DTK Scalping Panel

A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders.
Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy, it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.

 Key Features:

  • Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom).

  • One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes.

  • Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one click.

  • Automatic TP/SL in USD – set global profit/loss targets for Buy and Sell positions.

  • Live profit tracking – panel displays real-time profit/loss for both Buy and Sell sides.

  • Candle timer – shows remaining seconds and progress of the current M5 candle.

  • Resizable panel – adjust panel size and height with quick buttons.

  • Modern interface – clean design with custom colors and gradient background.

 How to Use:

  1. Place the EA on the desired chart.

  2. Choose panel position (default: bottom-left).

  3. Use the lot input fields to set your preferred trade sizes.

  4. Open trades with one click, monitor profits in real-time, and manage them directly from the panel.

  5. Set Take Profit and Stop Loss in USD to automatically close all positions when targets are reached.

 Benefits for Traders:

  • Eliminates the need to manually manage trades in the terminal.

  • Increases speed and precision – ideal for scalping and fast intraday strategies.

  • Reduces emotional decision-making by using predefined TP/SL in monetary values.

  • Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto.

おすすめのプロダクト
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
ユーティリティ
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
ユーティリティ
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Trade Panel Simple MT5 One Click Risk Control
Joas Da Silva Veiga
ユーティリティ
トレーディングパネル,手動取引,注文管理,リスク管理,トレードマネージャー,ワンクリック取引,ストップロス,テイクプロフィット,部分決済,スキャルピング JoOrderTrade Simple – MT5 用インテリジェント手動トレードパネル 重要：本ツールを正しく動作させるには、MetaTrader 5 の設定で「Algo Trading を許可する」を必ず有効にしてください。この設定が有効になっていない場合、パネルは動作しません。 重要なお知らせ ：パネルが大きすぎたり小さすぎたりし、文字も同様に大きすぎる、または小さすぎる場合、または表示がずれている場合は、画面の解像度が原因の可能性があります。その場合、パネル設定内の   「BASE LAYOUT」   または   「BUTTON SIZES」   で、必要に応じて手動で調整してください。 英語またはポルトガル語を話し、ページがそれ以外の言語で表示されている場合は、MQL5 のページ言語を英語またはポルトガル語に変更してください。「概要」タブに、JoOrderTrade Simple トレードパネルの使い方を説明
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
ユーティリティ
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
ユーティリティ
目的: マーケットウォッチ の全シンボルを、現在の時間軸（TF）で default.tpl テンプレートを使用して自動的に開き、現在アクティブなチャート以外をすべて閉じます。手動操作不要で複数銘柄の分析に最適！ 特徴: 自動化: 数十のチャートを1クリックで開く。 安全性: 不要なチャートを閉じ、現在のチャートを維持。 柔軟性: カスタム default.tpl テンプレートを使用（事前に設定が必要！）。 現在の時間軸: アクティブなチャートのTFと同じ時間軸で開く。 インストール: OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 をMetaTrader 5の MQL5/Scripts フォルダにコピー。 ターミナルを再起動するか、スクリプトリストを更新（右クリック→ 更新 ）。 ️ 重要: default.tpl が MQL5/Profiles/Template/ にあることを確認。 現在のチャート以外はすべて閉じるため、作業に支障がないか確認。 現在のTFがサポートされていない場合、最寄りのTFで開く。
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Epic Trade Manager
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
ユーティリティ
Join WhatsApp Group for Free Signals & More Discussion https://chat.whatsapp.com/IWc1CaxviFw8Bu94JGRIQv For Live Signals Please Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352564?source=Site+Profile+Seller   Core Features: Manual Trading Panel   - Graphical interface with buttons for Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders Trailing Stop System   - Automated trailing stop with customizable settings Order Management   - One-click close all positions, trail all positions Real-time Dashboard   - Visual display
One Click Trader MT5 Demo
Andrzej Pierz
ユーティリティ
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additiona
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
ユーティリティ
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
AutoSLTP for Pending and Market order
Luu Tuan Trung
