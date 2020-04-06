Xalper HFT and Intraday

Xalper is an HFT scalper and Intraday trading EA specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It features an innovative and first of its kind Adaptive Grid trading protocol that automatically adjusts grid distances based on past trades, changes in the spread and trading costs to improve on the traditional grid trading approach. More importantly it allows users to trade both the Classic Martingale Grid and Innovative Adaptive Grid in a High Frequency Trading setting for scalping XAUUSD which is one of the most active contracts all around the globe. Another significant innovation is the automatic commission calculation. If your broker has a commission, the EA will do all the complicated commission calculations required in your base currency and account for it in the trading positions. The EA can be attached to XAUUSD chart on any timeframe and used with both raw and standard spread brokers.

All backtest results are obtained using 100% quality Every Tick Based on Real Ticks which is the most accurate way to test an EA.

The EA includes three preset HFT modes based on the trading speed required, in addition advanced traders have the option to set a custom HFT rate for maximum precision. Users can trade between preset time for New York and London sessions or choose a custom trading session by manually setting the Start and End time. For users who prefer a slower trading speed than HFT scalping, there is a special Intraday trading mode included to make it a complete EA for your XAUUSD day-trading.


Inputs

  • Symbol Name
Attach the EA to any timeframe chart of Gold. Enter the symbol name as it appears in the chart. Different brokers can have different symbol names for Gold.
  • Magic Number
Enter a positive number for the bot to identify trades placed by this EA. This is particularly useful when running multiple EAs on the same symbol.
  • Trading Session
You can choose between preset New York and London session timings or choose custom session. For custom session timings, enter the Start Time and End Time as per the time in the Market Watch of your trading terminal.
  • Initial Lot Size
This is the initial lot size of the trade to be taken by system. It is recommended for beginner traders to start with 0.01 lots  and slowly increase it further on. Experienced traders can set the size based on their preference.
  • EA Frequency Setting
This setting determines the frequency rate of the HFT scalping and width of the grid. Following preset modes are available
  1. HFT fast: Requires low slippage broker with minimal latency execution. It gives better performance in VPS setting and requires uninterrupted internet connectivity
  2. HFT med: Suitable for most fully and semi-regulated brokers
  3. HFT slow: Best mode for newer traders
  4. Intraday: Suitable for users who prefer regular frequency intraday trading
Advanced users can set a custom frequency rate by setting a number between 1 - 100 with 1 being the highest frequency setting.
  • Grid Operation Mode
Three grid operation modes are available: Classic Martingale, Adaptive 1 and Adaptive 2. The adaptive modes adjust the grid distances based on past trade history, spread and transaction costs.
  • Commission
The round trip commission in the unit of base currency of your account. If you are trading a standard spread or zero commission broker, this value can be set to zero.
  • Protective Stop Loss
Protective stop loss can be toggled on or off based on preference and the stop loss points can be set.


Checkout my other EAs at: www.mql5.com/en/users/prasaddsa/seller

Thank You! DM me for any queries and/or further details. 


Risk Disclaimer

Derivatives trading involves risk and can lead to rapid loss of capital regardless of trading strategy. Grid and martingale approaches can cause margin shortfall. An EA can also make losses due to glitches and wrong inputs. Backtests are optimised and not indicative of future performance. Users are advised to test the EAs before committing to purchase.

