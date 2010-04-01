VWAP Ultimate Pro

VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts

Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator

WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO?
VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP modes, real‑time alerts, adaptive bands, and a premium user interface.

This Indicator is currently offered under initial release conditions. Pricing may be revised in subsequent phases. All users who purchase under current terms will receive full support and lifetime updates 
Full User Guide  – Need MT4? Click here


KEY ADVANTAGES:

  • Session VWAP: Track Asia, Europe, US sessions, or custom‑defined time windows.
  • Interactive Anchored VWAP: One‑click mouse anchoring with live preview – no more typing timestamps.
  • Flexible VWAP Source: Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4.
  • Adaptive Bands: σ1‑σ3 standard‑deviation or %-based dynamic bands.
  • Real‑Time Smart Alerts: Popup, push, Telegram, and HTML email when price crosses VWAP/bands (live or candle‑close).
  • Advanced GUI Panel: Drag‑and‑drop panel with Light/Dark mode toggle.
WHAT MAKES VWAP ULTIMATE PRO STAND OUT?
  • Multi‑Timeframe VWAP: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly in one click.
  • Anchor View Modes: Off, Anchor‑Only, or Overlay – choose how anchored lines display.
  • Color Mode Switch: Seamlessly flip between Light and Dark themes for any chart style.
  • Volume Flexibility: Auto‑switches to tick volume if real volume is unavailable.
  • Pre‑Session Alerts: Customisable notifications before each session opens.
  • Optimised Performance: Lightweight, resource‑efficient – perfect for scalpers and intraday traders.
SUITABLE FOR:
– Day Traders • Swing Traders • Scalpers • Institutional‑style traders

EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMIZATION:
Simply drag VWAP Ultimate Pro onto any MT5 chart (M1–H4 recommended). Set your VWAP mode, anchor with a click, customise alerts, and trade – no coding needed.

SMART ALERTS & EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS:
Mobile push, desktop pop‑ups, stylish HTML email, and Telegram broadcast via the companion Alert Relay Helper.
Setup guide: step‑by‑step blog.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
– MetaTrader 5 build 3540+ • All major markets • Netting & Hedging compatible

PREMIUM SUPPORT:
Free updates and professional support via MQL5 messaging.

DISCLAIMER:
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 is an analytical tool; profits are never guaranteed. Test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.