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate MT5 Auto SL/TP Assistant EA Our MT5 Expert Advisor is designed to automatically apply predefined SL and TP levels to any order you place – Fast, accurate, and fully automated, no manual errors, no delays. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone who values precision and speed. Auto SLTP Auto SL TP this is Utilities  Scalper Auto SL TP fast Open Close  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158389
FREE
One Click Close All Position Tool
Ghulam Hassan Nawaz
ユーティリティ
Are you an MT5 trader who needs rapid, reliable risk management? ​Introducing this essential utility – a powerful, free Expert Advisor designed to instantly close all open positions on your MetaTrader 5 account with a single, dedicated action. This tool is a must-have for emergency market exits or quick, decisive profit-taking. ​ Why is this a FREE tool? ​I am a professional MQL developer actively focused on delivering   5-star solutions   and   securing custom MQL5 Freelance Jobs . This free ut
FREE
Close all Orders Trailing Stop
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
ユーティリティ
このユーティリティ EA は、希望の利益値に達したとき、またはストップゲインが有効になったときに、買い注文または売り注文を閉じます。手動または他のロボットによってオープンされた注文をクローズします。  急激な価格変動で利益を保護または保証するのに非常に効果的です。 MT5 で利用可能なあらゆる期間およびあらゆる資産で機能します。 トレーリングスタート: たとえば、価格が 70 ピップス有利に動いた場合、ストップゲインが有効になります。  トレーリングストップ: またはトレーリングステップ: 価格がトレーリングスタートよりも上に定義された量だけ動く場合、利益を最大化するためにストップゲインを動かします。 ストップロス: 手動で設定する必要があります。 この製品は常により良いアップデートを受けます。 ご質問がございましたら、チャットで直接質問していただけます。 ご相談や改善提案など承ります。
FREE
Scalping Panel Station
Syamsurizal Dimjati
ユーティリティ
RITZ SCALPING TRADING STATION adalah sistem panel eksekusi trading ultra-cepat yang dirancang untuk trader scalping, intraday, dan day-trading profesional. Menggabungkan kecepatan level-institusi, manajemen risiko cerdas, serta workflow yang ringkas—menjadikannya alat lengkap untuk mengambil keputusan cepat dengan kontrol penuh. Visi Utama Produk Membawa kecepatan eksekusi kelas institusi & manajemen risiko otomatis ke level retail dalam sebuah panel yang ringkas, intuitif, dan siap tempur. Ko
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (18)
ユーティリティ
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
MJ Risk Management Tool
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Overview This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is a robust tool designed to optimize money and risk management. It allows users to calculate position sizes based on account balance, desired risk percentage, and trade parameters like stop loss and entry points. Additionally, it offers a clear view of reward-to-risk ratios and allows for the inclusion of broker commission, recalculating data accordingly. Key Features 1. Risk-Based Position Sizing The EA calculates position sizes by taking
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
ユーティリティ
Lot by Risk tradingパネルは、手動取引用に設計されています。 これは、注文を送信するための代替手段です。 パネルの最初の特徴は、管理線を使用した注文の便利な配置です。 第二の特徴は、ストップロスラインの存在下で与えられたリスクのための取引量の計算です。 制御線はホットキーを使用して設定されます: 利益を取る-デフォルトではTキー; 価格-デフォルトではPキー; ストップロス-デフォルトでは、Sキー; 取引パネルの設定で自分でキーを設定できます。 操作のアルゴリズム: 1）-レベルを希望の場所に配置します（すべてのレベルを配置する必要はありません）; 2）-リスクを指定します（オプション）; 3)-緑の送信注文ボタンをクリックします; 4）-注文が行われるのを待っているか、エラーメッセージ付きのアラートが表示されます; 5)-マジックでExpert Advisorにリンクされている現在のシンボルのすべての注文を閉じる場合は、注文を閉じるボタンをクリックします。 注文を送信ボタンを何度も押すべきではありません。 一度で十分です。 注文後、ボタンは「
FREE
Guardian Integra
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
ユーティリティ
GUARDIAN トレーディングパネル GUARDIAN トレーディングパネル 市場を制御せよ。追随するな。 GUARDIAN は単なるトレーディングパネルではない。 混乱、躊躇、感情的な執行を拒否するトレーダーのためのコマンドシステムである。 一つの真実を理解するプロフェッショナルのために構築された： 執行速度と制御が結果を決定する。️ GUARDIAN は意思決定と行動の間のギャップを排除する。 ランダム性を構造に置き換える。️ チャートをコマンドセンターに変える。 GUARDIAN が強制するもの：️ チャートからのワンクリック執行 ️ 制御されたルールベースの行動による強制的な規律 リアルタイムの取引環境認識 安全でない条件の自動拒否 ノイズなし。装飾なし。純粋な機能のみ。 すべてのクリックには意図がある すべての取引は計画的である GUARDIAN は単にアシストするだけではない。 あなたのワークフローを指揮する。️ GOLDEN EDGE エコシステム ツールで取引するのではない。 システムを
FREE
Close Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
ユーティリティ
One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click. Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running Close Only Sell Trades – exit only
FREE
Strifor RiskManager
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
ユーティリティ
