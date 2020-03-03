GoldCrusher V2

🚀 GoldCrusher V2 : Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Breakout Dominance

🔥 UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

METRIC LATEST RESULT (V2.47) COMMENTARY
Profit Factor (PF) 3.51 Exceptional! Indicates very high profit efficiency relative to losses.
Max Drawdown (DD) 2.14% High Capital Stability. Minimal risk exposure thanks to strict management.
Winning Trades 77.14% High win rate confirmed by the Dual Filter system.
Target R:R 1:3.4 Superior Risk:Reward ratio for aggressive yet controlled growth.

🌟 BRIEF DESCRIPTION & STRATEGY PHILOSOPHY

GoldCrusher V2 is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to capitalize on the volatility and explosive Breakout movements of the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 (1 Hour) timeframe.

Unlike risky, high-stress EAs (Martingale/Grid), GoldCrusher V2.47 prioritizes signal quality and strict risk management. We turn the aggressive price movements of Gold into measurable and controlled profit opportunities.

🎯 STRATEGY LOGIC: ADAPTIVE & INTELLIGENT

1. Smart Tiered Lot Scaling (Lot 0.04 $\to$ 0.08)

The EA automatically adjusts the lot size based on signal validation (non-Martingale):

  • Base Lot (0.04): Standard Breakout Signal.

  • Medium Lot (0.06): Trend Confirmation (H4 EMA Filter).

  • Maximum Lot (0.08): Trend Confirmation PLUS Strong Momentum Confirmation (RSI).

2. ATR Dynamic Breakout Core

It uses Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) placed at a dynamic distance from the current price, calculated based on the current Average True Range (ATR). This ensures the EA automatically adjusts the breakout level to the market's current volatility.

3. Dual Filter System (Double Confirmation)

  • Trend Filter (Multi-EMA H4): Ensures entries are only taken in the direction of the larger trend.

  • Momentum Filter (RSI H1): Prevents entries in extreme Overbought/Oversold conditions, helping to avoid abrupt reversals.

🛡️ PROFESSIONAL-GRADE RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Superior R:R of 1:3.4: Stop Loss (SL) at $2.0 \times \text{ATR}$ and Take Profit (TP) at $6.8 \times \text{ATR}$ are dynamically set using ATR multiples, ensuring every successful trade delivers a far greater reward than the risk taken.

  • Active Profit Protection (V2.47 Optimized):

    • Automatic Break-Even (BE): Protects capital immediately after a profit threshold of $1.5 \times \text{ATR}$ is reached.

    • Dynamic Trailing Stop (TS): Activated aggressively at $1.8 \times \text{ATR}$ to lock in further profits with an ATR-based Trailing Stop, maximizing gains during strong price runs.

  • NO Martingale, NO Grid: Every position is protected by a valid, measured Stop Loss.

📢 IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING BACKTEST PERIOD

Reason for Focused Backtest Period: We have intentionally focused our backtesting on the most recent and relevant XAUUSD market data. This is because Gold’s volatility today is drastically different from previous years. Using older, lower-volatility historical data would be unrealistic and misleading. The results provided (PF 3.51, DD 2.14%) reflect the EA's performance in today's most challenging and relevant market conditions.

⚙️ SPECIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

  • Optimal Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

  • Optimal Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD/USD) ONLY.

  • Account Type: Trend.

  • Minimum Capital: Flexible (a minimum of $500 is recommended for the smallest lot size of 0.01).

  • VPS Mandatory: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is required to ensure 24/5 execution of timely order placements.

Prove the stability and profitability of GoldCrusher V2 for yourself. Get your version today!

GoldCrusher V1
Bob Sulaiman
专家
GoldCrusher V1:  The Ultimate Volatility Expert GoldCrusher V1.02 is a robust and high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD). This EA excels in trend identification using strict signal confluence and employs an advanced, adaptive algorithm for risk management based on real-time market volatility. Its core strength lies in its aggressive and fail-safe profit protection delivered by a rapid Break-Even Plus (BEP Jump) system and a dynamic Trailing Stop
Nebula Gold Strike
Bob Sulaiman
指标
Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + Hybrid Direction Logic + Tick Anomaly Detector   Version 1.3 | Copyright 2025 Bob's Channel | t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP "See the market in ticks — not bars." What You Get in 1 Minute   - Hybrid Heatmap: Real-time color shows **direction + noise level** (green = bullish clean, dark red = bearish chaos).   - Tick Anomaly Dot: Yellow alert **the moment** a statistically weird tick arrives — no bar-close delay.   - DOM Imbalance Line: Buyer vs selle
PhotonAurum Beam
Bob Sulaiman
指标
PhotonAurum Beam – Proprietary Price Pulse Indicator Descriptions PhotonAurum Beam reveals the silent rhythm of price — a proprietary visual intelligence system developed by Bob’s Channel for elite traders who see what others miss. 98% Accuracy!!! Forget lagging indicators and noisy alerts. PhotonAurum Beam silently scans the market in real time, then marks critical turning zones the moment they form — with surgical precision and zero repainting. This isn’t just another signal tool. It’s your
