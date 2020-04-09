Trade assistant pro v8

FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel

Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally.
It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management, precise risk control, and one-click execution, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders.

This tool does not trade automatically. Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-grade risk management to every trade.

Key Features

Easy & Fast Trading

  • One-click Buy / Sell / Close operations

  • Instant order placement directly from the chart

  • Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

Professional Risk Management

  • Automatic lot size calculation based on:

    • Balance percentage

    • Equity percentage

    • Fixed lot

  • Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Risk-controlled execution to protect your capital

  • Ideal for prop firm rules and funded accounts

 Advanced Order Management

  • Close all orders, only buys, or only sells

  • Modify Stop Loss & Take Profit easily

  • Break-even and partial management support

  • Clear visual control directly on the chart

 Clean & User-Friendly Panel

  • Simple and modern interface

  • No complicated settings

  • Works smoothly on any MT5 broker

 Why Use Trade Assistant?

  • Trade faster with less mistakes

  • Maintain strict risk discipline

  • Perfect for traders who prefer manual control with professional tools

  • Saves time and reduces emotional trading


