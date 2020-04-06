Xalper HFT and Intraday

Xalper is an HFT scalper and Intraday trading EA specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It features an innovative and first of its kind Adaptive Grid trading protocol that automatically adjusts grid distances based on past trades, changes in the spread and trading costs to improve on the traditional grid trading approach. More importantly it allows users to trade both the Classic Martingale Grid and Innovative Adaptive Grid in a High Frequency Trading setting for scalping XAUUSD which is one of the most active contracts all around the globe. Another significant innovation is the automatic commission calculation. If your broker has a commission, the EA will do all the complicated commission calculations required in your base currency and account for it in the trading positions. The EA can be attached to XAUUSD chart on any timeframe and used with both raw and standard spread brokers.

All backtest results are obtained using 100% quality Every Tick Based on Real Ticks which is the most accurate way to test an EA.

The EA includes three preset HFT modes based on the trading speed required, in addition advanced traders have the option to set a custom HFT rate for maximum precision. Users can trade between preset time for New York and London sessions or choose a custom trading session by manually setting the Start and End time. For users who prefer a slower trading speed than HFT scalping, there is a special Intraday trading mode included to make it a complete EA for your XAUUSD day-trading.





Inputs

Symbol Name

Attach the EA to any timeframe chart of Gold. Enter the symbol name as it appears in the chart. Different brokers can have different symbol names for Gold.



Magic Number

Enter a positive number for the bot to identify trades placed by this EA. This is particularly useful when running multiple EAs on the same symbol.



Trading Session

You can choose between preset New York and London session timings or choose custom session. For custom session timings, enter the Start Time and End Time as per the time in the Market Watch of your trading terminal.



Initial Lot Size

This is the initial lot size of the trade to be taken by system. It is recommended for beginner traders to start with 0.01 lots and slowly increase it further on. Experienced traders can set the size based on their preference.



EA Frequency Setting

This setting determines the frequency rate of the HFT scalping and width of the grid. Following preset modes are available

HFT fast: Requires low slippage broker with minimal latency execution. It gives better performance in VPS setting and requires uninterrupted internet connectivity HFT med: Suitable for most fully and semi-regulated brokers HFT slow: Best mode for newer traders Intraday: Suitable for users who prefer regular frequency intraday trading Advanced users can set a custom frequency rate by setting a number between 1 - 100 with 1 being the highest frequency setting.



Grid Operation Mode

Three grid operation modes are available: Classic Martingale, Adaptive 1 and Adaptive 2. The adaptive modes adjust the grid distances based on past trade history, spread and transaction costs.



Commission

The round trip commission in the unit of base currency of your account. If you are trading a standard spread or zero commission broker, this value can be set to zero.



Protective Stop Loss

Protective stop loss can be toggled on or off based on preference and the stop loss points can be set.





Thank You! DM me for any queries and/or further details.





Risk Disclaimer



Derivatives trading involves risk and can lead to rapid loss of capital regardless of trading strategy. Grid and martingale approaches can cause margin shortfall. An EA can also make losses due to glitches and wrong inputs. Backtests are optimised and not indicative of future performance. Users are advised to test the EAs before committing to purchase.