推荐产品
KT COG Robot MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the   KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market ac
GoldStar MT5
Marek Kvarda
专家
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
专家
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
专家
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
专家
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Bobot AI
Namu Makwembo
专家
Bobot AI is a sophisticated automated forex trading program that utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze market data and make predictions about future price movements. Our system is designed to quickly identify patterns and trends in the market, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. With automatic trade execution and a risk management strategy in place, Bobot AI empowers you to trade with confidence and ease Our focus is on helping traders make better-informed decisions and providing
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
专家
Holiday Special (Ends Jan 15th): Get fully automated for 2026. Lifetime License reduced to $299 (Save $200) and 3-Month Access for $99 . Start the New Year with a professional edge. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach.
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
专家
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
Trendy MA Crossover USDJPY
Dipak Dilip Reddy
专家
The code is a trading robot that uses two indicators moving averages crossover and envelopes. It opens a buy or sell trade when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving average and the price is above or below the envelopes. It closes the trade when the opposite signal occurs or when the stop loss or take profit is reached. It also has some session settings to limit the trading hours and days. The code has some input parameters to adjust the trade size, stop loss, take profit, magic number
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Osyrys
Alexandro Matos
专家
使用 Osiris 掌控市场走势 基于智能移动平均线和高级风险管理的高精度自动化系统！ 趋势跟踪： 非常适合欧元/美元和英镑/美元等波动性货币对 Osiris 是一款专业的智能交易系统 (EA)，旨在交易外汇、指数和贵金属，其特点包括： 子窗口中设有两条可自定义的移动平均线，可精准识别趋势。 仅支持 Tomas Lekim 的 CUBE THEORY 价格交易 动态水平线，突出显示反转区域 智能风险管理：止损、止盈和自动调整手数。 可选反转模式，适应波动性市场。 ◼ ◼ ◼ 通过 重置后的最低余额和 盈利来控制余额和利润目标 每日、每周或每月增加交易手数键 ◼ ◼ ◼ 逻辑控制“当亏损大于盈利时反转或止损” MAXORDERS 参数用于控制订单数量！ 适用人群： 寻求自动化且简单易用的交易者。 希望交易多种货币对（EURUSD、XAUUSD、GBPUSD 等）的交易者。 重视完全控制参数的初学者或专业人士。 独家优势： ️ 高级保护： 实时保证金检查。 反向平仓 ◼ ◼
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Flora
Ghaith Khaddour
4.33 (3)
专家
Flora 欢迎来到一个新的交易时代。Flora不仅仅是另一个EA—它是一个复杂的解决方案，旨在为您在不断发展的市场中提供优势。基于先进的框架，专业顾问结合了尖端策略和创新风险管理系统，让您能够自信而精准地进行交易。 Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 89. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 110. Welcome to a new era of trading. Flora is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cut
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 是一款为MetaTrader 5设计的精密自动交易工具，利用移动平均线交叉捕捉趋势反转和潜在进场点。此专家顾问为交易者提供了一个多功能的解决方案，具备可定制的设置，确保精确的交易执行和稳健的风险管理。经过广泛回测，它提供高效的进场方法、灵活的出场规则，并以最小的系统资源消耗实现无缝交易。 该系统包括用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板显示开放交易、账户净值和系统指标，而直观的输入菜单使配置变得简单。所有设置均提供详细文档。 有关详细文档： 常规设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 主要功能： 移动平均线交叉交易系统，参数（MA周期、类型）完全可定制 支持多个时间框架，交易灵活 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、跟踪止损 高级仓位规模管理和回撤保护 时间/日期过滤器，控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板 弹出窗口、电子邮件和推送通知 与MQL5 VPS兼容，支持24/7运行 注意 ：Mo
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
专家
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
专家
EA Crypto Player 是一款專為加密貨幣交易設計的創新交易顧問。它整合了 7 種以上的交易策略，分析從 M1 到 D1 的所有時間框架上的價格走勢，並採用平均係統來最大化利潤。 限量版 限量版現已發售（售價 150 美元）。最終價格：900 美元。 重要提示：顧問測試速度較慢。 由於其複雜的邏輯和多時間框架分析，測試時間可能會比平常更長。這是正常現象，也是演算法高精度的體現。 為了確保測試結果的準確性，以及獲得最佳設定和建議，請在購買後聯繫作者。我將為您提供根據您的交易風格和所選交易品種量身定制的 VIP 設定。 加密貨幣交易者EA演算法 此EA演算法融合了7種並行且相互補充的策略： 策略1 — 趨勢跟踪 策略2 — 區間交易 策略3 — 超短線交易 策略4 — 波段交易 策略5 — 網格交易 策略6 — 套利/資金套利 策略7 — 樞軸點策略 獨特功能 加密貨幣演算法：專為交易BTC、ETH、SOL和其他熱門加密貨幣而設計。 多時間框架分析：同時分析M1、M5、M15、H1、H4和D1時間框架。 均價系統：可在價格波動期間獲得額外利潤
