Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4

Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4

Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? It is available separately in the Market: Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5

Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits?
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently.

Trade smarter — Automate your exit strategies today.

Core Features (MT4)

  • Multiple Trailing Modes: Fixed Step, ATR-based, Swing High/Low, Risk-Reward %, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Fibonacci Level

  • Auto Stop Loss: Protect positions lacking initial SL

  • Smart Breakeven: Quickly secure entry plus customizable offset

  • Partial Close Automation: Secure profits at defined pip targets

  • Magic Number Compatible: Precise trade management by magic number

  • Real-time Dashboard: View trailing status clearly and easily

Note: Utility version only manages open trades. No new trades initiated.

Designed Specifically for MT4 Traders

Ideal for:

  • Traders managing positions manually

  • Signal/copy traders seeking auto protection

  • EA users needing advanced SL management

Automate your trailing strategy—save time, reduce stress, and secure profits.

Getting Started

Simply attach it to any MT4 chart, configure trailing modes and parameters, and let it run.
Automatically manages positions across all open trades with your custom-defined rules.

Example Applications:

  • Set breakeven +10 pips after trade gains 30 pips

  • Auto-close 50% of positions after reaching 40 pips profit

  • ATR trailing SL dynamically adjusted (ATR period 14, multiplier 2)

Smooth User Experience

  • Instant setup, easy-to-use interface

  • Compatible with all brokers

  • Optimized for MT4 performance, low resource use

  • No external dependencies (DLL-free, safe for VPS)

Platform Specific

  • Exclusive to MetaTrader 4

  • Works seamlessly on any broker, account, or instrument

  • Recommended for scalpers, day traders, swing traders

  • For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:  Full User Guide – Smart Trailing Stop Manager

Dedicated Support

  • Responsive assistance via MQL5 messaging

  • Consistent updates for MT4 compatibility

  • No external links or third-party support channels needed

Disclaimer

This utility manages existing trades only. No trade entries are performed.
Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use. Trading involves risk.

