Alpha Gold Strategy

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for volatile markets, with a strong focus on risk-controlled position management and systematic profit extraction.

The EA operates using a dual-side market participation model, allowing it to adapt dynamically to changing price conditions. It does not rely on indicators, curve-fitting, or signal prediction. Instead, it focuses on price behavior and structured trade management.

Key Highlights:

  • Dynamic position sizing with controlled exposure growth

  • Built-in profit protection

  • Designed to handle high volatility and ranging conditions efficiently

  • No martingale, no grid explosions, no indicator dependency

The system is engineered to extract profits gradually while managing risk at the portfolio level, rather than relying on single trades. This makes it suitable for traders who value stability, consistency, and disciplined automation over aggressive scalping or signal chasing. 

Recommended Usage:

  • Best suited for volatile instruments (e.g., Gold / XAUUSD)

  • Works across multiple timeframes bet for 1Minute

  • Optimized for accounts with sufficient margin

  • Proper risk settings are essential for long-term performance

  • Hedged grid system

  •  Not suitable for small accounts below 700$

Important Note:

Like all advanced trading systems, this EA performs best when market conditions align with its design logic. It is not a get-rich-quick tool, but a professional-grade automated strategy intended for disciplined traders.This Algo is specially desgined for Prop firms, High Net-worth Individuals, Institutions. Although it has worked out for acounts with a 700$ deposit. but risks are associated with it accordingly. with proper risk management and timing I have converted a 700$ account to 3000$ account. Also Backtest shown is for reference only. Results depend on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and risk settings. Live results may differ.

