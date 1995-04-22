Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.24
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
Precision • Discipline • Consistency
✔ Built Exclusively for XAUUSD
Unlike generic multi-symbol Expert Advisors, Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 has been designed exclusively for the Gold market.
Every component of the trading engine has been optimized specifically for XAUUSD price behavior, volatility characteristics, and liquidity conditions.
No unnecessary multi-symbol complexity.
One market.
One specialization.
One professional trading solution.
✔ Intelligent Market Analysis
The EA continuously evaluates current market conditions before every trade.
Advanced filters analyze:
✔ Market Regime
✔ Trend Direction
✔ Momentum
✔ Volatility
✔ ATR
✔ Spread
✔ Trading Environment
Only when market conditions satisfy the strategy requirements will a position be considered.
✔ Adaptive Risk Management
Professional money management is integrated into every trade.
Features include:
✔ Dynamic Stop Loss
✔ Adaptive Take Profit
✔ Smart Exit Logic
✔ Margin Protection
✔ Spread Protection
✔ Intelligent Position Management
Capital preservation is always considered together with trading opportunities.
✔ Independent Position Management
Unlike many commercial Expert Advisors, Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 does not rely on high-risk recovery techniques.
No Martingale
No Grid Trading
Each position is evaluated and managed independently according to current market conditions and predefined risk management rules.
This approach emphasizes disciplined trade execution rather than position multiplication.
✔ Professional Dashboard
The integrated dashboard provides all important information in real time.
Including:
✔ Trading Status
✔ Current Market Regime
✔ ATR
✔ Spread
✔ Balance
✔ Equity
✔ Daily Profit/Loss
✔ Open Positions
Professional monitoring without unnecessary complexity.
✔ Designed for Professional Traders
Optimized for:
✔ XAUUSD
✔ M1 Timeframe
✔ ECN Brokers
✔ VPS Environments
✔ Low Latency Execution
✔ Easy Installation
Only a few minutes are required.
- Install the EA.
- Open XAUUSD M1.
- Enable Algo Trading.
- Attach the EA.
- Verify Dashboard.
- Start Automated Trading.
✔ Professional XAUUSD Scalping Strategy
✔ Built Exclusively for Gold
✔ Adaptive Risk Management
✔ Intelligent Market Filtering
✔ Dynamic Stop Loss
✔ Adaptive Take Profit
✔ Smart Trade Management
✔ Independent Position Management
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ Professional Dashboard
✔ Spread Protection
✔ Margin Protection
✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5
✔ User-Friendly Interface
✔ Detailed User Manual Included
✔ Regular Product ImprovementsRecommended Environment
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Symbol
XAUUSD
Timeframe
M1
Broker
ECN / Low Spread
VPS
RecommendedFrequently Asked Questions
Does the EA use Martingale?
No.
Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 does not use Martingale techniques.
Does the EA use Grid Trading?
No.
Grid strategies are not used.
Each position is managed independently.
Which symbol is supported?
The EA has been developed exclusively for XAUUSD.
Which timeframe is recommended?
M1.
Is VPS recommended?
Yes.
A stable VPS environment is recommended for uninterrupted operation.
Is a User Manual included?
Yes.
A comprehensive Deluxe Edition User Manual is included.Why Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5?
✔ XAUUSD Specialist
✔ Professional Trading Engine
✔ Intelligent Market Analysis
✔ Adaptive Risk Management
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ Professional Dashboard
✔ Easy Installation
✔ Stable Trading Logic
✔ Detailed Documentation
✔ Continuous Development