推荐产品
Virtual TPSL Close M4
Kenneth Parling
实用工具
介绍 虚拟 TPSL Close M4 订单管理实用工具（专家顾问）管理您使用的另一位专家顾问所建立的现有未平仓头寸或您的手动开仓订单，并以虚拟止盈和止损水平将其平仓。 顾问在完全虚拟模式下运行，没有任何视觉水平显示超过一个彩色箭头对象，当监控的头寸被平仓时，无论是盈利还是亏损，都可以在图表上标记其平仓头寸（如果开仓并附带实用程序）。 如何使用这个实用程序？ 简单，打开一个图表 - 任何图表和时间范围都可以，因为仅从一个图表进行监控。 将此顾问附加到它，指定您想要监控的交易品种和幻数（0 表示手动订单）以及头寸类型 - 买入、卖出或两者，并设置您希望平仓的虚拟止盈水平 。 还可以监控止损水平（可选），如果您选择使用此功能，请不要忘记设置所需的虚拟止损水平。 此外，如果您的头寸已经存在止盈和/或止损水平，请确保该顾问的虚拟水平低于实际头寸水平。 策略测试员 在策略测试器中运行此实用程序时，您可以选择在演示目的中应使用哪些订单类型。
Trader Assistant Mini MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
实用工具
大家好 “Trader Assistant Mini”是一款方便的工具，可通过流畅的 R:R 面板计算每笔交易的风险。 风险回报率加上交易面板： 每个交易者都可以方便地根据利润大小计算损失大小，并管理每个交易者的风险，以便他可以判断这是否是一笔好交易。此外，它还以点数和百分比显示损失和利润以及损失和利润。 如何安装演示版+演示文件： Trader Assistant Mini MT4 Demo 您可以看到 “交易助手专业版”   。 专业风险管理面板 MT5 希望能享受其中。 终于： 我强烈鼓励您分享您的想法和反馈。 提供您认为交易者可能需要的任何信息至关重要。 作者： 我是一名 MQL 语言程序员，三年来我一直在做各种项目。 我是一名电气工程师，我喜欢解决难题。
Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
Sirinya Pakkaman
实用工具
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
实用工具
这是一个常规面板，放置买卖订单网络。 这个专家顾问关闭设置中定义的利润订单。 然后，有一个名为Ladder的参数，其中包括订单之间的距离开始增加由梯形参数指示的点（这里，在主要设置中，它是10点），这意味着二阶是10点，三阶是20点，四阶 然后，你需要知道这个顾问是什么，因为这不是在设置中，但它会影响这个顾问提出的策略的逻辑。. 假设在这里的设置中，顾问将打开五个订单。.. 或购买。.. 或出售。.. 好。.. 但是，当打开订单时，它会将下一个打开订单的手数增加先前打开订单的一半。 也就是说，如果您在设置中设置了0.1手，那么根据方案将打开五个订单，第一个更接近当前价格的订单将以0.1手的价格打开。 第二，对于给定的步骤，这里50点的步骤将以0.15手的价格打开。 第三个，在另一个50点之后，将以大约0.22手的价格开盘。 第四个，以0.33手的价格通过50点的设定步骤。 第五个，以0.49手的价格设定50点。 也就是说，通过打开订单，这个顾问将增加每个后续订单的一半数量的前一个订单每次。 这种交易的逻辑是什么？ （我通常使用日间交易和未平仓头寸，在上午10:00之前的某个时间。.
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
实用工具
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
实用工具
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Speedy Tiger
Che Jeib Che Said
专家
SPEEDY TIGER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1 Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature. Max
Fx Trading Assistant
Vu Duy Hoang
实用工具
Fx panel tool for manual trading. Everything you need for scalping trading, swing trading! - For onclick trading: * Can set stop loss, take profit * Can auto calculate the volume for you depend on how much money you allow to lost every trade. * Can close all trade, close trade follow Symbol * Can minimize panel for better watching price moving * Can trade with minimize panel - For pending order: * Can draw order price + stoploss + take profit by UI * Can modify order and re-calculate profit +
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
实用工具
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
专家
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 自动为任意订单设置精确的止盈止损价格 ️ 兼容所有交易对和EA，可按品种或魔术编号筛选 此EA允许你使用确切价格值（例如 EURUSD 的 1.12345 ）来定义并设置止盈 (TP) 和止损 (SL)。不使用点数或点差，直接精确控制所有订单的出场位置，可按图表或魔术编号过滤。 主要功能： 按精确价格即时修改TP和SL 适用于所有订单、当前品种或特定魔术编号 ️ 使用0移除TP或SL 一旦附加图表即可自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于： 需要快速管理TP/SL的手动交易者 需要自定义退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单的交易者 有问题或建议？ 欢迎留言反馈。 你的建议会推动插件的持续改进！ Keywords: 精确设置止盈止损, MT4止盈止损管理, 自动设置TP SL, 修改订单MT4, EA管理工具, 设置TP SL价格, MT4订单管理EA, 智能交易管理器
Fx Harvester Grid Gain One Way
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
实用工具
You can trade one-way with this product. Pre-adjustable start and end price entries are made. Then, the transaction intervals are determined. When the price reaches its target, trade stops. The most important issue is to find the start and end according to the support resistance levels. In addition, the maximum number of transactions that can be opened with risk management can be limited. Some price levels will be given free of charge when purchasing this product. Thank you for your support by p
Smart Hedge
Francesco Baldi
专家
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113024 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, an
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
