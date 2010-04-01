Ai President EA MT4

70% refund policy (full version only)

A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world)
The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has not been copied from market artificial intelligence, it is completely trained specifically for trading and, like other artificial intelligence, is not made for general purposes.
With global settings, it can be used in different accounts and different brokers and with the least capital
A combination of hundreds of different strategies, indicators and data
With permanent and lifelong support and dozens of other features...




Attributes:

  • Usable:
            in currency pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , EURGBP
            in time frames: M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
            on Account type: Any
            in various brokers
            in prop companies (Works automatically with just one button switch)
            with minimum capital ($100)
            with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 30)
            in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules - Works automatically with just one button switch)
  • With:
            TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)
            completely free and regular updates
            many, sufficient and simple settings
            diverse trading strategies
            excellent backtesting
            guide files for correct and fast use
            several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc.)
            automatic training capability (artificial intelligence gains experience from its own training after each trade)
  • Built:
            by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)
            by the best and most powerful artificial intelligence processing systems
            by an experienced and professional team
            with the best and latest strategies, indicators, patterns
            with the most accurate data from major brokers
  • Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.
  • Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders





Expert Strategy and Methodology:

Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.
Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.

We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.
We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
1:30
Best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
Best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , EURGBP
Best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
Account type
Any, Lower spreads are better
VPS
Preferred, but not mandatory
Settings
Default or settings we have put in the blog




Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:

  • Free indicators: 22
  • Custom indicators created by our team: 35
  • Patterns: 103
  • Data from major brokers: 14
  • Others: 199

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.
Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.
If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.




Useful links:

  1. Link  1: Contact support
  2. Link  2: Our products
  3. Link  3: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
  4. Link  4: Settings guide
  5. Link  5: Guide to using the files you receive directly from us
  6. Link  6: Guide to installing and running Experts on the Meta Trader chart
  7. Link  7: An expert's test and analysis guide
  8. Link  8: Guide to creating an order (job)
  9. Link  9: Set File
  10. Link 10: Update the products
  11. Link 11: Our channel




Settings:

  • Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.
  • Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.
  • Enable FIFO rules: Enable or disable Limit the number of trades (signal) If this setting is " FALSE ", the number of signals or trades will increase. If this setting is " TRUE ", the number of signals or trades will be reduced. By " FALSE " these settings, the expert may perform several trades at the same time. For example, it may do several trade “buy” or “sell” in one process. be careful. If your risk is high, it is better not to " FALSE " this setting. If you want Expert to trade according to "FIFO" rules, do not " FALSE " this setting. FIFO rules are more important for American brokers.
  • PROP: If you are using this Expert Advisor in prop companies, enable these settings.
  • Take Profit (Point): You can adjust the TP value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (TP=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the TP, you must also change the SL.
  • Stop Loss (Point): You can adjust the SL value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (SL=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the SL, you must also change the TP.
  • Enable Trading days: If you enable this setting, the expert trades only on the days you want.
  • Trade on Mondeys/Trade on Mondeys/Wednesdays/Wednesdays/Wednesdays: If you want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to true. If you do not want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to false.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Suppose you have a trade that is in profit. If you want to keep your profit, i.e. don't lose even when the trend reverses, this setup is useful for you. These settings reduce the loss limit. In other words, it moves behind the price. For example, your initial loss limit is 300 points. But now you are in profit and you have moved forward by 200 points, so with these settings, you can reduce your loss limit by 200 points and bring it to 100 points. Using these settings, the stop loss will move behind the price in the direction of profit. Enable this option to use this setting. For more information, you can search and read on Google.
  • Trailing Stop Activation (Point): This option specifies when the stop loss moves behind the price. For example, if you set this setting to 150, when your trade is 150 points in profit, the loss limit will move behind the price.
  • Trailing Stop Distance (Point): This option specifies that the distance between the loss limit and the current price should be a maximum of several points. For example, if you set this option to 100, the loss limit will move 100 points behind the price.
  • Enable Breakeven: Enable this section if you want to use the breakeven settings. Suppose your trade is currently running and has more than 500 points in profit, and you want to close the trade if the reversal and trading process is at a loss. To do this, enable these settings. That is, equal the loss limit with the opening price of the trade. In this case, if the trend returns, you will not lose and the trade will be closed with 0 points of profit and 0 points of loss.
  • Breakeven (Point): After reaching this amount of profit (based on the points), the expert sets the loss limit equal to the opening price of the expert. In the previous section, we found out what these settings are. Now we need to set these settings to be activated after a few points of profit. In default mode, the expert activates these settings after reaching 50 points of profit. That is, after 50 points of profit, the expert equates the amount of the loss limit with the opening price of the same transaction.
  • For information about other settings and instructions on how to use them, read the Settings Help page.





Frequently Asked Questions:

         What is a bonus?
         A gift for the purchase of our other products.
         Suppose you purchased an expert from us for $500, now you have a $250 discount on your second purchase.
         For example, if your choice for the second purchase is an expert for $400, you only need to pay $150. (You received a $250 bonus (discount) with your first purchase)

         What are the best settings?
         The default settings are usually the best settings. We've also included some examples of the settings we use on the Settings Help page.