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
专家
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
Unbeatable hunter for xaueur
Fahd Hammoune
专家
发现无与伦比的 XAUEUR 猎人，这是专门从事 XAUEUR 的终极交易机器人。 如果您正在寻找一个完整的解决方案来最大化您的利润，同时保护您的资本，请不要再犹豫了。  许多人谈论开仓机器人，但很少有人谈论在市场逆转期间保护您的资金的合理策略。 这就是 XAUEUR 无与伦比的 Hunter 脱颖而出的地方。 配备基于支撑和阻力的动态止损，一旦价格从这些关键水平反弹，该机器人会智能地将您的止盈调整为 +1%。 通过这种新方法，您将获得跟随市场的信心，同时保护您的收益和资本。  无与伦比的 XAUEUR Hunter 擅长在 20 点的波动中剥头皮，但请记住根据您的个人目标调整您的杠杆。 这是一个灵活的解决方案，可以适应您的交易风格。  您不必相信我们的话。 在前几周测试机器人，亲眼看看它能取得的非凡成绩。 性能不言而喻。  此外，我们的机器人旨在在监控市场深度的同时开仓。 它过滤虚假信号，而不是随机行动。 您可以放心，每笔交易都基于准确的分析和可靠的数据。  不要错过这个机会，通过无与伦比的 XAUEUR 猎人来最大化您的奖金并保护您的资金。 立即开始，了解这款机器人如何改
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
MAM Gold
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
专家
仅剩 5/10 份，首发价格 $99！ 理念 — “纪律进场，利润出场。为股票打造的清晰引擎。” MAM Gold 专为股票设计，适用于任何周期。它是一个冷静、始终在线的多头引擎：在 EMA/ATR 背景下有计划地进场，以纪律化的方式控制风险，智能跟踪盈利单，并且只有在趋势真正有效时才加仓。没有噱头——只有为股票提供的结构化执行。 技术细节 — 精确操作 范围与周期 工具：仅限股票 (equities/stock-CFDs)。 时间框架：适用于所有周期；逻辑随 ATR 和 EMA 自适应。 入场与风险 多头进场：基于 EMA(50) 与当前波动 (ATR)。 三种仓位模式：风险%、风险USD、固定手数。 合约额度控制：MinNotionalUSD / MaxNotionalUSD。 使用 OrderCheck() 预检和数量限制，保证保证金安全。 保护与出场 初始止损 = SL_ATR_Mult × ATR。 可选固定止盈 (TP_R_Multiple，0 = 纯跟踪)。 = BE_Factor_R × R 时升级至保本位。 高级跟踪止损 通道高点 − Chan_ATR_Mul
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
专家
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Advanced MACD Lite MT5
Radek Reznicek
专家
Advanced MACD Lite  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Advanced MACD Lite is EA based on Advanced MACD dedicated to  less experienced users  in forex trading. Only settings required by user is selection of Trading mode, size of lot to trade and unique magic number for each chart. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slipp
Metronex
Ghaith Khaddour
5 (1)
专家
Metronex 欢迎来到一个新的交易时代。Metronex不仅仅是另一个专家顾问——它是一个复杂的解决方案，旨在让您在不断发展的市场中获得优势。基于 先进的框架 ，这个专家顾问结合了尖端策略和创新的风险管理系统，使您能够自信而精准地进行交易。 提前 获取价格: 95 。到目前为止，仅有 4 用户购买。 一旦 5 份售出，价格将变更为 130 。 直接联系我以请求 独家演示试用 。 购买后请联系我以获得赠品EA。 "成功的交易在于管理风险，同时让利润跑起来——Metronex正是如此，专注于 安全 和 一致性 。" 策略的核心 Metronex专注于围绕关键支撑和阻力水平进行交易。它识别出价格可能反弹或突破的区域，为您提供高概率的入场机会。通过在这些关键区域战略性地下单，EA最大化您的成功概率。基于MACD的过滤器和跟踪止损提供了强大的风险管理系统来保护您的交易。 方面 详情 符号 XAUUSD 时间框架 M30 风险管理 可调整以匹配您的交易风格和风险偏好。 博客 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751369 频道 https://w
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
专家
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
TopGunBR
Lucas Prevideli Ortigoso
专家
Discover TopGunBR Maximize your profits with my forex trading robot! Using three indicators (Bollinger Bands, RSI and Stochastic) to measure market exhaustion, it identifies precise buying and selling opportunities. The Robot allows changes to the indicator parameters and has the function to perform up to 10 re-entries. Check the GOLD backtest performed with maximum of 10% DD 
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Gold Trading Expert Advisor OVERVIEW GoldMiner EA Pro is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The EA uses multiple technical analysis methods to identify trading opportunities and manages positions with integrated risk management. TRADING STRATEGY Entry Logic - Multi-indicator confluence analysis - Trend following approach - Momentum confirmation - Volume validation - Support/resistance level awareness Position
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
作者的更多信息
Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate
Prasad Fidelis Dsa
专家
The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our
HFT Bot
Prasad Fidelis Dsa
专家
This is a HFT bot based on a real market-making algorithm. The strategy continuously offers BID-ASK quotes and aims to capture the spread by executing several trades in a day. As with all HFT algorithms, it is essential to run this strategy with a low slippage broker for optimal performance. The tightness of the bid-ask quotes can be set and optimised for your broker's specification, tighter spreads will have higher frequencies. The bot can be attached to any time-frame chart M1, H1, D1 etc. Sui
筛选:
无评论
回复评论