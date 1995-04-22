Breakout scalp PRO
- 专家
-
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 1 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Automated breakout trading system with advanced execution filters and built-in risk management. Designed to operate during selected market conditions, combining session control, spread and slippage filtering, and dynamic trade management.
Safety First Approach: This EA does not use grid systems, martingale strategies or other high-risk unlimited recovery strategy. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
The strategy is designed to maintain controlled exposure and disciplined execution under varying market conditions.
Live signal: CLICK HERE
Official channel : CLICK HERE
Key Features
- Session-based trading
- Spread and slippage control
- Break-even and trailing stop
- Daily profit and loss limits
- Configurable risk management
Example configurations may be provided in the screenshots.
¡ VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE !. The price will increase progressively after future updates, reviews, and performance validation.
Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk.