠价格，立即抢购！ 什么是 Venom US30 Scalp？ Venom US30 Scalp 是一款完全自动化的智能交易专家顾问（EA），专为在 H1 时间周期内交易US30（道琼斯指数）进行优化。 本EA完全基于独家数学算法——不使用任何指标、不进行新闻交易，更严格避免网格和马丁格尔策略。 由 Venom Labs 精心设计，特别适合注重交易精准性、纪律性和稳定增长的交易者，而非依赖高风险策略或短期炒作。 运行原理（策略逻辑） Venom US30 Scalp 使用高级数学模型，专门针对趋势进行交易，等待多个确认信号后才执行交易
ZAR Wave
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
专家
ZAR Wave EA 乘风破浪，尽在 ZAR Wave EA。 ZAR Wave EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的尖端全自动专家顾问（EA），利用由 Serghey Magalà 创建并拥有的 FOTSI（外汇综合真实强度指数） 指标，提供先进的多元货币交易策略。该 EA 将 FOTSI 的货币强度分析与 指数移动平均线（EMA） 相结合，精准高效地交易 28 个主要外汇货币对。配备强大的风险管理、可定制的交易量大小和智能交易执行，ZAR Wave EA 赋予交易者征服外汇市场的信心。 主要功能 多元货币交易 ：无缝交易 28 个外汇货币对（如 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、AUDUSD），轻松实现投资组合多元化。 FOTSI 驱动的策略 ：利用 Serghey Magalà 的专有 FOTSI（外汇综合真实强度指数） 指标，根据货币强度趋势识别高概率交易机会。 基于 EMA 的交易管理 ：使用 50 周期和 100 周期 EMA 确认交易进场和出场，优化动态市场表现。 灵活的交易量大小 ： 固定交易量 ：设置一致的交易量以确保可预测的交易。 账户余
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
专家
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
该产品的买家也购买
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
专家
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jackal智能交易系统 – 交易策略 实盘运行4个月 购买后永久免费使用所有产品 下载配置文件  黄金1分钟 | ECN账户：兼容任何经纪商 Jackal EA 基于多层次智能突破策略，结合先进的风险控制与盈利管理，能够灵活适应市场波动。 1. 突破陷阱策略 当市场条件满足时，EA会同时挂两个方向的挂单： Buy Stop ：当前价格之上 Sell Stop ：当前价格之下 当市场出现强势单边行情时，EA立即入场，无需预测方向。 2. 智能交易管理 初始止损： 固定止损点数，用于控制风险。 移动止损： 当交易盈利时，止损会自动跟随价格移动，锁定利润。 无风险模式： 达到一定盈利后，止损移动至开仓价以上，确保最坏情况下仍有净利润。 3. 回撤与盈利保护系统 智能补亏： 若某次交易亏损，下一笔交易目标是补回亏损并实现净盈利。 回撤修复： 在特定条件下启动的机制，用于减少浮动亏损。  输入参数指南 Jackal EA 可通过输入参数进行全面自定义： 手数管理 LotsSize 固定手数。非零时使用此值。 LotsPer1000 当LotsSize=0时，按账户余额动态计算手数（例
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
专家
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
专家
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）简介 APE 是一款基于 均值回归策略 开发的智能交易系统（EA）。它用于识别价格的过度波动，并在特定条件下执行反趋势操作。 该系统内置风险管理模块，包括可配置的每日亏损限制和自动盈利平仓功能。用户可根据账户规模、评估要求或个人风险承受能力调整参数。 APE 已通过大量历史数据测试，系统结构稳定，适合有一定交易经验、了解风险与资金管理的用户。 风险控制功能： 可配置的日内最大亏损限制 达到净利润目标后自动平仓 支持多种风险设定（如保守、中性、高风险） 技术概览： 反趋势逻辑，基于市场过度延伸行为 内置资本保护机制 可根据模拟账户或评估平台进行参数调整 适用于策略研究、测试及控制型实盘应用 重要声明： 本产品在特定条件下可能增加持仓暴露， 不适用于长期投资或构建历史记录 。 所有结果基于历史回测，不代表实盘表现，也不构成未来盈利的承诺。请用户在理解相关风险的前提下使用本产品。 交易货币对说明： APE 可应用于多种货币对，但建议优先选择以下四个组合，以获取较稳定和低风险的效果： AUDCAD EURCAD NZDCAD GBPNZD AUDN
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
专家
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
专家
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
专家
尊敬的客户： 我，Pratham Barot，God Gold Martingale 的拥有者和开发者，想提醒您，我的 EA 的假冒版本已发布在多个页面上。为了保护您的宝贵资金并确保您的体验安全，请避开这些假冒产品。请务必通过我们的正版平台购买和使用。请避开像 YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET 等平台，这些平台会冒用我们的名义出售虚假机器人。这些骗局可能会浪费您的金钱。为了安全起见，请只从我们的官方平台购买。 感谢您的信任和支持。 此致， Pratham Barot HFT Gold Martingale EA 是一款先进的自动化交易系统，专为黄金市场（XAUUSD）的高频交易设计。它采用高精度算法，抓住短期价格波动，快速执行交易，效率极高。专为 MetaTrader 5 打造，部署与监控便捷，适合在波动剧烈的黄金市场中寻求自动剥头皮交易的投资者。系统需求： 最低资金：$3,000 原始点差：0–3 点 稳定的互联网连接以保证最佳性能 特点： 高利润潜力： 四个月内实现了491.25%的收益，$1,000 初始金增长至 $5,912.51。
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
MAX XAUUSD – 闪耀黄金市场的智能交易系统 各位交易员们，大家好！ 我是   MAX XAUUSD ，趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，实力非凡。我的专长？ 黄金 。没错，我精准而自信地交易黄金/美元对，为您在闪耀的黄金市场上带来无与伦比的交易机会！ 为什么选择 MAX XAUUSD？ 智能顺势系统 采用先进的顺势交易算法， 风险最小化，收益最大化 每一笔交易都 提前布局 ，回测与实盘完全透明 100%真实策略 ，无历史拟合，无数据造假 即插即用体验 简单安装，轻松配置 支持 MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 双平台 自动监控市场，精准执行交易 ️ 真实可靠承诺 在智能化流行和神经网络遍地的今天，我们坚持： "不求销售量，只求解救市场苦难的每一位交易者" 系统核心特性 专业黄金交易 专注品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元） 适用周期 ：M30、H1等主流时间框架 交易逻辑 ：基于波动性触发器和价格结构 先进风控管理 使用固定的止损和移动的止盈水平 支持多种策略：马丁格尔、网格系统、加仓机制 独立于新闻、指标或第三
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
专家
认识 Master Oscillators，一个使交易变得简单且灵活的机器人！从RSI，CCI或Stochastic信号中进行选择，构建您自己的策略。这个机器人为您提供了许多工具，比如MA过滤器，动态手数，Kelly准则计算器，动态的止损和止盈水平等等。 无论您的交易风格如何，Master Oscillators都在这里为您服务。它为您提供重要的信息，统计数据等等，同时始终保证您的交易安全。如果你曾经想过建立自己的交易机器人，但却不知道如何去做，Master Oscillators 可以帮助你。 今天就开始使用 Master Oscillators，提高您的交易表现！ 用户指南:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 全新！！！引入了反马丁盈利系统！您现在可以在非常低风险下实现高利润！ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792 免责声明： 交易涉及风险，并不适合每个人。该产品的过去表现并不能保证未来结果。使用Master Oscillators的风险由您自己承担。创建者对您在使用此工具时可能
筛选:
无评论
回复评论