实用工具
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
实用工具
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Prop Firm Trading Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
实用工具
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
实用工具
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
My Trade History PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
实用工具
目前有20%的折扣！! 对任何新手或专家级交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 回顾你的交易是成功交易者的第一步。 成功的交易者都有定期回顾其交易业绩的习惯。 这个工具将帮助你做到这一点。 有了这个工具来跟踪你的交易，审查过程将是最有效的。 分析你的手动交易或你的EA的交易。 使用3个一般视图。要在两者之间切换，只需点击按钮。 关闭的交易 开放交易 平仓+开仓交易 每个符号的所有交易都将被列出。要转到另一个符号，只需点击符号名称按钮。 对新开张和关闭的交易使用警报。这对观察你的未平仓交易非常有用。它可能是由EA、信号或手动启动的。 要切换利润或PIPs的结果，只需点击按钮。 利润 PIPs 然后切换3种分析类型。只需点击该按钮。 所有符号模式 1-符号模式 1-交易模式 在使用所有符号和单一符号模式时，将列出其特殊的分析结果。 在使用1-交易模式时，点击后退/下一个按钮，将图表移动到每个交易条目，它将列出该特定交易的特殊交易分析。 返回 下一个 输入参数 ===主要设置 只获取今天｜快速检查今天的交易。 get back days (0=all,
Auto Entry Exit
Phan Van Vien
实用工具
If you are good at market analysis this Semi-automatic EA will help you to manage trade for entry and take profit as you analyzed You job is set the zone for buying or selling by moving the lines on MT4 chart For Supply and Demand Strategy - Support & Resistance System.. Buy low sell high from potential reversal point For this tool you only need to set the Market zone for buy or sell Start lots should be small for low drawdown for 0.01 standard lots for each $200 or more Default setting is for t
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
SmartTrader Pro
HANI MABAD
实用工具
SmartTrader Pro — Advanced Order Management Panel Type: Order Management Platform: MetaTrader 4 Version: 1.0 Created by: HANI MABAD * 2025  --- Overview SmartTrader Pro is a professional multi-order launcher and manager designed for traders who want precise USD-based control over profits and losses. It enables you to open, manage, and close trades with a single click — across market and pending orders — while keeping full visibility through an integrated smart panel. Whether you tra
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
实用工具
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — 多功能交易助手 拥有超过66项功能的全能交易工具，为专业交易者打造高效与精确的执行体验。 该助手集 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、行情分析 于一体。 帮助您在外汇、指数、黄金、股票及加密货币市场中快速反应、精确下单， 实现更稳定的交易策略执行。 界面清晰、反应迅速，兼容所有MT4平台版本，适合各级交易者使用。 主要功能 一键下单与快速订单管理 自动手数计算 与风险控制，保护账户资金安全 智能挂单（网格、OCO、隐藏订单、虚拟止损/止盈） 部分平仓、移动止损、盈亏平衡与时间控制 内置市场波动率、货币强度与交易时段分析 使用指南 阅读完整指南 试用版 下载试用版 (MT4) 联系开发者 如有问题、改进建议或发现错误，请随时： 联系开发者
Trade Manager 4 Lite
MPP Labs
5 (3)
实用工具
Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
实用工具
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
实用工具
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 交易面板 EasyTradePad 是一款用于手动和半自动交易的工具。该面板可帮助您快速管理订单和持仓，并可一键计算风险管理参数。 面板功能： 按预设的风险比例（% 或账户货币）开仓和平仓 设置止损（SL）和止盈（TP）：以点数、百分比或金额表示 自动计算风险回报比（Risk-to-Reward Ratio） 将止损移动至无损位置（保本） 部分平仓 移动止损（Trailing Stop）：按点数或K线影线 加仓与均价操作 修改已开仓订单的参数 额外功能： 金字塔加仓 随着价格朝向预设止盈方向运行，分批加仓。每次新加仓可设置减少风险。加仓次数可灵活设置。 均价操作 在图表上手动选择加仓位置，最终按平均价格平仓。 无损转移 当价格达到设定的利润距离后，止损自动移动到开仓价。考虑点差和掉期。 移动止损 支持两种模式： 按点数（可设置启动点数、距离和步长） 按K线影线（可选时间周期） 核心设计理念： 简单易懂的下单方式 高效直观的操作界面 实盘交易中的稳定性与可靠性 您可通过产品页面提供的 演示版本 体验全部功能。 更多信息和支持
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
实用工具
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
Return
Steve Zoeger
专家
The Return Forex EA The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts. Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as MArtingale The robot works on all Currency PAirs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Please trade carefully and responsibly.Happy Trading Happy Trading Thank you
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
实用工具
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
实用工具
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
实用工具
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
实用工具
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT4。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |     MT5版本  |     不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT4 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT4 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
实用工具
Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号 概述 Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据， Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。 1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助 一体化市场监控 • Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。 • 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。 根据策略定制提醒 • 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动， Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。 • 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。 节省时
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
实用工具
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
实用工具
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
实用工具
自动交易复制器旨在以 100% 的准确度在多个 MT4/MT5 账户/终端之间复制交易。提供商和接收方账户必须位于同一台 PC/VPS 上。使用此工具，您可以将交易复制到同一台 PC/VPS 上的接收方账户。所有交易操作都将从提供商复制到接收方，不会有任何延迟。此版本仅适用于 MT4 账户。对于 MT5 账户，您必须使用 MT5 的自动交易复制器。参考： 参考： 对于 MT4 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free” 这里 . 对于 MT5 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free MT5”  这里 . 对于同一台 PC/VPS 上的 MT5 提供商，请检查“Auto Trade Copier MT5” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 上进行账户复制，请查看“Trade Copier Pro” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 账户之间进行复制，且接收方数量不限，请查看“无限交易复制器专业版” 这里 . 以下是重点功能 在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制。 一个提供商可以将交易复制到多个接收者的账户。 一个提
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
实用工具
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
作者的更多信息
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
指标
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
指标
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
指标
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
实用工具
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
指标
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
专家
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
指标
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
专家
GoldenTrend Master MT5：终极趋势跟踪外汇交易专家顾问 概览： 介绍GoldenTrend Master MT5，这是寻求在动态外汇市场中精确可靠的交易工具的投资者的必备工具。凭借其强大的趋势跟踪算法，这款专家顾问（EA）确保您在最小化风险的同时，捕捉最佳盈利机会。 真实账户信号:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248460 主要特点： 趋势跟踪策略： GoldenTrend Master MT5采用坚固的趋势跟踪算法，确保您始终与市场趋势同行。它识别最强势的趋势并相应进行交易，最大化您的盈利潜力。 智能止损（SL）： 每笔交易都配备了仅对单个蜡烛图有效的精确止损。这种紧密的风险控制确保您的损失最小化，帮助您为未来的交易保留资本。 智能移动止损： EA具有先进的移动止损机制，可自动将止损调整至关键水平（1R、2R、3R等）。这一功能允许您在市场向您有利的方向移动时锁定利润，无需手动干预即可优化回报。 不持有亏损仓位： 如果交易与初步分析相反，GoldenTrend Master会立即触发止损并退出，确保您不会遭受长时间的资金
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
专家
自动化AI交易MT5：您的外汇成功智能交易伙伴 概览： 欢迎来到外汇交易的未来，自动化AI交易MT5是您的终极交易盟友。这款专家顾问（EA）是人工智能的杰作，旨在简化您的交易体验。它可以无缝集成到您的图表中，在XAU、EUR和GBP货币对上操作，与任何经纪人兼容，展现出卓越的简洁性和效率。 主要特点： **AI驱动策略：**自动化AI交易MT5的核心是一款先进的AI算法，它能够轻松识别并适应市场条件，确保您始终站在趋势的正确一边。 **简化操作：**只需将其附加到您的图表上，让EA完成剩余工作。其直观设计意味着无需复杂设置，交易变得简单。 **多货币兼容性：**无论是交易黄金还是主要货币对如EUR和GBP，此EA都能够处理，为您提供多功能的交易工具。 **XAU的最佳设置：**每$1000固定手数0.05，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **EUR的最佳设置：**每$1000自动设置手数0.2，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **GBP的最佳设置：**每$1000自动设置手数0.2，EA为交易提供保证，确保安全稳定增长。 **可定制的跟踪止损和订单保持：**根据您的喜好
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
专家
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
专家
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
专家
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
专家
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
专家
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
专家
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
筛选:
无评论
回复评论