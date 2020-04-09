Alert Relay Helper
- The Hung Ngo
- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 6 一月 2026
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 & MT4
Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers* in real-time.
- Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart.
- Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders.
- End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g. VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+).
- Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+.
Before you turn it on :
- Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Add URL API Telegram.
- Send a message to AlertRelayHelper bot in Telegram to initialise your chat-ID.
- Attach Alert Relay Helper EA to a chart, click Turn ON, choose the indicator name(s) and you’re done.
Important: the EA ignores third-party indicators. It only decodes messages produced by indicators that include the matching encryption routine.
Need step-by-step screenshots? See the full user guide in the https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763545
*Current version supports Telegram. Discord & others are planned.