推荐产品
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
专家
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
专家
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (4)
专家
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar
Arvind Verma
专家
Asia Trading Titans  Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine . Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference. Live signal & set files Live Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My Set files / custom tuni
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
专家
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
专家
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
专家
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
专家
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
专家
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
Neon Ash UsdJpy 1H
Burak Enes Aydin
专家
This expert advisor (EA) is designed for trading the USD/JPY pair on a 1-hour (H1) timeframe , utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trade opportunities. The strategy is built upon Stochastic, Bulls Power, Moving Averages, and Pin Bar patterns , ensuring a dynamic and structured approach to market conditions. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Uses %K Period (16), %D Period (3), and Slowing (2) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions. Bulls Power
Maarten Gale
Burak Enes Aydin
专家
30 Usd FOR A LIMITED TIME SO YOU CAN TRY IT   Maarten Gale Ea includes the standard martingale strategy and the Reverse Martingale strategy. For the reverse martingale strategy, you just need to activate the Opposite mode. Unlike normal martingale, this system determines a take profit rate based on a percentage calculation, instead of opening hundreds of lots for small profits. It also includes the Auto Lot feature according to your account size and leverage ratio. In this way, you do not hav
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
专家
Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD、XAUUSD 和 AUDCAD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验非凡。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT4 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次前）|
WAllstreet us30 Super Scalping
Teresa Maria Pimenta
专家
注意：仅适用于Pepperstone对冲账户！ De:10.000 USD Por:2500 USD    Proximo Preço:10.500 USD 该专家是一位经验丰富的华尔街US30资产交易者，具有非常明确的交易方法和特定的风险管理策略，旨在最大限度地降低风险并实现最大利润。他使用差价过滤器寻找最佳的市场进出机会，同时使用时间过滤器避免在市场波动性较高的时段进行交易。此外，他使用个人定制的指标根据自己的经验和知识识别趋势和趋势反转点。风险管理是他交易方法的核心组成部分，他利用止损和止盈订单保护投资并确保利润最大化。此外，他还有明确的资金管理计划，根据可用资金限制交易规模，避免承担不必要的风险。 华尔街US30 Expert Advisor是一个自动交易系统，专门设计用于在低点差和低佣金的经纪商上交易US30资产。它利用神经网络自动调整智能挂单，优化交易结果并覆盖止损和点差。该系统是一个短线交易者，意味着它寻找小的价格波动以获得稳定的利润。 Ryan Jones比率： 该专家使用Ryan Jones比率规则作为其交易策略中的风险管理技术。Ryan Jones比率是
Gold Flow Trader Plus
Maicon Rodrigues Reis
专家
Gold Flow Trader Plus — Official Description Overview (M3 Timeframe / 1:1000 Leverage) Gold Flow Trader Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), with an absolute focus on operational discipline, strict risk control, and capital preservation. This Expert Advisor was designed to trade only when market conditions are favorable, avoiding entries in high-risk environments, excessive instability, or low technical-quality setups. Its goal is not t
RSI 2 Storm
Diego Helio Da Silva
专家
How does it work? IFR 2 Storm checks the value of RSI 2 for each new candle, making only buy entries. When RSI 2 is below the configured parameter, the first entry is made. If the configured take profit is not reached ([default] maximum of the two previous candles ) by the close of the next candle, the second entry is made. If the take profit is not reached by the start of the next candle, the third entry is made. The stop loss is not calculated in price, the stop loss is calculated in candles (
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
专家
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
One Milion
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
专家
Expert Million Way From $500 to $1 million in 4 years More than one well-studied risk strategy The expert allows from the first $500 Hello Million Dollars Without any fatigue, we are in the era of artificial intelligence Your opportunity is now available for automated trading You can now achieve all your dreams with the strongest market strategy now with the Expert Million Dollars
HFT Indicador Economico
Mauricio Bornancin Cit
专家
Apresentação:  - O Expert "HFT Indicador Econômico" da CIT Group é um indicador especializado na bolsa brasileira (B3). Objetivo:  - Especificamente desenvolvido para o perfil de pessoas que operam no horário dos indicadores econômicos no mercado futuro (Índice e/ou Dólar). Funcionamento:  - Com os horários do calendário econômico o Expert efetua a entrada exata durante a tendência do indicador, com tempo/stops predeterminado  - Robô utilizando apenas eventos da moeda BRL e USD Funciona
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
专家
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Golden Portal EA
Lidiane Souza Da Silva
专家
Golden Portal EA - XAUUSD 专家顾问 以低风险、高回报的交易解锁黄金的潜力 这款前沿的专家顾问（EA）旨在让您的 XAUUSD 交易更加出色，无论您是进行快速盈利的短线交易，还是在长期波动中寻找机会。Golden Portal EA 专注于稳定增长和低风险策略，完美适用于那些希望在黄金的波动中获利，同时又不愿让资本暴露于不必要风险的交易者。 凭借其复杂的人工智能逻辑，结合经过验证的成功策略，Golden Portal EA 能够实时评估多个变量，包括价格动量、波动性和趋势模式，以识别最有可能成功的交易。它处理复杂的规则和计算，做出智能、可靠的决策，确保每一笔交易都基于全面、深入的市场洞察。 Golden Portal EA 的一大亮点是**极高的胜率**。借助先进的人工智能技术，EA 能够以惊人的精确度分析实时市场数据，并在最优化的时机执行交易。通过过滤市场噪声，仅识别最具盈利潜力的机会，Golden Portal 确保比传统交易系统获得显著更高的胜率。 特点： - 无马丁格尔策略 - 适应短线交易和波段交易   - 追踪止损，最大化盈利 -
Bull EA EurUsd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
3 (2)
专家
An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
Institutional Logic EA Bulit for Real Traders
Hamza Hussain
专家
Gold Precision Trader – The XAUUSD Edge Without Indicators Trade gold like a pro — without relying on lagging indicators or confusing signals.Gold Precision Trader is a battle-tested, rule-based strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for fast execution, high-probability entries, and mechanical consistency, this system eliminates noise and lets you trade with real structure, 1-3 trades daily. What Makes It Different Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Trades only during clear, h
CMFXGold
Chethan V
专家
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
专家
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
FXLegend
Ahmd Slah ʿBdalhady Hsyn
专家
介绍终极外汇专家顾问：一只旨在轻松征服自动交易的野兽。 这不仅仅是另一个专家顾问；它是一台真正的强大工具，旨在彻底改变您的交易体验。 经过14年的不懈测试、改进和坚定的奉献，我自豪地呈现了一款名副其实、物有所值的专家顾问。 以下是它与众不同之处： 无与伦比的灵活性： 这款专家顾问在所有货币对上无缝运作，让您能够探索无尽的交易机会，最大化潜在利润。 量身定制的风险管理： 通过六种不同的止盈和止损选项，您可以自由调整和定制符合您的风险承受能力和交易风格的策略。 令人印象深刻的胜率： 体验高达90%的胜率带来的强大优势，让您在市场中占据重要地位。 我们的专家顾问采用先进的算法和精确的市场分析，确保交易以出色的准确性执行。 征服市场逆境： 即使市场似乎对您不利，这款专家顾问也知道如何精确导航。 它采用复杂的技术保护您的仓位，将损失降至最低，并利用每一个可用的机会。 掌握主动权和控制权： 通过用户友好的界面掌控您的权益回撤和盈利能力。 您可以轻松调整设置，根据您的风险偏好和交易偏好优化性能。 全天候技术支持： 我们理解及时协助的重要性。 因此，我们专门的专家团队全天候为您解决问题、回答疑问，确保
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX - EURUSD M1 混合突破智能交易系统 每次仅开一单。低回撤。专为资金公司和零售交易者设计。 在 EURUSD M1 上使用真实点差数据（2015–2025 或最新数据）在 25+ 家经纪商和资金公司中进行测试。 旨在提供精确性、一致性和超低回撤——即使在 $100 的账户上也能稳定运行。 所有测试均在 $100 余额、1:1000 杠杆和固定止损/止盈条件下进行。 附带截图以确保透明。 支持的经纪商 OctaFX, IC Markets, HF Markets, Exness, XM Global, Tickmill, RoboForex, ActivTrades, FXPro, FXTM, Eightcap, FP Markets 支持的资金公司 FTMO, E8 Markets, The Funded Trader, FundedNext, MyFundedFX, SurgeTrader, Finotive Funding, FXIFY, BrightFunded, DNA Funded, Blueberry Funded, FundedPrime, Fu
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
专家
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 高级网格 EA Maximum Infinity Pro 是一款专业级的智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 MetaTrader 5 设计，它将先进的网格交易逻辑与强大的风险管理以及自适应的入场/出场策略相结合。这款 EA 既适合希望获得可靠、灵活且全自动交易解决方案的初学者，也适合经验丰富的交易者。 主要特点 智能网格系统 (Smart Grid System): 通过动态手数调整和网格间距，自动管理买入/卖出网格，以在各种市场条件下实现最佳性能。 自适应入场逻辑 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 使用多种指标和过滤器来识别高概率的交易入场点，减少不必要的交易并提高胜率。 整体盈利平仓与追踪止损 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 当达到目标利润时关闭所有网格仓位，或在强劲趋势中使用追踪止损逻辑以最大化收益。 暂停交易与新闻过滤 (Cutoff & News Filter): 在高影响新闻、NFP (非农就业数据) 发布期间或达到每日盈利目标时自动暂停交易，以保护您的资金。 Telegram
该产品的买家也购买
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number o
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
GOLD longterm
G Sridhar
专家
XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings, Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term, 0.01Lot is recommended, Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs, 1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs. 2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs. 3)Daily max (1000) in inputs, 4)Max position (250) in inputs, Trading is only should be the second source of income, Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings, For others lik
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
专家
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
专家
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
专家
PROP FIRM READY!   EA 不使用網格、馬丁格爾等。 該專家顧問採用雙隨機 H1/H4 和追蹤停損進行工作。該專家顧問可同時對 30 個標準符號進行交易。 帳戶類型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，點差非常低。 經紀商：IC Markets、Pepperstone 和 Raw 以及 Razor 的點差最低 重要提示：  為了獲得最佳結果，使用低點差帳戶非常重要！ 槓桿－至少1：100，建議1：500               - 低中、低和極低風險等級至少為 1:30 帳戶類型：對沖 交易  H1的時間範圍 優化期間：2024 - 2025年 EA 不使用網格、馬丁格爾等。 最低存款額： 500美元 重要的！購買後請給我發送私人訊息以接收安裝手冊和設定說明。 規格： 每筆交易均受 250 點 SL 保護 退出策略採用 H1 圖表的追蹤停損 訂單被分成 6 個較小的訂單，虧損的訂單可以使用獲勝訂單所獲得的利潤來平倉。 包含 Autolot 功能 非常容易安裝，不需要對設定進行任何更改，預設設定對於使用 GMT+2 和 DST 伺服器時間的大多數經紀人來說是完
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
专家
Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account types: Hedging and Netting Symbols: Forex pairs (user choice) Ti
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
专家
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Exclusive Prime MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Prime MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易顾问 Exclusive Prime MT5 是新一代智能交易顾问，专为重视自动化、稳定性和严格风险控制的交易者设计。该算法结合智能市场分析与资金管理系统，确保精准的交易执行，并能适应不同的市场环境。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的安装与设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商也会如此。每个经纪商都有不同的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户中 仅以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币截图仅用于演示。建议至少每年 优化一次 ，因为市场条件会不断变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少每年 重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化顾问后所设定的参数。 主要特点 智能分析： 趋势与震荡指标的结合，并过滤虚假信号。 适应
Market Trader AI Pro
Bohdan Suvorov
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  EA not using grid, martingale, etc. The Expert Advisor works on LSTM neural network. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 29 standard symbols. Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads IMPORTANT:  It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
专家
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | 统计套利引擎 像对冲基金一样交易，停止赌博。 ONR Correlation Master Pro 是一款基于 统计套利 (Pairs Trading) 原理的专业 EA。它不预测市场方向，而是利用资产之间的 相关性 (Correlation) 来获取稳定的现金流。 策略原理: 市场中性 (Market Neutral) 相关性监控: 实时监控两个高度相关的品种 (如 EURUSD 和 GBPUSD)。 价格缺口 (Gap): 当价格因波动而背离时，EA 识别机会。 对冲入场: EA 同时 买入 弱势品种并 卖出 强势品种。 获利平仓: 当价格回归均值 (Mean Reversion) 时，锁定净利润。 ️ 核心功能 ️ 100% 自动对冲: 无论市场暴涨还是暴跌，您的账户都受到保护。 狙击手逻辑: 无马丁格尔 (No Martingale)。无网格 (No Grid)。 拒绝过度交易。 专业面板 (V1.4): 暗黑模式界面，实时显示 RSI 缺口和每日利润。 推荐设置 (周期 M15
Timty Gold Sniper
Timothy Ogunlade
专家
Timty Gold Sniper 1. Precision Trading on Gold (XAUUSDm) Designed for micro or mini gold trading, adaptable to most broker symbols. Operates on the 15-minute chart (M15), ensuring frequent trade opportunities while staying responsive to market changes. 2. Smart Signal Generation Uses a weighted scoring system combining multiple technical indicators for reliable signals: EMA Trend (50 vs 200): Detects strong trends (golden/death crosses). RSI (14) : Identifies overbought/oversold conditions for
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
专家
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5 是一款专业的自动交易系统，基于智能且平衡的交易理念设计，可灵活适应不同的市场环境。 该策略通过分析真实价格行为，并以结构化方式建立交易，在震荡市场和趋势市场中都能有效捕捉机会。 系统采用清晰的交易周期和有序的订单管理方式，实现对交易过程的全面控制。 该交易系统支持 Limit 和 Stop 挂单模式，交易者可以根据市场特性自由选择执行方式。 通过预设的风险控制和利润管理规则，系统有效控制风险敞口，适合追求长期稳定交易的用户。 该系统不依赖单一市场状态，而是动态适应价格变化。 交易逻辑经过精心设计，避免情绪化或随机决策。 所有交易行为均基于预定义规则自动执行。 系统适合追求稳定性和一致性的交易者。 可作为长期交易工具持续运行。
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.5 (18)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 我们已经把最佳配置设置为了默认配置，所以对于普通人，那是开箱即用。对于进阶用户有丰富的个性化配置选项。我们还编写了使用说明购买后联系我们 即可 获取。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
筛选:
无评论
回复评论