Strifor Risk-Manager is a powerful tool designed for traders who value strict risk management and trading discipline. It automatically tracks daily, weekly, and monthly results , warns about limit breaches, and helps maintain consistency in any trading system. Suitable for scalping , intraday trading , swing trading , mid-term strategies , and both manual and algorithmic trading. Key Features 1. Flexible Risk Limits Daily risk: percent or USD Weekly risk: percent or USD Monthly risk: percent o
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
エキスパート
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Panel Pro Max 1
AS Trend LLC
ユーティリティ
Панель облегчает работу трейдера во время постановки стоп лоссов и тейк профитов. Отображает информацию о потенциальных профитах и лоссах.  Удобно работать когда требуется массовая установка стопов и профитов. Создавалось как инструмент плавного набора позиции на m1 и быстрого перевода стопов в безубыток. Выглядит эстетично, вписывается в родной интерфейс MT5 идеально. Рекомендуемый брокер ByBit MT5. описание кнопок панели и функций: BE SELL - перевод в безубыток всех Sell сделок открытых на
FREE
Market Price Risk Split PnL Manager
Ling Bing Zhao
ユーティリティ
Market & Pending Risk Manager EA Operation Manual Market & Pending Risk Manager is a professional MT5 trading panel EA that integrates multiple functions such as market order trading, pending order trading, risk management, and trailing stop loss, providing traders with a comprehensive trading solution. Core Advantages Intelligent Dual-Mode Trading Market Order Mode: One-click buy/sell for fast execution Pending Order Mode: Precise entry to wait for the optimal timing Seamless Switching
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
ユーティリティ
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
EasyClose MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT4 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78601 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
ユーティリティ
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
DynamicTrader 1
Markus Christer Ekengren
ユーティリティ
Smart Trade Manager EA – Simple, Visual, and Risk-Based Trading Take control of your trades with ease! This free Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a fast, intuitive, and risk-based way to manage entries directly from the chart. Risk-Based Position Sizing – Just set your preferred % risk in the EA settings, and lot size is calculated automatically. One-Click Trading – Place trades instantly with two simple buttons: BUY or SELL . Interactive SL & TP Lines – Drag and drop stop-
FREE
Manual Turlte Quant
Manh Viet Tien Vu
ユーティリティ
This is an EA designed to support manual trading. It can accurately calculate risk, automatically enter trades, set stop loss, and perform trailing stop loss using buttons on the chart. There are many features for risk calculation, setting stop loss, and trailing stop loss to suit various trading styles. It can also automatically manage prop firms by closing trades when reaching the target profit level or maximum daily loss. Additionally, it can perform manual backtesting using the strategy test
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャネルから（プライベートおよび制限されたものを含む）シグナルを直接あなたのMT5にコピーします。  このツールは、トレードを管理し監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しながら、ユーザーを考慮して設計されています。 この製品は使いやすく、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用を開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT4版 | Discord版 デモを試してみたい場合は、ユーザーガイドにアクセスしてください。 Telegram To MT5 受信機は、ストラテジーテスターで動作しません！ Telegram To MT5の特徴 複数のチャネルから一度にシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンまたはChat IDは必要ありません   （必要に応じて使用することができます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Cerberus the Equity Watcher はリスク管理ツールであり、アカウントの資産を常に監視し、不完全な EA や裁量的なトレーダーの場合は感情的な行動によって引き起こされる大きなドローダウンを回避します。これは、バグを含む可能性のある EA や、予想外の市況でうまく機能しない可能性のある EA に依存するシステマティック トレーダーにとって非常に役立ちます。 Cerberus では、最小エクイティ値と (オプションで) 最大値を設定できます。これらのいずれかに達すると、すべてのポジションがフラットになり、すべての未決注文がクローズされ、すべての EA が「強制終了」されます。すべての位置を平坦化すると、ユーザーの携帯電話に通知が送信され、画面に明確なメッセージが表示されます。 「平坦化」の後、Cerberus は株式価値を監視し続け、再初期化されるまでそれ以上の取引の試みを停止し続けます。 Cerberus によって実行されるすべての操作は、画面に明確に表示され、Expert advisor タブに報告され、通知がユーザーに送信されます。ユーザーのミスを避けるために、
