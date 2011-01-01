//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_ZIGZAG.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_ZIGZAG"

#property description "It draws a \"saw\" as straight segments, skipping the bars of one day"

#property description "The day to skip is selected randomly during indicator start"

#property description "The color, width and style of segments are changed randomly"

#property description " every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 标图ZigZag

#property indicator_label1 "ZigZag"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ZIGZAG

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 输入参数

input int N=5; // 改变订单号数量

//--- 指标缓冲区

double ZigZagBuffer1[];

double ZigZagBuffer2[];

//--- 没有标图指标的工作日

int invisible_day;

//--- 存储颜色的数组0到5的

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- 存储线型样式的数组

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区

SetIndexBuffer(0,ZigZagBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ZigZagBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 获得从0到6的随机值，在这一天不标图指标

invisible_day=MathRand()%6;

//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- 0(空)值将不参与绘制

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ZigZag1;ZigZag2");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 计算订单号改变样式，颜色和线型宽度

ticks++;

//--- 如果足够数量的订单号被积累

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 改变线型属性

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 重置0计数器

ticks=0;

}



//--- 获得每个柱形工作日所需的时间结构

MqlDateTime dt;



//--- 计算的初始位置

int start=0;

//--- 如果在前一个订单号计算指标，那么在倒数第二个开始计算

if(prev_calculated!=0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 计算循环

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 在结构中写下柱形的开盘时间

TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);

//--- 如果该柱的工作日等于invisible_day

if(dt.day_of_week==invisible_day)

{

//--- 写下该柱形的缓冲区空值

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=0;

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=0;

}

//--- 如果工作日没问题，填写缓冲区

else

{

//--- 如果柱形数量

if(i%2==0)

{

//--- 在第一个缓冲区写下最高价，在第二个缓冲区写下最低价

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=high[i];

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=low[i];

}

//--- 柱形数量是奇数

else

{

//--- 按相反顺序填写柱形

ZigZagBuffer1[i]=low[i];

ZigZagBuffer2[i]=high[i];

}

}

}

//--- 返回 prev_calculated值以便下次调用函数

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变zigzag节段的外观 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 形成ZigZag属性信息的字符串

string comm="";

//--- 改变ZigZag颜色的模块

int number=MathRand(); // 获得随机数

//--- 除数等于colors[]数组的大小

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 获得选择新颜色作为整数除法余数的标引

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 写下线型颜色

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- 改变线型宽度的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 获得整数除法余数的宽度

int width=number%5; // 宽度设置从 0 到 4

//--- 设置颜色为PLOT_LINE_WIDTH属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 写下线型宽度

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 改变线型样式的模块

number=MathRand();

//--- 除数等于样式数组的大小

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 获得选择新样式作为整数除法余数的标引

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 设置颜色为 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 属性

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 写下线型样式

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- 添加计算中省略的工作日的信息

comm="\r

Not plotted day - "+EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)invisible_day)+comm;

//--- 使用注释在图表上显示信息

Comment(comm);

}