Real Performance 

Advanced Automated Expert Advisor Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Fully Automated Trading – Smart – Reliable

Performance report on a real account with FTMO           

Real Performance                                         

Demo Performance 

Overview:

TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on key financial assets including:
Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Index (US30), Nasdaq 100 Index (US100), and Bitcoin (BTC).

It operates on the H1 timeframe and leverages powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as deep learning and neural networks to analyze markets with precision and make intelligent, data-driven trading decisions.

Note: Default settings are not optimized for best performance.  
✅ Please use the SET file For brokers who offer a 3-decimal price for gold like EXNESS broker UPDATE 11-11-2025 = Medium Risk for recommended operation.

 Please use the SET file For brokers who offer a 2-decimal price for gold like fpmarkets + icmarkets broker UPDATE 11-11-2025 = Medium Risk for recommended operation.

Added Preset Files for FT MO Challenges:
New optimized settings are included for FT MO challenges ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 accounts, fully aligned with FTMO’s risk management and daily loss rules.

Only one setup file for backtesting.

The rest of the files will be provided after purchase. contact me

Key Features:

Fully Automated Trading Execution
Executes trades automatically using advanced analytical algorithms with no manual intervention required.

Support for Multiple Financial Assets
Compatible with trading on:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Dow Jones (US30)

  • Nasdaq 100 (US100)

  • Bitcoin (BTC)

Artificial Intelligence + Smart Money Strategy (SMC)
TurboGain EA incorporates AI and deep learning to analyze both historical and real-time data. It follows the Smart Money Concept, identifying:

  • Market structure

  • Institutional order blocks

  • Liquidity zones

  • Institutional price action patterns

This allows TurboGain to trade in alignment with the movements of professional traders and institutional money.

Smart News Handling – A Unique Feature ( Watch the video)

TurboGain EA performs smart maneuvering during high-impact news events.
When a pending order is triggered, the EA briefly enters “intelligent tracking mode”—a short idle state that allows the market to move before reacting.
This delay gives trades space to develop profits during sharp price movements. Afterward, the EA resumes its activity and manages exits using percentage-based closing logic.
The smart profit tracking and partial closing mechanisms operate continuously and dynamically, adapting to every price movement in real time.

Strict Risk Management
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Includes fixed stop-loss levels and dynamic lot size control for capital preservation.

Smart Profit Protection
Features a dynamic trailing system and intelligent profit-locking mechanism to adapt to market behavior.

Prop Firm Compatible
Fully compatible with top prop firms such as FTMO.

Important Note – Extensive Testing & Proven Reliability

TurboGain EA has undergone intensive multi-phase testing to ensure exceptional reliability and performance:

  1. High-quality backtesting using long-term, accurate data

  2. Demo trading phase to observe real-time performance under live market conditions

  3. Live trading deployment, executed exclusively with the EXNESS broker to guarantee high execution speed and low slippage

No need to worry or hesitate – TurboGain EA has passed rigorous testing at every level.
We proudly offer it as a stable, trustworthy Expert Advisor ready for serious traders.

System Requirements:

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Supported Platforms:   MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended Account Type: RAW or ECN or ZERO 

  • Hosting: A VPS is highly recommended for uninterrupted performance

Recommendations:

  • Begin with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the system

  • Use the provided SET file (Medium Risk) for optimal operation

  • Stay up to date with new software releases and performance updates

  • Always apply solid risk management practices

Zeus FX
Sabrina Hellal
专家
ZEUS FX – Fully Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) 2 copies are priced at 150$, the next price is 250$. ZEUS FX is a fully automated trading solution specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional indicators, ZEUS FX uses a sophisticated algorithm that monitors price volatility and trading momentum during the calmer Asian trading sessions—while remaining highly user-friendly. The strategy is built on a Breakout & Recovery model. It identifies strong price movement
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
专家
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
Hemza Barour
588
Hemza Barour 2025.08.04 19:52 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Sabrina Hellal
1135
来自开发人员的回复 Sabrina Hellal 2025.08.06 23:02
Thanks for the review....I will be ready to respond via my Telegram assistant https://t.me/Sabrina_hellal
Aouatef hinda
137
Aouatef hinda 2025.08.02 18:03 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Sabrina Hellal
1135
来自开发人员的回复 Sabrina Hellal 2025.08.04 17:28
**Thank you so much for your thoughtful review! 🙏** We're truly happy to hear that **TurboGain EA** has exceeded your expectations. Your feedback confirms that our focus on intelligent design, flexible risk management, and adaptability is paying off for real traders like you. We appreciate your trust and support — and we're always here if you have any questions, suggestions, or need help optimizing the EA further. Wishing you continued success and growing profits! 🚀📈
回复评论