作者のその他のプロダクト
Fimathe Painel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
ユーティリティ
Indicador Fimathe   agora com entrada Automática Tamanho e posição do painel selecionáveis.   LINHAS DINÂMICAS  - Suporte e resistência interativas e arrastáveis   ZONA NEUTRA INTELIGENTE  - Área crítica entre os movimentos MÚLTIPLOS CANAIS DE TAKE   - Projeções precisas de lucro   SISTEMA DE ALERTAS   - Notificações visuais e sonoras   FATIAMENTO PRECISO   - Divisão em 25%, 50% e 75%   BOT OPERACIONAL   - Execute trades automaticamente!  NOVIDADE EXCLUSIVA:   Ativação Instantânea  - Um cliq
Indicador Fimathe
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (4)
インディケータ
Fimathe Indicator The   Fimathe Indicator   is a tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify support, resistance, neutral zones, and price channels. It features an interactive interface for drawing and managing support and resistance levels, generating take-profit channels and neutral zones, and providing visual and sound alerts for breakouts. Key Features Support and Resistance Lines: Dynamic and draggable lines to identify key levels. Reference Channel: Creates a channel between su
FREE
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
ダイナミックな CMF 計算: チャイキン・マネー・フロー (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) の期間をカスタマイズすることで、分析を微調整し、シグナルの精度を最大限に高めます。  直感的な色分けアラート: 明確な視覚的合図により、市場の状況を即座に解釈できます。  緑色アラート: 買われすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な売り機会を示唆します。  赤色アラート: 売られすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な買い機会を示唆します。  灰色アラート: 中立 ゾーンを表し、確認されたトレンドまたは反転を待つべきシグナルです。  自動ダイバージェンス検出: 市場の隠れた転換点を容易に発見します。当社のシステムは、価格とモメンタム間の ダイバージェンスを自動的に検出 し、重要な反転を予測するのに役立ちます。  リアルボリューム統合: リアルボリュームオプション に切り替えることでシグナルの精度を高め、最も信頼性の高い市場データに基づいて取引を決定できるようにします。
FREE
ADX Histogram Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   ADX  Histogram   is a modern and visual upgrade of the classic   Average Directional Index (ADX) . It transforms the standard ADX and DI+ / DI– values into a   color-coded histogram , making trend analysis much clearer and faster.  Key Features: Histogram with four states :  Blue = Normal Buy Trend Green = Strong Buy Trend  Orange = Normal Sell Trend  Red = Strong Sell Trend Automatic strength detection : uses the ADX line to separate “normal” vs. “strong” signals.  Fully customizable: ADX
FREE
Keltner Channels Modern
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The Keltner Channel Pro is a modern and enhanced version of the classic Keltner Channel , designed for traders who want to identify trends, reversals, and overbought/oversold zones with greater accuracy.  Built with EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and ATR (Average True Range) , this indicator automatically adapts to market volatility, providing dynamic channels that help filter noise and improve trade timing.  Key Features: Main channel (upper, middle, and lower) based on EMA + ATR. Optional ad
FREE
Sync
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)用 Sync Indicator: チャートとオブジェクトの完全同期 複数のチャートでの分析を強力にサポートする「Sync Indicator」。 プライスアクション、スマートマネーコンセプト (SMC)、あるいは複数の時間足（マルチタイムフレーム）の相関関係を重視するトレーダーにとって、究極のツールです。 このプロフェッショナルなツールは、単なるマウスカーソルの同期にとどまりません。 テクニカル分析（ライン、チャネル、長方形など）を複数のチャートに複製 し、独自の オブジェクト管理パネル によってワークスペースを整理整頓します。  主な機能 1.  スマートで滑らかなクロスヘア（十字カーソル） MT5標準のカーソルは忘れましょう。Sync Indicatorは、カスタマイズ可能な価格ラインと時間ラインをグループ内の全チャートに同期して表示します。 完全な精度:   H1チャートの高値が、M5チャートのどこに位置するかを瞬時に特定できます。 自動ナビゲーション:   リンク先のチャートで過去のポイントが表示範囲外にある場合、自動的に正しい日時まで
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
TickVolume は、Metatrader 5 向けの高度な 注文フロー＆ボリューム分析 (Order Flow & Volume Analysis) ツールです。買い手と売り手の リアルタイムのティック優位性 を追跡し、生ティックボリュームを直感的で実用的な視覚情報に変換します。多層的な動的ヒストグラムを通じて、市場の 強さ、弱さ、速度、および吸収ゾーン を明確にハイライトします。  独自の機能と高度なテクノロジー (Exclusive Features and Advanced Technology) 多層的な優位性追跡: 強さと弱さ: 可変幅のヒストグラム（ 太い バーは 強い 優位性、 細い バーは 弱い 動き）。 統合されたフェードシステム (Fade System): 圧力の継続性 を捉えます。高ボリュームのバーの後でも、バーのサイズと色が持続（フェードアウト）することで、注文フローにおける 持続的な攻撃性 を示します。 速度コンポーネント (Speed Overlay) - スピードオーバーレイ: v4.5の新機能。 ティックボリュームが 動的中央値を大幅に超える 状