         How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
         The TP and SL  are different for each trade. The AI decides how many points the TP  and SL  will be.


         Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
         It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.
         How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)
         The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is                   different.


         What is the average number of trades?
         The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
         For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
         Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.


         In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?
         All calculations are based on points.


         Can this expert be used in other symbols?
         You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed


         Are the updates free?
         Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.


         Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
         This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.


         If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.





Be sure to contact us if you:

         have a problem with the backtest or your test result does not match our photos
         have a criticism or suggestion
         have a question that is not on the settings guide page
         have a question about bonuse
         have purchased 1 product from us and want to receive a bonus
         need settings that are not in the Expert





Hints:

         If you need a set file, you can use the "Settings Guide" (Link 4).
         We sell this Expert Advisor only on this site. Please ignore scammers' advertisements.
         Avoid buying scam versions that are sold at a lower price on other sites. This Expert Advisor is unhackable and those versions are fake and do not trade like this Expert Advisor at all.



Screenshots are from MetaTrader 5 version
An innovative product for trading instruments in the MT4 terminal. The Expert Advisor's algorithm is based on unique, indicator-free mathematical calculation methods. A team of traders with over 15 years of trading experience has been working on improving this model for a long time. The robot actively analyzes the market, weighs the results of several alternative equations and selects the highest positive probability value to open a trade. Oasis is a product that meets all standards, suitable f
UZ Pro EA
Francisco Correa Junior
专家
Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor that enhances your trading potential while evolving with the market. All decisions are based on higher time frames and executed on lower time frames, enhancing sniper-like precision for entry. Designed with an adaptive framework, this learning EA supports continuous updates and improvements to its algorithms. With Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA , you have a tool that consistently learns and refines itself, staying at the forefront of trading inno
Gold M1 Dynamic Follow Trend Expert
Mr Morteza Janbazi
专家
Hello everyone, This profitable product is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD within the M1 timeframe. Minimum Deposit :  2000 $ The expert is based on five years of experience trading gold in the Forex market and utilizes a customized Martingale model that not only avoids putting the account at risk but also enhances profitability. The expert is programmed without restrictions on trading days, allowing you to fully evaluate its performance. However, it is recommended to avoid trading on
Prime Edge Ultimate Strategy
Akaradej Sobhonchitta
专家
Prime Edge – Ultimate Strategy Prime Edge is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for high-performance, multi-chart execution. Built from over 8 years of live trading experience, it combines deep technical precision with safety, flexibility, and powerful entry logic. Key Features: ️ Supports **up to 16 charts trading simultaneously**   ️ Provides **20 unique entry combinations** – each constructed with complex, professional-grade technical confirmations   ️ Triple
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
专家
EA Gold Stuff是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 该工作基于使用Gold Stuff指标打开订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD减少算法是一种减少回撤的算法，其中具有利润的最后一个订单被关闭，系列的第一个订单处于亏损状态。 DD缩减算法的编号顺序-
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
专家
Game Change EA 是一款基于 Game Changer 指标的趋势跟踪交易系统。当出现红点时，它会自动卖出，并持续卖出直至出现黄色 X，这预示着趋势可能结束。买入交易的逻辑相同。当出现蓝点时，EA 开始买入，并在检测到黄色 X 后立即平仓。 这款 EA 适用于任何货币对和任何时间框架，但在 M15 时间框架下，例如 XAUUSD 等强趋势货币对上的表现尤为出色。 即時結果可在此處查看。 購買後立即聯絡我，即可獲得個人獎勵！您可以免費獲得我們的強力支撐和趨勢掃描器指標， 請私訊我 ！ 設定和手冊在此處 請注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它們僅適用於 MQL5，我的套件檔案僅在我的部落格上提供。請小心詐騙者，不要從其他人那裡購買任何套件！ 設定 Open new series – true/false - 真/假 - 新一系列订单的开始 Trade Buy - 允许EA购买。 Trade Sell - 允许EA出售。 Support manual orders – true/false –  允许EA控制手动订单 Use hedge - 允许EA
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
专家
Trend Ai EA 旨在与 Trend Ai 指标配合使用，该指标会结合趋势识别、可操作的入场点和反转警报，自行进行市场分析，并自动接收指标的所有信号！该 EA 包含一系列完全可调的外部参数，允许交易者根据自己的选择定制 EA。 一旦出现绿点，EA 就会准备买入交易。一旦出现蓝色箭头确认上涨趋势，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单买入。如果市场反转，EA 将采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。如果出现相反信号，并且图表上出现红点，EA 将准备卖出；一旦出现红色箭头，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单卖出，并采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。 交易对和时间范围： 此 EA 适用于所有上市资产、期货、股票、外汇、商品、加密货币或指数。它适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd，在 m15 或更高时间框架（例如 H1）上可获得更高的准确性。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