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
ダイナミックな CMF 計算: チャイキン・マネー・フロー (Chaikin Money Flow, CMF) の期間をカスタマイズすることで、分析を微調整し、シグナルの精度を最大限に高めます。  直感的な色分けアラート: 明確な視覚的合図により、市場の状況を即座に解釈できます。  緑色アラート: 買われすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な売り機会を示唆します。  赤色アラート: 売られすぎ ゾーンを示し、潜在的な買い機会を示唆します。  灰色アラート: 中立 ゾーンを表し、確認されたトレンドまたは反転を待つべきシグナルです。  自動ダイバージェンス検出: 市場の隠れた転換点を容易に発見します。当社のシステムは、価格とモメンタム間の ダイバージェンスを自動的に検出 し、重要な反転を予測するのに役立ちます。  リアルボリューム統合: リアルボリュームオプション に切り替えることでシグナルの精度を高め、最も信頼性の高い市場データに基づいて取引を決定できるようにします。
FREE
Tick Volume
Thiago Pereira Pinho
5 (1)
インディケータ
TickVolume：高度なインジケーター TickVolume は、 ティックボリュームヒストグラム に基づく高度なインジケーターであり、 方向性の強さ （強気/弱気）と 注文吸収ロジック を組み合わせています。買い手と売り手の間の市場の優位性を明確に示し、強い 不均衡 や 中立化フェーズ を発見するのに役立ちます。  主な特徴： 方向性のある色付きヒストグラム  強気（ブル）強い ( Bull Strong ) – 支配的な買いの衝動。  強気（ブル）弱い ( Bull Weak ) – 勢いが弱い買い手。  弱気（ベア）強い ( Bear Strong ) – 支配的な売りの衝動。  弱気（ベア）弱い ( Bear Weak ) – 強度が低い売り手。  吸収/中立 ( Absorption/Neutral ) – 市場の圧力間のバランス。 動的なボリューム中央線 設定可能なウィンドウ ( CDIRange ) で計算され、一般的なボリュームからの逸脱を強調表示します。 フェードシステム（動的減衰） 強いバーが時間とともに徐々に弱まることをシミュレートします。 スマートアラート（
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケーター この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。  主な特徴：  累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。  売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。  スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。  カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と CDIRang
Real Flow Defense Levels MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   MarketProfileTPO   indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the   Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for   high-volatility instruments   like   NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD   when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offer
Follow Line MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart. This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend. The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation: Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Red t
Volume Compair Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケータ この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。  主な特徴： 累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。  売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。  スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。  カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と CDIRang
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The MarketProfileTPO indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for high-volatility instruments like NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offering a detailed
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Follow Line
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
The Follow Line Indicator is an essential technical analysis tool that provides a clear, immediate visualization of the trend while detecting high-probability reversals in real-time. By combining adaptive price tracking with clear visual alerts, it transforms complex data into actionable trading signals. Key Features Dynamic Trend Line: Tracks the market's prevailing direction, automatically adjusting to each new price extreme. Clear Colors: The line turns Blue during uptrends and Red during dow
Price Compass
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プライス・コンパス は、金融市場における トレンドナビゲーションシステム として機能するように設計された、強力なテクニカル分析ツールです。 本インジケーターは、市場の 平均的な方向性圧力 を評価し、短期的なノイズを効果的にフィルタリングして、支配的な動きを明確に識別します。現在の価格がその「中央平均」からどれだけ乖離しているかを定量化し、市場の 方向性 （強気、弱気、または中立）の正確なシグナルを提供します。 解釈 (コンパスの三つの状態) (Interpretação - Os Três Estados do Compass) このインジケーターは、 ゼロライン を中心に据えた別のサブウィンドウに描画され、現在の市場状態を示すために3つの異なる色を使用します： コンパスの状態 (Estado do Compass) 位置 (Localização) シグナル (Sinalização) 解釈 (Interpretação) 北 (強気) ゼロラインの上 ポジティブ (Positive) 市場が 強い買い圧力 下にあることを示します。 上昇トレンド の開始または継続を示唆します。 南
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信